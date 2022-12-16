White Station teacher accused of sending explicit photo to 14-year-old boy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis English teacher has been charged after police say he sent a sexually explicit photo to his student.

James Michael Baker, who is a teacher at White Station High School, is accused of sending a naked photo of himself to his 14-year-old student.

The boy’s father went to the police after discovering the text message on his son’s phone.

Police say they traced the number to Baker’s cell phone and called him in for questioning.

According to court records, the 57-year-old admitted to sending the text from home.

Baker is charged with soliciting sexual exploitation of a minor.

At last check, Baker is no longer listed on the school’s website. Memphis-Shelby County Schools says Baker has been placed on leave.

Memphis-Shelby County Schools released this statement:

The details concerning the charges and arrest of a district employee currently on leave are deeply disturbing. We at Memphis-Shelby County Schools disavow such actions and share the community’s outrage. There is nothing about his alleged behavior from any perspective that is acceptable. Our hearts go out to the victim and family involved. Upon learning of this situation, the District notified the appropriate authorities quickly. The person was immediately removed from campus, and he was arrested overnight. The local authorities pursued this investigation swiftly and thoroughly, and we have fully cooperated. We thank them for their efforts as we continue to support our school community. Licensed social workers are available on our District helpline at 901-416-8484 to provide guidance to families with questions. MSCS Media Relations

