Global Civil Unmanned Aerial Systems Market Profile & Forecast Report 2022 - Players Include Altametris, AT&T, Aurora Flight Sciences (Boeing), BAE Systems and Bell Helicopter Textron - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "2022 North American Pump Equipment: OEM and Rental Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The North American Pump Equipment: OEM and Rental Markets is projected to grow over 7.0% in 2022. The market is expected to be driven by increasing oil & gas prices, population and urbanization growth, the consequential increase in residential and non-residential construction activities, and water and wastewater infrastructure expansions and upgrades.

