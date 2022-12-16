Global Civil Unmanned Aerial Systems Market Profile & Forecast Report 2022 - Players Include Altametris, AT&T, Aurora Flight Sciences (Boeing), BAE Systems and Bell Helicopter Textron - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
Global Riot Control System Market Report 2022: A $10 Billion Industry by 2027 - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Riot Control System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global riot control system market reached a value of US$ 10 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 13.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5% during 2021-2027.
Woonsocket Call
Electric Coolant Pump Market Forecast to 2028: Integration of Innovative Features Creating Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Electric Coolant Pump Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Application, Power, Vehicle Type, Propulsion Type and Pump Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The electric coolant pump market is projected to grow from US$ 467.46 million in 2022 to US$ 1,188.28 million...
Woonsocket Call
Smart Buildings Global Market Report 2022-2028: Featuring Coppertree Analytics, KMC Controls, Intel, Spacewell & More - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Smart Buildings Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global smart buildings market is anticipated to grow at a substantial CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period. The primary factor driving the smart buildings market is adoption of technological advancements in construction of smart buildings as it enables efficient and economical use of resources.
Woonsocket Call
Global Smart Air Purifier Market 2022 to 2031 - Featuring Dyson Technology, LG Electronics, Sunbeam Products and Whirlpool Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Smart Air Purifier Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global smart air purifier market. The global smart air purifier market is expected to grow from $6.05 billion...
Woonsocket Call
$220.9+ Billion Worldwide Automotive Engineering Services Industry to 2031 - Rising Demand for Emission-Less Transportation Drives Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Automotive Engineering Services Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global automotive engineering services market. The global automotive engineering services market is expected to grow from $199.0 billion...
Woonsocket Call
Global Crypto ATM Strategic Business Report 2022 Featuring Bitaccess, Coinme, Coinsource, Covault, General Bytes, Genesis Coin, Lamassu, Mainstreet Automaten, & RusBit - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Crypto ATM: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Crypto ATM Market to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2027. The global market for Crypto ATM estimated at US$115.7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 53.6% over the period 2020-2027.
Woonsocket Call
North American Pump Equipment Market Report 2022: Players Include Sunbelt Rentals, United Rentals, Xylem and Rain for Rent - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "2022 North American Pump Equipment: OEM and Rental Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The North American Pump Equipment: OEM and Rental Markets is projected to grow over 7.0% in 2022. The market is expected to be driven by increasing oil & gas prices, population and urbanization growth, the consequential increase in residential and non-residential construction activities, and water and wastewater infrastructure expansions and upgrades.
Woonsocket Call
Global Digital Badges Market Report 2022: Increasing Collaborations between Digital Badges Vendors and Corporates/Institutions - Market to Reach $442.5 Million by 2027 from $134.3 Million in 2020 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Digital Badges: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Digital Badges Market to Reach $442.5 Million by 2027. The global market for Digital Badges estimated at US$134.3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$442.5 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Woonsocket Call
Global E-cigarette Market (2022 to 2027) - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact and Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "E-cigarette Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The e-cigarette market was valued USD 23.6 billion in 2021, and is projected to record a CAGR of 13.39% during the forecast period (2022-2027). Companies Mentioned. British American Tobacco PLC.
Woonsocket Call
Atopic Dermatitis Global Market Report 2022: Lack of Therapeutic Options for Chronic Hand Eczema Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Atopic Dermatitis Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis by Region, Drug Class (Corticosteroids, Calcineurin Inhibitors, PDE4 Inhibitors, Biologics, Others), Route of Administration (Injectable, Oral, Topical) and Segment Forecast, 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Atopic Dermatitis market size was valued at US$6.8 billion in 2021...
Woonsocket Call
Growth Opportunities in AI Edge Inference chips, Wearables, Neural Processing Units, Plastic Processors, GeSi Technology: Including Small Footprint Lightweight Devices, Smart Monitoring and More - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Growth Opportunities in AI Edge Inference chips, Wearables, Neural Processing Units, Plastic Processors, GeSi Technology" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Microelectronics Technology Opportunity Engine captures innovations related to wearable electronic skin, AI chips, neural processing units, GeSi technology, plastic processors, and NAND SSDs. The Microelectronics Technology...
Woonsocket Call
2022 Outlook on Main Trends in the Technology, Media, and Telecom Sector: Featuring Qualcomm Snapdragon, Renault, Roblox, Sandbox and Scaleway Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Main Trends in the Technology, Media, and Telecom Sector - From Infrastructure to Services: the Rise of Ecosystems" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Main trends in the Technology, Media, and Telecom sector - From infrastructure to services: the rise of ecosystems. This study places the key digital...
Woonsocket Call
Global Crypto Asset Management Strategic Business Report 2022 Featuring Altpocket, Amberdata, Anchorage, Bakkt, Binance, Bitgo, Blox, Coinbase, Coinstats, & Cointracker - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Crypto Asset Management: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Crypto Asset Management Market to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2027. The global market for Crypto Asset Management estimated at US$413.3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.4...
Woonsocket Call
Global Wind Turbines Database 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Wind Turbines Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This product is a worldwide database of wind turbines. It includes 1899 entries. For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ehceo6. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221220005405/en/. Contacts. ResearchAndMarkets.com. Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager. For E.S.T Office Hours Call...
Woonsocket Call
Dassault Systèmes Receives Highest Recognition in Top 2022 Global Sustainability Ratings
Dassault Systèmes figures in the DJSI World Index for the second consecutive year, performing in the top 1% of companies in the software industry. 2022 achievements also include the “leader” rating of “AAA” from MSCI and a “Platinum Medal” rating from EcoVadis. Achievements...
Woonsocket Call
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Trillion Energy, Silver Bullet Mines, Clean Air Metals, Mullen Group and Psyence Group Discussing Their Latest News
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2022 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Trillion Energy, Silver Bullet Mines, Clean Air Metals, Mullen Group and Psyence Group discussing their latest news. The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors...
Woonsocket Call
InnoCare Announces Approval to Conduct a Phase II Clinical Trial of Orelabrutinib in Combination with Tafasitamab + Lenalidomide in China
InnoCare Pharma (HKEX: 09969; SSE: 688428) announced today that the Company has received approval from the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) to conduct a single-arm, open-label, multi-cohort phase II clinical trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of orelabrutinib in combination with tafasitamab + lenalidomide for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).
Woonsocket Call
Technip Energies Awarded a Proprietary Equipment Contract by Chevron Phillips Chemical and QatarEnergy for the Golden Triangle Polymers Ethane Cracker
Technip Energies (PARIS:TE) (ISIN:NL0014559478) has been awarded a contract(1) for the supply of proprietary cracking furnaces for the 2,000 kta(2) ethane cracker for the Golden Triangle Polymers project, a joint venture between Chevron Phillips Chemical (CPChem) and QatarEnergy, along the Gulf Coast in Orange, Texas. This latest award is in...
Woonsocket Call
Digital World Acquisition Corporation Confirms Extension of Deadline to Complete Initial Business Combination
MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2022 / Digital World Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:DWAC) (the "Company") extended the date by which the Company has to complete its initial business combination from December 8th, 2022 to March 8th, 2023 (the "Extension"). The Extension is the second of two four-month extensions permitted under the Company's governing documents.
Woonsocket Call
CDK Global Integrates Ford and Lincoln Vehicle Build Data Into Advanced Vehicle Lookup API
API offers enhanced visibility of VIN data and accurate MSRP powered by CDK Neuron. CDK Global Inc., a leading automotive retail software provider, today announced a collaboration with Ford Motor Company to integrate vehicle build data for Ford and Lincoln vehicles with CDK Global’s Neuron Advanced Vehicle Lookup Application Programming Interface (API). Incorporating OEM data helps ensure that information in the API on Ford and Lincoln vehicles is accurate, further enabling a simplified retail experience for consumers.
Comments / 0