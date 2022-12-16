ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Global Data Center Transformation Business Report 2022: Market to Reach $18.4 Billion by 2027 - Rise of Cloud Data Center Triggers Broad-based Opportunities for Transformation Solutions - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Woonsocket Call

Global Artificial Intelligence In Cybersecurity Market 2022 to 2028: Ability to Predict and Prevent Breaches Drives Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Artificial Intelligence In Cybersecurity Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report by Offering, Vertical, Application, Type, Technology, Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Artificial Intelligence In Cybersecurity Market size is expected to reach $57.1 billion by 2028, rising at...
Woonsocket Call

Global Riot Control System Market Report 2022: A $10 Billion Industry by 2027 - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Riot Control System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global riot control system market reached a value of US$ 10 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 13.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5% during 2021-2027.
Woonsocket Call

2022 Outlook on Main Trends in the Technology, Media, and Telecom Sector: Featuring Qualcomm Snapdragon, Renault, Roblox, Sandbox and Scaleway Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Main Trends in the Technology, Media, and Telecom Sector - From Infrastructure to Services: the Rise of Ecosystems" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Main trends in the Technology, Media, and Telecom sector - From infrastructure to services: the rise of ecosystems. This study places the key digital...
Woonsocket Call

Global Crypto ATM Strategic Business Report 2022 Featuring Bitaccess, Coinme, Coinsource, Covault, General Bytes, Genesis Coin, Lamassu, Mainstreet Automaten, & RusBit - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Crypto ATM: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Crypto ATM Market to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2027. The global market for Crypto ATM estimated at US$115.7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 53.6% over the period 2020-2027.
Woonsocket Call

Global Crypto Asset Management Strategic Business Report 2022 Featuring Altpocket, Amberdata, Anchorage, Bakkt, Binance, Bitgo, Blox, Coinbase, Coinstats, & Cointracker - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Crypto Asset Management: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Crypto Asset Management Market to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2027. The global market for Crypto Asset Management estimated at US$413.3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.4...
Woonsocket Call

Global Digital Badges Market Report 2022: Increasing Collaborations between Digital Badges Vendors and Corporates/Institutions - Market to Reach $442.5 Million by 2027 from $134.3 Million in 2020 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Digital Badges: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Digital Badges Market to Reach $442.5 Million by 2027. The global market for Digital Badges estimated at US$134.3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$442.5 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Woonsocket Call

North American Pump Equipment Market Report 2022: Players Include Sunbelt Rentals, United Rentals, Xylem and Rain for Rent - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "2022 North American Pump Equipment: OEM and Rental Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The North American Pump Equipment: OEM and Rental Markets is projected to grow over 7.0% in 2022. The market is expected to be driven by increasing oil & gas prices, population and urbanization growth, the consequential increase in residential and non-residential construction activities, and water and wastewater infrastructure expansions and upgrades.
Woonsocket Call

Growth Opportunities in AI Edge Inference chips, Wearables, Neural Processing Units, Plastic Processors, GeSi Technology: Including Small Footprint Lightweight Devices, Smart Monitoring and More - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Growth Opportunities in AI Edge Inference chips, Wearables, Neural Processing Units, Plastic Processors, GeSi Technology" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Microelectronics Technology Opportunity Engine captures innovations related to wearable electronic skin, AI chips, neural processing units, GeSi technology, plastic processors, and NAND SSDs. The Microelectronics Technology...
Woonsocket Call

TECO 2030 with Consortium Finalizes Agreement for EUR 5 Million in HyEkoTank Project

LYSAKER, NORWAY / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2022 / TECO 2030 (OSE:TECO)(OTCQX:TECFF)(ISIN:NO0010887516) is pleased to announce that the Grant Agreement has been signed by the European Union. The grant consists of EUR 5 million in grants under the funding scheme HORIZON EUROPE. The project is planned to start in February 2023.
Woonsocket Call

Global Smart Air Purifier Market 2022 to 2031 - Featuring Dyson Technology, LG Electronics, Sunbeam Products and Whirlpool Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Smart Air Purifier Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global smart air purifier market. The global smart air purifier market is expected to grow from $6.05 billion...
Woonsocket Call

Jotul Capital: A Modern Representative Introduces Innovative Forex OTC Trading Software

Jotul Capital is a modern, progressive broker that allows you to maximize the trader's profit, regardless of his current level of knowledge and experience in trading on the stock exchange. Quick and easy registration on the portal, browsing educational literature, and getting acquainted with analyst forecasts will allow you to...
Woonsocket Call

Global Wind Turbines Database 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Wind Turbines Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This product is a worldwide database of wind turbines. It includes 1899 entries. For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ehceo6. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221220005405/en/. Contacts. ResearchAndMarkets.com. Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager. For E.S.T Office Hours Call...
Woonsocket Call

FarEye Recognized in 2022 Gartner® Market Guide for Last-mile Delivery Technology

Company included by Gartner as a Representative Vendor in last-mile delivery technology. FarEye today announced inclusion in the first-ever Gartner "Market Guide for Last-mile Delivery Technology Solutions1" report as the one of 18 Representative Vendors. According to Gartner, “... In terms of transportation operations, the global last-mile delivery market size...
Woonsocket Call

Simeio Announces Partnership with SailPoint to Deliver Frictionless Identity Services and Automation in Enterprise Identity Security

Partnership to strengthen enterprise identity governance adoption and implementation of simplified, interoperable, and automated identity security programs. Simeio, the leading provider of Identity and Access Management (IAM) services in the cybersecurity industry, announced today a partnership with SailPoint, the leader in enterprise identity security. This partnership aims to enhance the...
Woonsocket Call

BioMedNewsBreaks – India Globalization Capital Inc. (NYSE American: IGC) Files Updated Life Sciences Presentation

India Globalization Capital (NYSE American: IGC) today announced the filing of a life sciences presentation with the SEC on Form 8K. The presentation, available on the SEC website as well as published to IGC’s website, provides an overview of the company’s initiatives in life sciences. These include IGC’s focus on low-dose THC-based drug formulation and disease treatment and its various lines of cannabinoid-based consumer products.
MARYLAND STATE
Woonsocket Call

Excited to Announce that India Visa Online now offer three types of eVisa for India – Tourist, Business, and Medical

The Indian eVisa is now available in three different types - the Tourist eVisa, the Business eVisa, and the Medical eVisa. Each type of visa has been designed to meet the specific needs of travelers to India.The Tourist eVisa allows travelers to India for leisure and sightseeing purposes. The Business eVisa is intended for those traveling to India on business trips. And the Medical eVisa is for those seeking medical treatment in India.Applying for an Indian eVisa is quick and easy. Simply fill out an online application form and submit it along with the required documents. Once your application is approved, you will receive your visa via email.With the Indian eVisa, there's no need to stand in line at the embassy or wait for your visa to be processed. Apply today and get ready to explore India!
Woonsocket Call

LDRA Supports Artemis I Mission Success With Robust Verification & Validation Processes for Orion Spacecraft

Automated software verification technology ensures Orion Multi-Purpose Crew Vehicle subsystems meet rigorous reliability and safety requirements for long-duration missions. As the Artemis I uncrewed moon-orbiting mission comes to a successful end today, LDRA – the project’s software verification, source code analysis, and testing partner – reiterated its ongoing support in the development of the mission software. An essential component in the development of the Orion Multi-Purpose Crew Vehicle (MPCV) mission software, the LDRA tool suite supported many verification and validation (V&V) activities, including requirements management, standards compliance, and target testing for multiple subsystems and software vendors.

