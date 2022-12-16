Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York Mets Shock Everyone With Superstar SigningOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
San Francisco landlord pays tenants $475K to leave apartmentBeth TorresSan Francisco, CA
The Mill Keeper – Multi-Vintage Affordable Napa WinesSyrah QueenNapa, CA
San Francisco rent climbs to $4,471 a month for a two-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresSan Francisco, CA
Popular Tea Chain Restaurant is Closing a Location in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
Related
‘Trump’ assault rifle found after domestic violence report: Police
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) – Officers responding to a report of domestic violence discovered an assault rifle emblazoned with the word ‘Trump,’ as well as narcotics and a handgun, according to a Facebook post from the Fairfield Police Department. Officers responded to the 1900 block of Grande Circle on Dec. 7 after the domestic violence report, […]
‘Dumb, dumber and dumbest’ arrested for attempting to saw ATM out of wall in San Jose: police
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Three people who were arrested early Monday morning are accused of trying to saw an ATM out of a concrete wall, the San Jose Police Department said. The trio, which police referred to as “dumb, dumber, and dumbest,” were not successful in their attempt to steal the machine, police said. […]
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose police arrest alleged 'sextortionist,' which they say led to suicide of 17-year-old
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police on Monday said they arrested a "sextortionist," who took a 17-year-old's money and threatened to post sexually explicit photos, which in turn, led to his suicide, featured on the Dr. Phil show. Police said they arrested Jonathan Kassi, 25, on Thursday in the...
Oakland police locate two sisters who went missing Sunday
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Two teen sisters were located safely after they went missing on Sunday, Oakland police said Tuesday. Paola and Herlinda Martinez had last been seen Sunday night in the 9700 block of Walnut Street. They were considered at risk because they are young, according to police. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, […]
KTVU FOX 2
Police: 2-year-old overdoses on fentanyl, father arrested
MERCED, Calif. - An Antioch man has been arrested on felony child endangerment charges, after his 2-year-old child overdosed on fentanyl, police said. On Sunday, police in Merced were called to Mercy Medical Center on a report that a toddler tested positive for fentanyl. : San Francisco boy ingests fentanyl...
Driver arrested; 1 dead, 2 injured in Vallejo suspected DUI crash
VALLEGO -- A 30-year-old Vallejo man was being held for vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence following a fatal Sunday night crash. The Vallejo Police Department said a 911 call came in around 7:55 p.m. reporting an injury collision involving three cars in the 4200 block of Sonoma Boulevard.Upon arrival, officers found that a 2013 BMW SUV had collided with a 1965 Chevrolet sedan that was disabled in the roadway. A third vehicle, a 1999 Honda, was also struck as it was parked assisting the victims in the Chevrolet.Officers said their initial investigation has revealed that the BMW was traveling northbound...
Driver crashes into pole trying to evade police, arrested
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – A man was arrested after driving recklessly and in possession of marijuana and an unregistered firearm, according to Vallejo Police Department. On Friday, officers observed a car driving recklessly and attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver failed to yield and crashed into a light pole trying to evade police, […]
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Strong quake hits NorCal, Sacramento Uber driver carjacked, sting to catch porch pirates
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Man arrested in sextortion scheme that led to suicide of minor
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A 25-year-old Los Angeles man has been arrested on suspicion of sextorting a 17-year-old San Jose boy, who later died by suicide, according to a press release from police Monday. Jonathan Kassi was taken into custody in Van Nuys by the Los Angeles Police Department on Dec. 15, police stated. […]
Close call: Livermore man, 77, nearly scammed out of $47K
LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — A 77-year-old Livermore man nearly lost $47,000 in a scam, the Livermore Police Department announced. The man had loaded the money in cash into shoe boxes before police were able to track it down. Police said that several people had contacted the victim’s phone claiming his personal information was compromised in […]
Man arrested after his roommate died in a Sacramento house fire
SACRAMENTO COUNTY — Police have arrested a man after his roommate died in a house fire.The fire happened on Dec. 18 in Faberge Way and Roseburg Court in Sacramento County.Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District shared footage of bright orange flames lighting the early morning sky.When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke."We couldn't see," said Youron Knight, one of two people who managed to escape. "We couldn't breathe."Knight said he and his roommate, Tyrone Gregory, escaped before first responders arrived.Later, crews rescued his landlord, but a fourth person who was in the residence later died. Officials are not saying whether the victim...
Two people shot in separate incidents by unknown suspects in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday, two people were shot in two separate incidents in Stockton, according to the Stockton Police Department. According to police, the first incident occurred in the 600 Block of East Hammer Lane. A 22-year-old woman was walking and was shot by an unknown subject. She was then taken to a […]
Driver killed after rolling down embankment off Highway 12 near Fairfield
FAIRFIELD -- A man died when his vehicle went off state Highway 12 east of Fairfield and rolled down an embankment on Monday night, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash was reported shortly before 8:45 p.m. on Highway 12 in the area of the Western Railway Museum. A preliminary investigation by the CHP determined a man in his 50s from Isleton was driving east on the highway in a 2006 Toyota Sienna van when it went off the shoulder and rolled down a dirt embankment, coming to rest on its roof. The driver was not wearing his seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver's name was not immediately available Tuesday from the Solano County coroner's office. The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the CHP.
Couple carjacked at gunpoint by adult, juvenile suspects at McDonald's, Sacramento Sheriff's Office says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A juvenile and an adult man allegedly carjacked a couple as they were leaving a Sacramento McDonald's Friday night. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, the suspects approached couple armed with handguns as they were walking out of the McDonald's on Stockton Boulevard and Florin Road just before midnight.
Are you allowed to fly out of SFO with pot? We asked defense attorneys.
It's technically illegal to fly with cannabis, so we asked two criminal defense attorneys why people are getting away with it.
KTVU FOX 2
16-year-old killed at Antioch park
ANTIOCH, Calif. - A male juvenile is dead from gunshot injuries sustained at Williamson Ranch Park in Antioch, officials said. Shortly after 11:20 a.m., authorities arrived at 5000 Lone Tree Way and found the unnamed 16-year-old by the parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and administered first aid. Emergency services transported the teen to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. During this time, additional officers responded to a nearby Walmart after witnesses said a suspect ran into the store.
KCRA.com
Stockton man arrested and charged with murder, police say
STOCKTON, Calif. — A 33-year-old man has been charged with murder after a man was killed in Stockton on Friday, police said. Authorities responded to a report on Friday at 5:49 p.m. that a man was suffering from blunt-force trauma in the 1200 block of West Oak Street in Stockton.
Former SF anchor Frank Somerville publicly opens up about arrest, KTVU exit
"I was just totally stuck."
Two dead in separate Solano County car crashes
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Two separate car crashes happened Sunday evening that left two people dead in Solano County. According to the California Highway Patrol, a two-vehicle collision happened around 5:30 pm Eastbound I-80 east of Suisun Valley Road. One person had minor injuries and the other sustained a fatal injury. A silver Sedan […]
Silicon Valley
16 long-lived Bay Area restaurants we said goodbye to in 2022
Bay Area diners said farewell to so many beloved restaurants in 2022. The ones we pay tribute to here had been favorites for generations. Some chefs and owners decided to retire. Others couldn’t weather the costs of doing business in this pandemic era, faced rent increases or lost their leases to redevelopment plans.
Fox News
906K+
Followers
4K+
Post
707M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 9