New Orleans Bowl on 12/21Adrian HolmanNew Orleans, LA
Chick-Fil-A Is Opening A New Location In Kentucky TodayMatt LillywhiteBowling Green, KY
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Kentucky next weekKristen WaltersBowling Green, KY
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Russell Eugene Austin
Russell Eugene Austin, 70, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, December 18, 2022 at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital. He was the son of Dorothy Jean Bush Austin and the late Russell Howard “R. H.” Russell loved woodworking, auctions, hauling around his many friends from the Amish community and just striking up a conversation with anyone. Most of all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren. He was retired from Dana corporation.
Libby Frost
Libby Frost, 70, of Scottsville, KY passed away Monday, December 19, 2022 at Hospice House of Southern Kentucky. The Scottsville, KY native was a retired employee of General Electric and A.O. Smith and a daughter of the late Billy Ray Carter and Shirley C. Stinson Carter. She is survived by...
Michael “Mike” Lee Starnes
Michael “Mike” Lee Starnes, 74, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Monday, December 19th, at TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green, KY. Mike was born in Barren County, KY on January 23, 1948, a son of the late Inez Head and Dr. R.D. Starnes. Mike was a graduate...
Wanda Lee Brown
Wanda Lee Brown, 78, Glasgow, died Monday, December 19, 2022 at her residence. A native of Barren County, she was the daughter of the late Roger and Martha Elizabeth Piper Wooten. She was a former employee of the housekeeping department of Eaton Axle. Survivors include five children: Deborah Scott (Jeff...
Dorothy “Dot” Morrison Young
Dorothy “Dot” Morrison Young, age 101 of Edmonton, Kentucky, died December 18, 2022 at NHC Healthcare in Glasgow, Kentucky. Born in the Howard’s Bottom Community of Cumberland County, Kentucky on April 14, 1921, she was the daughter of the late Ed and Letha (English) Morrison. She married Carl Baker Young on June 21, 1942, who preceded her in death on February 17, 1987.
Tina Sue Barnett Estes
Tina Sue Barnett Estes of Greensburg, Kentucky, daughter of the late Tommy Barnett and Nellie Mills Barnett, was born on Tuesday, September 13, 1949 in Casey County, Kentucky and departed this life on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at the Green Hill Rehab and Care Center. She was 73 years, three months, and seven days of age.
Jerry Dan Throneberry
Jerry Dan Throneberry, 74, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Friday, December 16, 2022, at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital. He was born September 10, 1948, in Lewisburg, Tennessee to the late John Edwin Throneberry and Nellie Louise Childress Throneberry. Jerry retired from the United States Army and after retirement held many jobs, to include, working at Suntec for several years. He was a longtime member of South Green Street Church of Christ.
Ida Mae Emmitt
Ida Mae Emmitt, 73, of Scottsville, KY passed away Sunday, December 18, 2022 at her residence. The Scottsville, KY native was a homemaker and a daughter of the late John Henry Perkins and Ethel Louise Lee Perkins and wife of the late Jerry Wayne Emmitt. She is survived by 2...
John Marshall Bowles
John Marshall Bowles, 71, Glasgow passed away Tuesday, December 20 2022 at the Medical Center, Bowling Green. He was surrounded by family when he peacefully succumbed to long term health ailments. He was born on October 24. 1951 in Barren County. His father, Lucian Jewel Bowles and mother, Edna Dugard...
Virginia Burgess Thomas
Virginia Burgess Thomas, 95, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Friday, December 16, 2022. She was born May 13, 1927 in Fithian, Illinois to the late Willis Hershel Burgess and Effie Combs Burgess. Virginia was a seamstress at Kentucky Pants for 20 years and was a longtime member of Dover Missionary Baptist Church. She was a member of the Etoile Eastern Star for 70 years and was a member of the DAV Ladies Auxiliary for over 20 years. In her spare time, she loved caring for her flowers and quilting.
Clarence Lee Crowe
Clarence Lee Crowe, 81, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Friday, December 16th, at Medical Center of Bowling Green. Clarence was born in Gamaliel, KY on December 23, 1940, a son of the late Clarene (Thomerson) and Raymond Crowe. Clarence is survived by a sister, Marie Hatter, of Fern Creek, KY;...
Gail Johnson
Gail Johnson, age 68 of Mammoth Cave, departed this life on Friday, December 16, 2022 at her home. The Edmonson County native was born on August 4, 1954 to the late Delbert and Elburtia “Birt” Sanders. On November 26, 1970, she married Larry Mark Johnson, who also preceded her in death.
Frances Tempie Hanlon Jones
Frances Tempie Hanlon Jones, age 88, of Summer Shade, passed away Saturday, December 17, 2022 at her daughters residence. She was born November 22, 1934 in Olive Hill, KY to the late Homer Folk Hanlon and Irabell Kiser. She was a longtime caregiver helping many families and was a Christian.
Brent Allen Duvall
Brent Allen Duvall, 42, of Sunfish passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center in Leitchfield with family and friends by his side. He was born in Leitchfield, the son of Vickie and the late Joey Duvall, and lived in Sunfish for his entire...
Patricia Eaton Hill (Updated)
Patricia Eaton Hill, age 82, of Tompkinsville passed away on December 18, 2022 at the Signature Healthcare of Monroe County. She was born on June 13, 1940 in Atlanta , Georgia, a daughter of the late Kathleen Minor Eaton and Hugh Eaton Sr. She is survived by her husband, H.C...
Eva (Ford) Short
Eva (Ford) Short, 95, of Tompkinsville, KY, passed away Sunday, December 18, 2022 at Monroe County Medical Center. On September 27, 1927, she was born in Monroe County, KY, a daughter of the late Andrew Jackson Ford and Hassie (Thompson) Ford. Eva worked at Key Work Clothes where she was...
Metcalfe County High School has named Daniel Garrett as the new head coach of the high school baseball team
Metcalfe County High School has named Daniel Garrett as the new head coach of the high school baseball team. Garrett is a 1997 graduate of Metcalfe County High School and a 2002 graduate of the University of Kentucky. He coached middle school baseball for four years and is in his fourth year coaching the MCMS basketball team.
Barren Co. Marriage Licenses — Weeks of Dec. 6 & 12, 2022
GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Dec. 6 to Dec. 17, 2022. Raven S. Thomas, 19, of Smiths Grove, and Ethan M. Perkins, 19, of Bowling Green. Dec. 12, 2022:. Deirdre L. London, 62, of Cave City, and William...
Norris Court’s ‘Night of Lights’ annual tradition canceled
GLASGOW — A local neighborhood in downtown Glasgow has canceled its yearly tradition of displaying Christmas luminaries due to the hazardous winter weather forecasted this weekend. Just off South Green Street, the residents of Norris Court have displayed luminaries during the evenings of Dec. 23 and 24. But frigid...
