FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
World's first bikeable building opens in BentonvilleEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
This Huge Flea Market in Arkansas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPrairie Grove, AR
Family grows own food to deal with shortages: "Journey to self-sufficiency"Amy ChristieFayetteville, AR
Amber Waterman: couple charged in relation to kidnapping and murder of pregnant woman to steal babyLavinia ThompsonGravette, AR
fox16.com
Oregon’s sizzling fourth hands Arkansas its first loss
Arkansas looked well on its way to a 14th straight win to open the women’s college basketball season, but an Oregon fourth-quarter put that dream to bed. The 16th-ranked Ducks used a 30-19 final stanza to take a 85-78 win over the the No. 17 Razorbacks Tuesday afternoon at the San Diego Invitational.
fox16.com
Unbeaten Arkansas seeking success in San Diego
One way to move up the Associated Press women’s college basketball poll is to keep beating the teams ahead of you. That’s what No. 17 Arkansas (13-0) will try to do when it faces No. 16 Oregon (9-1) Tuesday at 3 p.m. CST in the four-team San Diego Invitational, which will be held at Pechanga Arena and televised by Flo Hoops.
fox16.com
Hudson Henry finally going to play for Morgan Turner
FAYETTEVILLE — Hudson Henry was highly recruited coming out of Pulaski Academy in the Class of 2019. Hudson eventually chose Arkansas, but among the others offering him that he gave serious consideration to was Stanford and coach Morgan Turner. But when Dowell Loggains left Arkansas to assume offensive coordinator duties at South Carolina he was replaced by Turner. Henry talked about Turner and the recruiting process and also if the bowl will be his last game at Arkansas.
fox16.com
Travis Williams and Morgan Turner excited at Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman surprised the media on Monday by bringing his two new hires to the press conference. Defensive coordinator Travis Williams and tight end’s coach Morgan Turner both are seemingly excited to be at Arkansas. Pittman talked about how the hires came about. “On my right...
fox16.com
KJ Jefferson preparing for bowl and 2023 return
FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt junior KJ Jefferson is once again preparing for a bowl game without all the targets he had during the regular season. Last year, star wide receiver Treylon Burks opted out of the Outback Bowl to enter the 2022 NFL Draft. This year, Jefferson will be missing Jadon Haselwood, Ketron Jackson and tight end Trey Knox for the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. Haselwood opted out to prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft while Jackson and Knox entered the transfer portal.
fox16.com
Arkansas’ depth chart for bowl game
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has released its depth chart for the bowl game and the first such roster since the end of the season. Here’s a closer look at the Arkansas depth chart for Kansas. OFFENSE. WR 13 Jaedon Wilson R-Fr. // 6-3 // 175. 85 Harper Cole R-So....
fox16.com
Micah Tease decommits from Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE — Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington wide receiver Micah Tease has decommitted from Arkansas following a weekend visit to Texas A&M. Tease, 5-11, 180, made the announcement on Twitter Monday. “First and foremost, I want to thank God for blessing me with these amazing recruitment opportunities. Without him,...
fox16.com
Travis Williams named Razorbacks’ defensive coordinator, comes to Arkansas from UCF
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Head Coach Sam Pittman has named Travis Williams as the Razorbacks’ new defensive coordinator. Williams brings defensive coordinator experience and a wealth of Southeastern Conference knowledge to The Hill, having played at Auburn and later as the Tigers’ co-defensive coordinator. On the field, he starred as a two-time All-SEC linebacker – including first-team honors in 2004 – leading the Tigers in tackles during their undefeated season in 2004.
fox16.com
Arkansas picks up prep for Liberty Bowl clash with Kansas
Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman is well aware of the perception that Kansas’ football team and its fans are more excited about a matchup of 6-6 programs in the 64th AutoZone Liberty Bowl Dec. 28 in Memphis. But Pittman is also of the belief that his team will...
fox16.com
John Morgan III talks visit to Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas only hosted one recruit this weekend, but he was a priority target after a successful career at Pitt. Defensive end John Morgan III, 6-2, 265, arrived in Arkansas late Friday night and then left Sunday afternoon. The standout gave high visits to his Arkansas visit. “It...
