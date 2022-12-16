Read full article on original website
CHS girls hoop squad get close win over Portage Northern, improve to 6-0
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Elli Foley completed a 3-point play with just over 40 seconds to play to break a tie and lead Coldwater’s Lady Cardinals to a 41-37 home victory over Portage Northern. The score was close thoughout the contest with tie scores of 11-11 after the...
Coldwater boys basketball drops 46-35 decision at Portage Northern
PORTAGE, MI (WTVB) – Coldwater lost to Portage Northern 46-35 in a non-conference boys basketball game at the Portage Northern Igloo. The Cardinals led 12-7 after the first quarter but were outscored 17-5 in the second and 12-6 in the third as the Huskies picked up their first win of the season.
U of M, MSU, WMU, and CMU all in men’s hoops action tonight
CHARLOTTE, NC (WKZO AM/FM) – In men’s college basketball action tonight, the University of Michigan squares off with North Carolina in the Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte, North Carolina, while Michigan State University hosts Oakland. Elsewhere, Central Michigan University hosts Youngstown State and Western Michigan University hosts Siena Heights.
BUSINESS BEAT: Large turnout for first Chamber Jingle and Mingle since 2019
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater Area Chamber of Commerce would like to thank everyone for coming out last Thursday evening to celebrate Christmas during the Chamber’s Jingle and Mingle at Bill’s Tap House which is located at the Coldwater Golf Course. There was a great turnout...
BUSINESS BEAT: City of Coldwater, CBPU and United Steelworkers Union make donations
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Some generous donations are being made locally during this holiday season. Employees of the City of Coldwater, the Coldwater Board of Public Utilities and the United Steelworkers Union donated $3,522 to the Branch Area Food Pantry this year, exceeding last year’s generous donation. In...
Winter Storm Watch issued for major Christmas weekend storm with blizzard conditions
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – Two years of curtailed Christmas celebrations due to COVID-19 and now a major winter storm is threatening to disrupt holiday plans this weekend. Branch, Hillsdale and St. Joseph Counties are included in a Winter Storm Watch that was issued by the National Weather Service on Tuesday morning.
Local preparations continue for “dangerous” Christmas weekend winter storm
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – Preparations continue as a massive Christmas weekend winter storm is expected to hit Branch County starting on Thursday night. The storm carries the potential for blizzard like conditions, heavy snow and dangerous wind chills. Branch County Emergency Management Coordinator Tim Miner told the Board...
Weather alert from KCSO: Winter storm watch in effect Thursday through Saturday
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office has posted an alert for a winter storm watch that’s in effect from Thursday afternoon, December 22 through Saturday evening, December 24. This alert, used verbatim, was issued on Tuesday, December 20. WHAT: Blizzard conditions possible. Total...
OBITUARY: Timothy Lee Kane
Timothy Lee Kane, 56, of Bronson, formerly Burr Oak, passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022, at home. Cremation will take place and the family will have a gathering at a future date. The family has been served by Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation. Tim was born on July 1, 1966 in...
Over $100,000 worth of damage reported in Tuesday night Batavia Township fire
BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A fire which broke out at a Batavia Township residence late Tuesday night caused over $100,000 worth of damage to three properties. Bronson Fire Chief Scott Wilber says Branch County Central Dispatch notified the Bronson firefighters of a fire in an attached garage at 147 West Garfield Road just before 11:00 p.m..
Driver and child injured as school bus rolls over in Calhoun County two vehicle crash
LEE TOWNSHIP, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – The driver of a school bus and a child were injured Tuesday afternoon in a crash involving a Dean Transportation school bus and a passenger vehicle. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to 23 Mile and R Drive North in Lee...
Fill enters into plea agreement following false Bronson High School bomb threat
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A former Bronson High School student entered into a plea agreement in Branch County Circuit Court on Monday after she was accused of making a false bomb threat at her school on March 9, 2022. 19-year-old Morgan Payge Fill entered a guilty plea to a...
Commissioners accept Frontier county broadband proposal
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Branch County Board of Commissioners voted 4-1 to accept a county broadband proposal from Frontier on Tuesday afternoon. Commissioner Tom Mathew voted no because he was not satisfied with the information gathered so far and more time was needed. County Administrator Bud Norman said there were seven submissions to the RFP the county sent out as a public-private partnership was being sought.
Quincy Village Council approves Fire Department budget for 2023-2024
QUINCY, MI (WTVB) – The Quincy Village Council adopted the Quincy Fire Department operational budget for 2023-2024 on Tuesday night. The fire department serves Algansee, Quincy and Butler Townships as well as the Village of Quincy. Each entity pays a percentage based on population of their entire township which...
