Coldwater, MI

Coldwater boys basketball drops 46-35 decision at Portage Northern

PORTAGE, MI (WTVB) – Coldwater lost to Portage Northern 46-35 in a non-conference boys basketball game at the Portage Northern Igloo. The Cardinals led 12-7 after the first quarter but were outscored 17-5 in the second and 12-6 in the third as the Huskies picked up their first win of the season.
U of M, MSU, WMU, and CMU all in men’s hoops action tonight

CHARLOTTE, NC (WKZO AM/FM) – In men’s college basketball action tonight, the University of Michigan squares off with North Carolina in the Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte, North Carolina, while Michigan State University hosts Oakland. Elsewhere, Central Michigan University hosts Youngstown State and Western Michigan University hosts Siena Heights.
OBITUARY: Timothy Lee Kane

Timothy Lee Kane, 56, of Bronson, formerly Burr Oak, passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022, at home. Cremation will take place and the family will have a gathering at a future date. The family has been served by Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation. Tim was born on July 1, 1966 in...
Over $100,000 worth of damage reported in Tuesday night Batavia Township fire

BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A fire which broke out at a Batavia Township residence late Tuesday night caused over $100,000 worth of damage to three properties. Bronson Fire Chief Scott Wilber says Branch County Central Dispatch notified the Bronson firefighters of a fire in an attached garage at 147 West Garfield Road just before 11:00 p.m..
Commissioners accept Frontier county broadband proposal

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Branch County Board of Commissioners voted 4-1 to accept a county broadband proposal from Frontier on Tuesday afternoon. Commissioner Tom Mathew voted no because he was not satisfied with the information gathered so far and more time was needed. County Administrator Bud Norman said there were seven submissions to the RFP the county sent out as a public-private partnership was being sought.
Quincy Village Council approves Fire Department budget for 2023-2024

QUINCY, MI (WTVB) – The Quincy Village Council adopted the Quincy Fire Department operational budget for 2023-2024 on Tuesday night. The fire department serves Algansee, Quincy and Butler Townships as well as the Village of Quincy. Each entity pays a percentage based on population of their entire township which...

