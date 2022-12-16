Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Popculture
Sharon Osbourne Breaks Silence on Hospitalization
Sharon Osbourne is speaking out following her recent hospitalization. On Instagram, Osbourne shared a brief but positive update on how she's been doing. The update comes days after she suffered a medical emergency on Friday night. Osbourne posted a photo of her dog posing in front of her Christmas tree,...
The Hollywood Gossip
Angela Deem Throws Tell All Tantrum, Rages Against Castmates
After last weekend’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, only the Tell All remains. Season 7 has had major ups and downs. Many viewers have noted that Angela Deem seems to be worse than ever. And that is saying a lot. In the promo for the unbelievable...
‘General Hospital’ actress Sonya Eddy dead at 55
Soap opera star Sonya Eddy has died. She was 55. Octavia Spencer announced on her Instagram that the “General Hospital” actress died Monday. She didn’t provide any details regarding the cause of Eddy’s death. “My friend @sonyaeddy passed away last night. The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her 💔🕊️,” Spencer, 52, captioned a professional headshot of Eddy. “My thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones, friends, and fans!” ABC also confirmed the news to Page Six in a statement via email. “‘General Hospital’ is sad to confirm the passing of actress Sonya Eddy, who embodied her character … the tough but...
The Hollywood Gossip
Brandi Glanville: Piper Perabo Was Such a C-Word and Totally Cucked Me!
Years of reality TV fame have not mellowed out Brandi Glanville. We saw as much on Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip. Things may be better with her ex and his wife, but Brandi retains her penchant for drama. Everyone knows the story of Brandi and Eddie. She is not a...
The Hollywood Gossip
Prince William: FURIOUS With Harry and Meghan Over Netflix Documentary Series!
Now that all six episodes of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix documentary are available for streaming, just about every take imaginable has been articulated in reviews, think-pieces, and thousands upon thousands of unhinged Twitter threads. Of course, the opinions that matter most to Harry and Meghan are those...
The Hollywood Gossip
Christine Brown to Meri: I Don't Trust You! Our Friendship is Over!
We interrupt our usual Sister Wives coverage of severed relationships between Kody Brown and his spiritual spouses to bring you …. … Sister Wives coverage of a different severed relationship between two of Kody Brown’s spiritual spouses. On Sunday night, TLC aired part one of the Season 17 tell-all...
The Hollywood Gossip
Alex Rodriguez Goes Public With New Girlfriend Jac Cordeiro: J-Lo Who?!
Back in 2021, fans were stunned by the breakup of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. The split happened suddenly, just four months after Lopez and Rodriguez got engaged. And all of this transpired after weeks of rumors about an affair between Alex and Madison LeCroy, one of the stars of Bravo’s Southern Charm.
