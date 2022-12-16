Read full article on original website
IGNITE Broward Arts Event Returns to South Florida on January 25-29, 2023Judith MastersBroward County, FL
Brightline launches service for new Boca Raton and Aventura stations todayBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
BBX Capital partnered with Neighbors 4 Neighbors to “Adopt” 56 FamiliesJudith MastersFort Lauderdale, FL
5 Best Vegans and Vegetarians Places In MiamiD_FoodVendorMiami, FL
5 Best Pizza Places In MiamiD_FoodVendorMiami, FL
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Miami Heat Trying To Make Adjustments During Injury-Filled Season
The Miami Heat were without three of their best players in Tuesday's loss to the Chicago Bulls. By now, the Heat have gotten accustomed to playing shorthanded. It seems to be the norm because of so many injuries this season. "It's definitely tough but it's part of the NBA season,"...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
OKC’s Gilgeous-Alexander Leading NBA in Clutch Points
According to the NBA, “clutch points” are scored in the last five minutes of a game when a team is ahead or behind by less than five points. And currently, the Oklahoma City Thunder’s rising superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ranks number one in total clutch points scored for the 2022-23 season.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Golden State Warriors vs Toronto Raptors Injury Report Revealed
The Golden State Warriors are entering game number two without Steph Curry and have to adapt and survive. The Warriors will be missing some very key players while the Raptors will be missing their own slew of players. The Warriors will be missing Steph Curry with left shoulder soreness, Andre...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers News: How LeBron James Recovered From Errant Pass To Seal A W
Last night, your Los Angeles Lakers survived a wild and woolly closing stretch of basketball at Crypto.com Arena, where they were hosting the Washington Wizards. In the closing seconds of regulation, with the game tied up at 117-117, LeBron James dribbled the ball up the floor slowly, clearly looking to make the proper pass.
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping
Arch Manning became a trending topic and subject of rumors on Twitter Tuesday, and it’s all due to a reporter’s tweet. The Athletic’s Ari Wasserman, a national college football reporter, said that a “big-time QB” would be flipping his commitment on Wednesday. Got word that there is going to be a big-time QB flipping tomorrow.... The post Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Watch: Joe Burrow Arrives at Raymond James Stadium For Bengals’ Matchup With Buccaneers
TAMPA BAY — The Bengals are in Tampa Bay to play Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on Sunday. Joe Burrow wore sunglasses, a black sweatshirt and a chain for the game. Check out video of him arriving below. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE. Make sure you...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lions’ Rookie Report Card: Jameson Williams Slow to Warm Up
The rookie grades are in for the Detroit Lions' Week 15 matchup with the New York Jets. In the contest, EDGE defender Aidan Hutchinson was the star of the Lions' 2022 rookie class, and continued to show why he should've been the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. Here...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jordan Geronimo Missed Indiana’s Game Against Elon Due to Dislocated Finger
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana was shorthanded on Tuesday, but it didn't matter as the Hoosiers cruised to a 96-72 win over Elon. Leading scorers Xavier Johnson and Trayce Jackson-Davis did not dress for Tuesday's game, but junior forward Jordan Geronimo went through pregame warmups with the team. As the game went on, it was surprising to not see Geronimo on the court, but Indiana coach Mike Woodson provided clarification after the game.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Packers Get Good News as They Quickly Turn Page to Dolphins
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Christmas came a bit early for the Green Bay Packers. Running back AJ Dillon should be ready to rumble for the team’s must-win game at the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Dillon ran for a pair of touchdowns during Monday night’s victory over the Los...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Week 16 Stat Projections: Wide Receiver Rankings
Despite some wideouts returning this week, there isn’t one option offering impact value. The most significant loss for fantasy teams over the past week was Tyler Lockett, while the injury to Chris Olave hurts some teams if he doesn’t play. Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos. Denver hopes to have...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Texans vs. Chiefs: What Went Wrong In Another Heartbreaking Houston Loss
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans (1-12-1) came into the game as a 14-point underdog to the Kansas City Chiefs (11-3). But similar to their performance against the Dallas Cowboys, the Texans stayed competitive and nearly completed an improbable upset. "That team out there who has won only one game,...
