Philly superintendent restructures district leadership in pursuit of academic gains
The School District of Philadelphia will restructure its central office in an effort to better support student and teacher attendance, and improve dropout rates, district officials said this week. It’s an early step toward Superintendent Tony Watlington’s ambitious, and oft-repeated, goal — to make Philadelphia schools the “fastest improving, large,...
‘An unjust system’: Philly advocates hold 24-hour bailout ahead of the holidays
A group that advocates for the end of cash bail in Philadelphia is helping people get out of detention over the holidays. The Philadelphia Bail Fund seeks to bail out a dozen people in a 24-hour period that began at 8 a.m. Tuesday. The goal is to prevent them from having to spend the holidays in detention.
After leukemia diagnosis, drag performer Martha Graham Cracker is searching for a stem cell donor
For 17 years Martha Graham Cracker has given audiences everything she had in a drag cabaret act that has traveled throughout Philadelphia and beyond, performing regularly at Joe’s Pub in New York, a stint in Las Vegas, and even overseas. Martha also gave the world an original concept album.
Philly Lullaby Project pairs artists with parents to write songs for their babies
For three years, the Philadelphia Lullaby Project has been pairing parents with songwriters to write original lullabies for their babies. The group has written and produced about 125 songs. Because the project started almost exactly when the pandemic shutdown started in 2020, many of the songwriting teams never met in person.
57 blocks in Philly are prone to shootings. Community groups are mobilizing to curb the gun violence
This story is from Stop and Frisk, a podcast production from WHYY News and Temple University’s Logan Center for Urban Investigative Reporting. Find it on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. How do you feel about stop and frisk (and policing more broadly) as an answer...
Community projects selected for Philly’s celebration of America’s 250th birthday
Philadelphia is preparing to mark America’s 250th birthday with community projects that will outlive the semiquincentennial party in 2026. Philadelphia250, an organization planning local events and programs around the milestone year, has selected three projects it will bolster with organizational and funding support:. “Our Market,” an effort to train...
Ethics board says Philly judge ruled on cases early to leave for trip
A Philadelphia judge attempted to rule on dozens of traffic citations before the scheduled hearing date because she planned to be in Florida that day, according to a report made public Monday by the Pennsylvania body that handles complaints of judicial misconduct. In a complaint filed with the state’s Court...
‘Up significantly from last year’: Delaware County sees rise in food insecurity
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. The problems brought by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic continue to have a domino effect on Delaware County.
PHL LIVE Center Stage honors musicians during first award show in 2 years
After two years without a competition, PHL LIVE Center Stage closed out its return Tuesday night by awarding the music competitions top artists and groups. From August to September of this year, hundreds of artists submitted video clips of themselves performing for a shot at being the best in their category.
Philly schools will require masking for 2 weeks following winter break
Philly students and staff will be required to wear face masks inside school buildings for two weeks after they return from winter break, Superintendent Tony Watlington said at a press conference Wednesday. Watlington described the decision as a “proactive measure” to prevent the coronavirus from spreading since “many of us...
Bucks County vote moves Pennsylvania closer to certifying election
A suburban Philadelphia county elections board voted Tuesday to certify its November results, a development Pennsylvania officials had said was required before they can issue a statewide certification. Bucks County government spokesman Jim O’Malley said its Board of Elections wrapped up certification, although litigation over recount requests has not ended....
Spread the word: Trenton is now down to 1 hospital
St. Francis Medical Center in Trenton, N.J. is now under the auspices of Capital Health. As of 12:01 Wednesday morning, the merger between the regional health provider and the 150-year-old hospital became official. Also, St. Francis Hospital is no more — It’s now a standalone emergency department with several outpatient...
Menorah lighting at Betsy Ross House signals start of Hanukkah season
The Jewish eight-day festival of lights known as Hanukkah kicked off Sunday with communities gathering to light menorahs around the world, including right here in Philadelphia. More than 150 people gathered in Old City Sunday to mark the Jewish holiday that celebrates the reclamation of the Holy Temple in Jerusalem.
Philly gets $50 million in federal funds to help reduce violence
City leaders hope an influx of federal recovery funding will help Philadelphia become a safer city. State officials are sending a total of $50 million to the city. About half of that will be used to expand the city’s crime lab, which Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said should help investigators solve more cases.
Elementary school in Rhawnhurst placed on lockdown after student brings gun, police say
This story originally appeared on 6abc. Philadelphia police say an elementary school in the Rhawnhurst section was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning after a student brought a gun. It happened around 8 a.m. at Farrell Elementary in the 8300 block of Castor Avenue. The principal placed the school on lockdown...
Inflation and infrastructure costs are driving up water bills in the Delaware Valley
Water rates will increase in 2023 for hundreds of thousands of residents in our region — from Wilmington, Del., to the Pennsylvania suburbs. The most notable increase is from Pennsylvania American Water, whose customers will face a hike of 14%, which the utility says will help replace aging water infrastructure. The company originally proposed a 24% hike, which was met with pushback from the Office of Consumer Advocate.
2022 in photos: A year of resilience and change in the Delaware Valley
2022 — our third year of the COVID-19 pandemic — saw slow but steady change. Our visual journey begins with people braving the cold to be tested for COVID-19, and ends with hundreds celebrating a tree lighting outside Philadelphia City Hall. Here’s a view from WHYY News photographers...
Homicides are down 8% in Philly from last year, but shootings remain steady
This story is from Stop and Frisk, a podcast production from WHYY News and Temple University’s Logan Center for Urban Investigative Reporting. Find it on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch...
Philly’s Festival Pier to be transformed into massive mixed-use development
What was once known as Festival Pier is officially under construction as a mixed-use development. The construction along the Delaware River comes after a series of issues resulted in a seven year delay and almost tripling of costs. The development known as Riverview will rise up on an area that...
Police charge 8 in Cobbs Creek mass shooting
Authorities have issued arrest warrants for eight people involved in a wide-reaching scheme to buy guns for gang activities in Philadelphia, including at least one mass shooting. Authorities say members of multiple groups have bought guns and given them to people who could not legally own them, which were used...
