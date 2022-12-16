Read full article on original website
Related
petapixel.com
BeReal Turns Photos into 2022 Recap Video, But Feature Has Waiting List
BeReal has surprised users with a new feature that turns all their photos from the last year into a 2022 recap video — but it has a huge waiting list. On Friday, BeReal announced it has added a recap feature that makes a video using every single photo a user posted on the app this year.
petapixel.com
Instagram Lets You Create a 2022 Recap Reel From Your Photos
Instagram has released a new end-of-year feature that lets users create a 2022 Recap Reel from their photos. On Monday, Instagram announced it was rolling out a new Reels template that allows users a customizable way to share both photos and videos from the year with their followers. To use...
petapixel.com
Google Lens Will Decipher a Doctor’s Bad Handwriting With a Phone Camera
Google says the company is working on a new Google Lens feature designed to decipher prescriptions written by doctors that are difficult to read. TechCrunch reports that Google announced that it was working on the new feature at its annual conference in India on Monday. “We’ve started working on the...
petapixel.com
Robot Vacuum Took Photo of Woman on Toilet That Was Shared on Facebook
An iRobot Roomba robot vacuum took intimate photographs of a woman on the toilet and a young child that were then shared on Facebook. According to a report by MIT Technology Review on Monday, the sensitive photos were taken by development versions of iRobot’s Roomba J7 series robot vacuum cleaners in 2020.
petapixel.com
The ‘Lobotomy-Chic’ Aesthetic is Taking Over Instagram
In a year that has seen the rise of blurry photos and 0.5 selfies, there has also been a new pose taking over Instagram in 2022. Featuring a blank stare and lifeless rolled eyes: meet the lobotomy-chic aesthetic. For over a decade, Instagram users posed with the signature “duck face”...
petapixel.com
The Most Rented Cameras and Lenses in 2022: Canon and Sony Dominate
Lensrentals has revealed its most rented camera and lenses of 2022, with Canon and Sony claiming all but one of the top 20 list. The Canon R5 and R6 are one and two on the list with the Sony Alpha a7S III taking third spot. Video cameras also feature on...
petapixel.com
Midjourney Founder Admits to Using a ‘Hundred Million’ Images Without Consent
Midjourney founder David Holz has admitted that his company did not receive consent for the hundreds of millions of images used to train its AI image generator, outraging photogarphers and artists. Twitter users have been sharing an interview that Holz did with Forbes back in September in which he readily...
petapixel.com
New 7Artisans 12mm f/2.8 II Wide-Angle APS-C Lens is for Mirrorless
7Artisans has announced a new wide-angle APS-C lens for Nikon Z, Sony E, Fuji X, EOS-M, and MFT mounts, the 12mm f/2.8 Mark II, an updated version of its previous 12mm f/2.8. The updated large aperture ultra wide angle Mark II lens features some design and performance improvements including the ability to support circular (screw-on) filters.
petapixel.com
Artists Stage Mass Online Protest Against AI Image Generators
Artists have staged a mass online protest against image-sharing site ArtStation after artificial intelligence (AI) generated art appeared on the site. In early December, AI-generated images began appearing on the homepage of ArtStation, a website that is considered to be one of the most important online platforms for professional artists, especially those working in media, film, and video games.
Comments / 0