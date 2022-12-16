The 49ers head into Week 16 with an NFC West title secured and the knowledge that they can’t fall below the No. 3 seed in the NFC playoffs. Moving up to the No. 1 seed and getting the lone bye in the conference isn’t out of reach, but it is unlikely since the Eagles need just one win in the final three weeks to claim the top seed. Passing the Vikings for the second seed would be less difficult and there’s been discussion about how hard the 49ers will push to do so given the injury risk that would come with pushing their top players as hard as possible in the final three games.

2 HOURS AGO