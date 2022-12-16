Read full article on original website
IGNITE Broward Arts Event Returns to South Florida on January 25-29, 2023Judith MastersBroward County, FL
Brightline launches service for new Boca Raton and Aventura stations todayBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
BBX Capital partnered with Neighbors 4 Neighbors to “Adopt” 56 FamiliesJudith MastersFort Lauderdale, FL
5 Best Vegans and Vegetarians Places In MiamiD_FoodVendorMiami, FL
5 Best Pizza Places In MiamiD_FoodVendorMiami, FL
Raptors Look to End Drought vs. Knicks: Where to Watch, Injury Reports, Odds
The Toronto Raptors are getting desperate as they look to snap their six-game losing streak Wednesday night against the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET. View the original article to see embedded media. Where to Watch. TSN and the FAN 590 will air the game in Toronto. MSG Network...
Mavs vs. Timberwolves Preview: Can Dallas Avoid Back-to-Back Losses in Minnesota?
The Dallas Mavericks (15-16) take on the Minnesota Timberwolves (16-15) for the second time in three days on Wednesday night at Target Center. On Monday, the T-Wolves got the better of the Mavs, running away with a 116-106 victory at home. Dallas got off to a hot start, taking a 30-21 lead into the second quarter but Minnesota caught fire in final 12 minutes of the first half, outscoring the Mavericks 36-14 and never looked back.
Hawks Team President Travis Schlenk Accepts New Role
The architect of the Atlanta Hawks rebuild is stepping aside. Travis Schlenk has accepted a new role within the organization as a senior adviser. General manager Landry Fields will oversee basketball operations. This news was broken by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Schlenk has led Atlanta's front office since 2017. In June,...
Lakers News: Dwight Howard Gets Into On-Court Tussle In Taiwan
When recent Los Angeles Lakers reserve center Dwight Howard announced his decision to continue his pro career overseas for Taiwan's Taoyuan Leopards, it appeared he would be well on his way to enjoying the kind of late-career performative boost NBA All-Stars frequently get in international markets. The early returns were...
Klay Thompson and Draymond Green Receive Last Minute Injury Updates vs. Raptors
After being listed as probable for Sunday's game vs. the Toronto Raptors, both Draymond Green and Klay Thompson have been upgraded to available for the Golden State Warriors. The two players both have unique injury situations, with Thompson still taking a cautious approach due to his injury history, and Green managing smaller injuries that pop up from time to time.
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping
Arch Manning became a trending topic and subject of rumors on Twitter Tuesday, and it’s all due to a reporter’s tweet. The Athletic’s Ari Wasserman, a national college football reporter, said that a “big-time QB” would be flipping his commitment on Wednesday. Got word that there is going to be a big-time QB flipping tomorrow.... The post Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Travis Hunter Reportedly Narrows Transfer Decision Down To 4 Schools
Almost exactly a year ago, Travis Hunter stunned the college football world when he announced that he would sign with Jackson State to play for head coach Deion Sanders. Now Hunter, the No. 1 prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, is on the move again. Could he have another surprise in store? ...
