The Dallas Mavericks (15-16) take on the Minnesota Timberwolves (16-15) for the second time in three days on Wednesday night at Target Center. On Monday, the T-Wolves got the better of the Mavs, running away with a 116-106 victory at home. Dallas got off to a hot start, taking a 30-21 lead into the second quarter but Minnesota caught fire in final 12 minutes of the first half, outscoring the Mavericks 36-14 and never looked back.

DALLAS, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO