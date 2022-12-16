ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

missourinetwork.tv

If it wasn’t for the city folks, the Lake of the Ozarks wouldn’t exist.

Union Electric Light and Power Company was an electric utility company that operated in the United States in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. The company was founded in 1893 in St. Louis, Missouri, and initially provided electric lighting and power to customers in the city and surrounding areas. In the 1920s, the company built the Bagnell Dam on the Osage River, which created the Lake of the Ozarks and provided hydroelectric power to the region. The dam and lake were major engineering projects at the time and helped to spur economic development in the area.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Missouri Governor signs executive order ahead of cold blast

MISSOURI - Missouri takes precautionary measures to prepare for winter weather and extreme cold expected this week. Weather forecasts predict extremely cold temperatures and snow accumulation across the state starting Wednesday, December 20. On Thursday, temperatures are expected to drop rapidly with wind chills as cold as -40 degrees Fahrenheit in some areas of Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Missouri One Call System is now Missouri 811

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Missouri One Call System will rebrand as Missouri 811 to better align with nationwide efforts to enhance public safety and prevent damage to underground facilities. According to a release from Missouri One Call System, also known as Dig Rite, on January 1, 2023, it will become Missouri...
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Lawmaker Pre-Files Bill To Prevent Foreign Ownership Of Missouri Farmland

FILE - In this Monday, April 27, 2020, file photo, state Rep. Herman Morse, R-Dexter, wears a protective mask as he sits at his desk in the House chamber in Jefferson City, Mo. Missouri lawmakers on Thursday, May 14 passed a bill to ban the state from doing business with companies that boycott Israel. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
MISSOURI STATE
wglc.net

Wisconsin Gov. Evers is not ruling out state funds for train

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says he’s not ruling out the use of state funds to build a passenger rail line between the cities of Madison and Milwaukee that would also expand connections between Chicago and St. Paul, Minnesota. Top Republican lawmakers have already voiced their opposition to committing taxpayer money to the project. Evers says he is waiting to see which federal funds are available before deciding whether to support the use of state funds.
WISCONSIN STATE
lakeexpo.com

ENERGY CRISIS: Thousands Of Missourians Without Propane After Gas Company Abruptly Closes

A propane gas company's sudden closure has left thousands of Missourians across the state without gas this holiday season. Customers with Boonville-based Gygr-Gas have seen their propane tanks been left low or empty and the company has not communicated with customers for months. Gygr-Gas made no public announcement of the closure and according to former employees who spoke with KOMU 8, all seven people on staff were told on Wednesday that they would be fired with no severance pay since the company was not financially stable and was told it needed to liquidate its business. Gygr-Gas served over 42 counties including Columbia, Boonville and Versailles.
MISSOURI STATE
Evan Crosby

10 Jobs in St. Louis That Pay Over $100,000 a Year

St. Louis, Mo. - The economy of St. Louis is comprised of a wide range of industries. For example, some of the biggest economic sectors in the metro area include financial services, manufacturing, healthcare, and technology. Furthermore, many of the highest-paying jobs located throughout the St. Louis region also happen to be in these sectors as well.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wglc.net

Energy Transition Community Grant Program makes funding is available for communities who have been impacted by energy plant closures

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity launched the Energy Transition Community Grant Program – an initiative under the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act that provides funding to communities undergoing a significant energy transition. Based on criteria, 22 areas in the state have been identified as eligible to apply for the funding through the program, including Hennepin. The program funds are designed to meet the needs of individual localities to address the economic and social impacts of plant closures and can be used on a variety of initiatives and investments, including workforce investments, housing support, business attraction efforts, and much more.
ILLINOIS STATE
wglc.net

Business exec sentenced for bilking hospitals seeking masks

CHICAGO (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced a suburban Chicago businessman to nearly five years in prison on charges that he swindled two hospitals that had sought coveted protective face masks in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Dennis W. Haggerty Jr. of Burr Ridge pleaded guilty in March to taking more than $2.5 million from hospitals in Chicago and Iowa. Prosecutors say Haggerty spent much of that money on personal credit cards and luxury cars without delivering the million N95 masks that his company promised to Northwestern Memorial Healthcare in Chicago and University of Iowa Medical Center. The judge said Monday that Haggerty took “advantage of a very bad time in this country.”
CHICAGO, IL
northwestmoinfo.com

Buchanan County Sheriff Talks Recreational Marijuana

FILE - Marijuana plants for the adult recreational market are are seen in a greenhouse at Hepworth Farms in Milton, N.Y., Friday, July 15, 2022. Missouri voters are set to be the first in the nation to sign off on automatically forgiving past marijuana crimes if they approve a constitutional amendment to legalize recreational pot in November 2022. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO

