Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dollar General Location Closed IndefinitelyJoel EisenbergSaint Louis, MO
Families would get $500 each month in new proposalR.A. HeimSaint Louis, MO
10 Jobs in St. Louis That Pay Over $100,000 a YearEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
James Cash Penney from Hamilton, Missouri was a co-founder of The Golden Rule stores, later renamed J.C. Penney in 1913CJ CoombsFlorissant, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
missourinetwork.tv
If it wasn’t for the city folks, the Lake of the Ozarks wouldn’t exist.
Union Electric Light and Power Company was an electric utility company that operated in the United States in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. The company was founded in 1893 in St. Louis, Missouri, and initially provided electric lighting and power to customers in the city and surrounding areas. In the 1920s, the company built the Bagnell Dam on the Osage River, which created the Lake of the Ozarks and provided hydroelectric power to the region. The dam and lake were major engineering projects at the time and helped to spur economic development in the area.
koamnewsnow.com
Missouri Governor signs executive order ahead of cold blast
MISSOURI - Missouri takes precautionary measures to prepare for winter weather and extreme cold expected this week. Weather forecasts predict extremely cold temperatures and snow accumulation across the state starting Wednesday, December 20. On Thursday, temperatures are expected to drop rapidly with wind chills as cold as -40 degrees Fahrenheit in some areas of Missouri.
Residents Of This Missouri City Have The Worst Commute In The State
According to a recent study.
KFVS12
Missouri One Call System is now Missouri 811
MISSOURI (KFVS) - Missouri One Call System will rebrand as Missouri 811 to better align with nationwide efforts to enhance public safety and prevent damage to underground facilities. According to a release from Missouri One Call System, also known as Dig Rite, on January 1, 2023, it will become Missouri...
Illinois FEMA application deadline is Thursday, East St. Louis disaster recovery center to close
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — St. Clair County homeowners and renters affected by July's historic flooding have until Thursday to apply for Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster assistance. As the Thursday application deadline passes, the disaster recovery center at the Clyde Jordan Senior Citizen Center, at 6755 State St....
Missouri dispensaries prepare for legal sales of recreational marijuana
Marijuana dispensaries in Missouri are preparing for the legal sale of recreational marijuana beginning on Feb. 6, 2023.
northwestmoinfo.com
Lawmaker Pre-Files Bill To Prevent Foreign Ownership Of Missouri Farmland
FILE - In this Monday, April 27, 2020, file photo, state Rep. Herman Morse, R-Dexter, wears a protective mask as he sits at his desk in the House chamber in Jefferson City, Mo. Missouri lawmakers on Thursday, May 14 passed a bill to ban the state from doing business with companies that boycott Israel. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
This Is The Biggest House In Missouri
It was built to withstand bombs and the most severe tornados.
wglc.net
Wisconsin Gov. Evers is not ruling out state funds for train
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says he’s not ruling out the use of state funds to build a passenger rail line between the cities of Madison and Milwaukee that would also expand connections between Chicago and St. Paul, Minnesota. Top Republican lawmakers have already voiced their opposition to committing taxpayer money to the project. Evers says he is waiting to see which federal funds are available before deciding whether to support the use of state funds.
Is It Illegal In Missouri & Illinois To Drive Without Front License Plate?
Not that long ago, I finished paying off my car. It is nice to not have a car payment anymore. I also went through the process of officially getting Missouri license plates. I had remembered that when I was a resident of Missouri in 2013-2018, that one perk was I could get them for two years instead of needing a renewal every year.
Missouri asks woman to pay back pandemic funds
A Florissant woman is facing a real struggle because of the State of Missouri’s push to force her to repay pandemic unemployment funds; the state says she was overpaid.
lakeexpo.com
ENERGY CRISIS: Thousands Of Missourians Without Propane After Gas Company Abruptly Closes
A propane gas company's sudden closure has left thousands of Missourians across the state without gas this holiday season. Customers with Boonville-based Gygr-Gas have seen their propane tanks been left low or empty and the company has not communicated with customers for months. Gygr-Gas made no public announcement of the closure and according to former employees who spoke with KOMU 8, all seven people on staff were told on Wednesday that they would be fired with no severance pay since the company was not financially stable and was told it needed to liquidate its business. Gygr-Gas served over 42 counties including Columbia, Boonville and Versailles.
KMOV
No home for the holidays, St. Louis family says Ameren owes them thousands for damage to home
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Hemple family says they’ve been left homeless for more than a year due to damage caused to their south St. Louis home from a vacant property owned by Ameren. “We’re spending our second Christmas in a hotel with our children,” said Lisa Hemple....
Missouri death row inmate to be baptized days ahead of scheduled execution
ST. LOUIS — The first openly transgender woman set to be executed in the United States is getting baptized three weeks prior to her scheduled execution date. Amber McLaughlin raped and stabbed her ex-girlfriend in 2003. There is no known case of an openly transgender inmate being executed in...
10 Jobs in St. Louis That Pay Over $100,000 a Year
St. Louis, Mo. - The economy of St. Louis is comprised of a wide range of industries. For example, some of the biggest economic sectors in the metro area include financial services, manufacturing, healthcare, and technology. Furthermore, many of the highest-paying jobs located throughout the St. Louis region also happen to be in these sectors as well.
wglc.net
Energy Transition Community Grant Program makes funding is available for communities who have been impacted by energy plant closures
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity launched the Energy Transition Community Grant Program – an initiative under the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act that provides funding to communities undergoing a significant energy transition. Based on criteria, 22 areas in the state have been identified as eligible to apply for the funding through the program, including Hennepin. The program funds are designed to meet the needs of individual localities to address the economic and social impacts of plant closures and can be used on a variety of initiatives and investments, including workforce investments, housing support, business attraction efforts, and much more.
koamnewsnow.com
Missouri men sentenced for scheming to steal catalytic converters in multi-million dollar operation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Three Rogersville, Mo., and Springfield, Mo., men have been sentenced in federal court for their roles in a scheme to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a multi-million-dollar business. The following suspects were sentenced by U.S. District Judge...
wglc.net
Business exec sentenced for bilking hospitals seeking masks
CHICAGO (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced a suburban Chicago businessman to nearly five years in prison on charges that he swindled two hospitals that had sought coveted protective face masks in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Dennis W. Haggerty Jr. of Burr Ridge pleaded guilty in March to taking more than $2.5 million from hospitals in Chicago and Iowa. Prosecutors say Haggerty spent much of that money on personal credit cards and luxury cars without delivering the million N95 masks that his company promised to Northwestern Memorial Healthcare in Chicago and University of Iowa Medical Center. The judge said Monday that Haggerty took “advantage of a very bad time in this country.”
northwestmoinfo.com
Buchanan County Sheriff Talks Recreational Marijuana
FILE - Marijuana plants for the adult recreational market are are seen in a greenhouse at Hepworth Farms in Milton, N.Y., Friday, July 15, 2022. Missouri voters are set to be the first in the nation to sign off on automatically forgiving past marijuana crimes if they approve a constitutional amendment to legalize recreational pot in November 2022. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
FOX2now.com
1 dead, 2 injured after elderly driver crashes into senior living apartment building
One person is dead and two are injured after an elderly driver crashed into a senior apartment building, hitting residents sitting in the lobby. 1 dead, 2 injured after elderly driver crashes into …. One person is dead and two are injured after an elderly driver crashed into a senior...
Comments / 0