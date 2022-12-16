ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Home, AR

Comments / 1

Related
KTLO

Discussion of vacant council position on agenda for Lakeview City Council

The Lakeview City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday evening at 7 at the Lloyd Travis Municipal Center.Items on the agenda include discussion of old business including the use of ARPA fund for roads and Ward 1, Position 1 council vacancy. In new business, a resolution to adopt the 2023 budget and salary/wage schedule will be discussed along with ordinances for civil and small claims cases and abandonment of right of way.
LAKEVIEW, AR
KTLO

Civil and small claims court venue back on Gassville CC agenda

The Gassville City Council will meet Tuesday evening at 6. Unfinished items on the agenda include considering ordinances including the condemnation process for removal of houses, buildings or structures constituting a nuisance; authorizing the mayor to enter into a contract with EF Recovery Services on behalf of the volunteer fire department; designating a wellhead protected area on Houser Avenue for the second city well; and establishing a civil and small claims court sessions venue for the Gassville Department of Baxter County District Court.
GASSVILLE, AR
KTLO

Baxter County Historical Society releases new book “Around the Square

A new book highlighting the history in and around the square of Mountain Home is set to be released this week by the Baxter County Historical and Genealogical Society. “Around the Square from Rapp’s Barren to Mountain Home” is a 100 page pictorial account of people and businesses which have made the Baxter County Courthouse Square the center of the county’s rich and varied history. The book was compiled by Maryanne Edge, the society’s president elect for 2023.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KOLR10 News

OSHA fines Silver Dollar City over $14,000 after park employee death

BRANSON, Mo.- The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is fining Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri, after a park employee died in the park earlier this year. Silver Dollar City said in a news release that the employee had worked in maintenance and construction for the park since 2017. The penalty is $14,502 for the […]
BRANSON, MO
KTLO

Norfork School Board holds monthly meeting Monday evening

The Norfork School Board will hold their regular monthly meeting Monday evening at 5.Items on the agenda include a renovation project update on the baseball field; roofing project progress; discussion of new HVAC project and updates; and academic and testing updates from Principals. The board will also consider transfers into...
NORFORK, AR
KTLO

10 business licenses issued in Nov.; 5 home-based

The City of Mountain Home issued 10 business licenses in November, including five home-based. Kevin Decker for Backroad Treasures, LLC., a resale shop located at 1041 Highland Circle Suite 36;. Richard Robertson for Forever Ink Tattoos, a tattoo and body piercing shop, located at 311 Highway 62 East;. Sherrie Drake...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
whiterivernow.com

Report on fatal tractor-trailer accident released by state police

More details of a fatal tractor-trailer accident just north of Batesville earlier this month have been released by the Arkansas State Police. According to the state police’s fatality report, an International Harvester driven by Mark A. Spinks, 56, of Concord, was southbound in the outside lane on U.S. Highway 167 on Dec. 6 when it began traveling in a southeast direction and then “crossed the oncoming lanes of traffic and entered the northbound shoulder” before it struck the “ditch/creek embankment” and came to a rest. Spinks was killed in the accident.
BATESVILLE, AR
KTLO

Man files odd legal document in probation revocation case

Adam Wetstein (Photo courtesy of Baxter County Sheriff’s Office) A petition filed to revoke the probation of a 32-year-old Mountain Home man has been dismissed by the state. The action was announced during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. The petition was filed in late August after...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Prosecuting Attorney-elect planning to restart drug task force

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A Prosecuting Attorney-elect in Arkansas is hoping to get more drugs off the streets. Plans were revealed on Thursday, Dec. 15 regarding the reformation of a drug task force for Arkansas Judicial District 3. The district comprises Jackson, Lawrence, Randolph, and Sharp Counties. District 3 Prosecuting...
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

3 building permits issued in November

A residential addition tops the three building permits issued in November, according to a report from the City of Mountain Home Building Inspection Department. The permit has been issued to Jim Wood for property located at 1509 Pine Tree Lane, with a construction value of $49,803. One other permit has...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
Villager Journal

Rutledge recognizes Sharp County Officer of the Year

LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today hosted the 20th annual Officer of the Year awards and recognition luncheon at the Benton Event Center, where she honored Highland Police Department Chief Shane Russell as the Sharp County Officer of the Year. “Chief Russell is a tireless servant who works to protect Arkansans,” said Attorney General Rutledge.
SHARP COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Man blacks out in court complex

Michael R. Hobbs II has made a number of appearances in Baxter County Circuit Court recently in an attempt to have property seized by the Mountain Home Police Department in July 2021 returned to him. On a recent visit, the 31-year-old Hobbs passed out on the floor of the court...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Marion Co. man charged with stealing money from deceased individual

A Marion County man has been arrested for stealing over $30,000 from a deceased individual. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Flippin Police Department received a report of a Bull Shoals man who had been depositing checks from a deceased bank account holder. Thirty-Four-year-old Vincent Delong opened an account...
MARION COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Couple safe after plane crashes at Boone County Airport

A Harrison couple managed to escape without injury after their plane crashed Monday afternoon. According to KY3, the Boone County Airport Manager Judy McCutcheon states the couple was flying from Kansas City to Harrison when the engine of their Beechcraft Bonanza failed. The plane crashed after 3, just 500 feet...
BOONE COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Fulton Co. man arrested for running over a man in an altercation

A Fulton County man has been arrested for assault after running over a man after an altercation. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence for a report where a man had been run over by a vehicle after an altercation . A second 911 call was reported by another man stating he had been attacked in his drive and left the scene, but believed he had run over someone.
FULTON COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Jonathan Fry has court cases in 2 counties

Jonathan Fry (Photo courtesy of Mugshots Zone) A 24-year-old man who has recently been locked up in the Hempstead County jail in southern Arkansas was in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday to face criminal charges filed locally. Jonathan Fry pled guilty to drug-related charges in two criminal cases. He was...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Diamond City man dies in one car accident

A Diamond City man has died in a one vehicle accident occurring in Lead Hill. According to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, 57-year-old Steven Crump of Diamond City was traveling southbound on Arkansas Highway 7 on December 5 when he left the roadway and struck an embankment steel fence and tree before overturning.
DIAMOND CITY, AR
KTLO

Concerned citizen call leads to theft, assault charges for Boone Co. man

A Boone County man has been charged with theft by receiving and assault when a concerned citizen called in a tip of person pointing a gun at others. According to the probable cause affidavit, a Boone County Sheriff’s Office deputy was flagged down by a concerned citizen. She told the officer she was walking near the tennis courts at the old junior high when she observed several juveniles playing with a handgun. The Harrison Police Department was notified and also dispatched to the scene.
BOONE COUNTY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy