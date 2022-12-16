Read full article on original website
Related
KTLO
Discussion of vacant council position on agenda for Lakeview City Council
The Lakeview City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday evening at 7 at the Lloyd Travis Municipal Center.Items on the agenda include discussion of old business including the use of ARPA fund for roads and Ward 1, Position 1 council vacancy. In new business, a resolution to adopt the 2023 budget and salary/wage schedule will be discussed along with ordinances for civil and small claims cases and abandonment of right of way.
KTLO
Norfork City Council continues discussion on speed limit on Norfork hill Tuesday night
The Norfork City Council will meet Tuesday evening at 6:30 at the Norfork City Hall. Items on the agenda include discussing unfinished business regarding the speed limit on Norfork hill and the 2023 budget resolution. New items on the agenda include discussion on the legislative audit; police chief hours; license...
KTLO
Civil and small claims court venue back on Gassville CC agenda
The Gassville City Council will meet Tuesday evening at 6. Unfinished items on the agenda include considering ordinances including the condemnation process for removal of houses, buildings or structures constituting a nuisance; authorizing the mayor to enter into a contract with EF Recovery Services on behalf of the volunteer fire department; designating a wellhead protected area on Houser Avenue for the second city well; and establishing a civil and small claims court sessions venue for the Gassville Department of Baxter County District Court.
KTLO
Duck house placed in McCabe Park with partnership of Guy Berry manufacturing class
Tuesday morning, students from Guy Berry College and Career Academy (GBCCA) manufacturing and science classes released a floating duck house along with five ducks in the pond at McCabe Park. This partnership with the city of Mountain Home will allow for the floating duck houses to be placed at each of the city park ponds.
KTLO
Baxter County Historical Society releases new book “Around the Square
A new book highlighting the history in and around the square of Mountain Home is set to be released this week by the Baxter County Historical and Genealogical Society. “Around the Square from Rapp’s Barren to Mountain Home” is a 100 page pictorial account of people and businesses which have made the Baxter County Courthouse Square the center of the county’s rich and varied history. The book was compiled by Maryanne Edge, the society’s president elect for 2023.
OSHA fines Silver Dollar City over $14,000 after park employee death
BRANSON, Mo.- The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is fining Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri, after a park employee died in the park earlier this year. Silver Dollar City said in a news release that the employee had worked in maintenance and construction for the park since 2017. The penalty is $14,502 for the […]
KTLO
Norfork School Board holds monthly meeting Monday evening
The Norfork School Board will hold their regular monthly meeting Monday evening at 5.Items on the agenda include a renovation project update on the baseball field; roofing project progress; discussion of new HVAC project and updates; and academic and testing updates from Principals. The board will also consider transfers into...
KTLO
10 business licenses issued in Nov.; 5 home-based
The City of Mountain Home issued 10 business licenses in November, including five home-based. Kevin Decker for Backroad Treasures, LLC., a resale shop located at 1041 Highland Circle Suite 36;. Richard Robertson for Forever Ink Tattoos, a tattoo and body piercing shop, located at 311 Highway 62 East;. Sherrie Drake...
whiterivernow.com
Report on fatal tractor-trailer accident released by state police
More details of a fatal tractor-trailer accident just north of Batesville earlier this month have been released by the Arkansas State Police. According to the state police’s fatality report, an International Harvester driven by Mark A. Spinks, 56, of Concord, was southbound in the outside lane on U.S. Highway 167 on Dec. 6 when it began traveling in a southeast direction and then “crossed the oncoming lanes of traffic and entered the northbound shoulder” before it struck the “ditch/creek embankment” and came to a rest. Spinks was killed in the accident.
KTLO
Man files odd legal document in probation revocation case
Adam Wetstein (Photo courtesy of Baxter County Sheriff’s Office) A petition filed to revoke the probation of a 32-year-old Mountain Home man has been dismissed by the state. The action was announced during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. The petition was filed in late August after...
Kait 8
Prosecuting Attorney-elect planning to restart drug task force
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A Prosecuting Attorney-elect in Arkansas is hoping to get more drugs off the streets. Plans were revealed on Thursday, Dec. 15 regarding the reformation of a drug task force for Arkansas Judicial District 3. The district comprises Jackson, Lawrence, Randolph, and Sharp Counties. District 3 Prosecuting...
KTLO
3 building permits issued in November
A residential addition tops the three building permits issued in November, according to a report from the City of Mountain Home Building Inspection Department. The permit has been issued to Jim Wood for property located at 1509 Pine Tree Lane, with a construction value of $49,803. One other permit has...
Villager Journal
Rutledge recognizes Sharp County Officer of the Year
LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today hosted the 20th annual Officer of the Year awards and recognition luncheon at the Benton Event Center, where she honored Highland Police Department Chief Shane Russell as the Sharp County Officer of the Year. “Chief Russell is a tireless servant who works to protect Arkansans,” said Attorney General Rutledge.
KTLO
Man blacks out in court complex
Michael R. Hobbs II has made a number of appearances in Baxter County Circuit Court recently in an attempt to have property seized by the Mountain Home Police Department in July 2021 returned to him. On a recent visit, the 31-year-old Hobbs passed out on the floor of the court...
KTLO
Marion Co. man charged with stealing money from deceased individual
A Marion County man has been arrested for stealing over $30,000 from a deceased individual. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Flippin Police Department received a report of a Bull Shoals man who had been depositing checks from a deceased bank account holder. Thirty-Four-year-old Vincent Delong opened an account...
KTLO
Couple safe after plane crashes at Boone County Airport
A Harrison couple managed to escape without injury after their plane crashed Monday afternoon. According to KY3, the Boone County Airport Manager Judy McCutcheon states the couple was flying from Kansas City to Harrison when the engine of their Beechcraft Bonanza failed. The plane crashed after 3, just 500 feet...
KTLO
Fulton Co. man arrested for running over a man in an altercation
A Fulton County man has been arrested for assault after running over a man after an altercation. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence for a report where a man had been run over by a vehicle after an altercation . A second 911 call was reported by another man stating he had been attacked in his drive and left the scene, but believed he had run over someone.
KTLO
Jonathan Fry has court cases in 2 counties
Jonathan Fry (Photo courtesy of Mugshots Zone) A 24-year-old man who has recently been locked up in the Hempstead County jail in southern Arkansas was in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday to face criminal charges filed locally. Jonathan Fry pled guilty to drug-related charges in two criminal cases. He was...
KTLO
Diamond City man dies in one car accident
A Diamond City man has died in a one vehicle accident occurring in Lead Hill. According to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, 57-year-old Steven Crump of Diamond City was traveling southbound on Arkansas Highway 7 on December 5 when he left the roadway and struck an embankment steel fence and tree before overturning.
KTLO
Concerned citizen call leads to theft, assault charges for Boone Co. man
A Boone County man has been charged with theft by receiving and assault when a concerned citizen called in a tip of person pointing a gun at others. According to the probable cause affidavit, a Boone County Sheriff’s Office deputy was flagged down by a concerned citizen. She told the officer she was walking near the tennis courts at the old junior high when she observed several juveniles playing with a handgun. The Harrison Police Department was notified and also dispatched to the scene.
Comments / 1