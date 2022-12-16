ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calico Rock, AR

KTLO

Civil and small claims court venue back on Gassville CC agenda

The Gassville City Council will meet Tuesday evening at 6. Unfinished items on the agenda include considering ordinances including the condemnation process for removal of houses, buildings or structures constituting a nuisance; authorizing the mayor to enter into a contract with EF Recovery Services on behalf of the volunteer fire department; designating a wellhead protected area on Houser Avenue for the second city well; and establishing a civil and small claims court sessions venue for the Gassville Department of Baxter County District Court.
GASSVILLE, AR
KTLO

Discussion of vacant council position on agenda for Lakeview City Council

The Lakeview City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday evening at 7 at the Lloyd Travis Municipal Center.Items on the agenda include discussion of old business including the use of ARPA fund for roads and Ward 1, Position 1 council vacancy. In new business, a resolution to adopt the 2023 budget and salary/wage schedule will be discussed along with ordinances for civil and small claims cases and abandonment of right of way.
LAKEVIEW, AR
KTLO

Water rate increase proposed to Harrison City Council

The Harrison City Council proposed a 15% water rate increase for all customers in a recent meeting. According to KY3, the city’s chief financial officer, Like Feighert, presented the information to the council, discussion the many factors contributing to the increase, including the cost of purchasing water from the Carroll-Boone Water Association, which set its rates.
HARRISON, AR
KTLO

10 business licenses issued in Nov.; 5 home-based

The City of Mountain Home issued 10 business licenses in November, including five home-based. Kevin Decker for Backroad Treasures, LLC., a resale shop located at 1041 Highland Circle Suite 36;. Richard Robertson for Forever Ink Tattoos, a tattoo and body piercing shop, located at 311 Highway 62 East;. Sherrie Drake...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Granges breaks ground on new expansion in Newport

NEWPORT, Arkansas (December 19, 2022) — Gränges, a manufacturer of aluminium for various foil applications, broke ground Monday on an expansion at its Newport facility. The expansion positions Gränges as the first company in the U.S. to invest in battery cathode foil (BCF) production. Monday’s announcement builds on previous investments in Newport over the past three years.
NEWPORT, AR
KTLO

Man files odd legal document in probation revocation case

Adam Wetstein (Photo courtesy of Baxter County Sheriff’s Office) A petition filed to revoke the probation of a 32-year-old Mountain Home man has been dismissed by the state. The action was announced during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. The petition was filed in late August after...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
whiterivernow.com

Newport man sentenced to ten years in prison for possession of pipe bombs

LITTLE ROCK—A Newport man has been sentenced to ten years in prison for possession of an unregistered firearm after attempting to sell pipe bombs. Darius Balentine, 28, was sentenced on Thursday by United States District Judge Lee P. Rudofsky. His codefendant, Wayne Riley, 27, of Pleasant Plains, was sentenced in November and also received the statutory maximum sentence of ten years.
NEWPORT, AR
KTLO

Marion Co. man charged with stealing money from deceased individual

A Marion County man has been arrested for stealing over $30,000 from a deceased individual. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Flippin Police Department received a report of a Bull Shoals man who had been depositing checks from a deceased bank account holder. Thirty-Four-year-old Vincent Delong opened an account...
MARION COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Jonathan Fry has court cases in 2 counties

Jonathan Fry (Photo courtesy of Mugshots Zone) A 24-year-old man who has recently been locked up in the Hempstead County jail in southern Arkansas was in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday to face criminal charges filed locally. Jonathan Fry pled guilty to drug-related charges in two criminal cases. He was...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTLO

3 building permits issued in November

A residential addition tops the three building permits issued in November, according to a report from the City of Mountain Home Building Inspection Department. The permit has been issued to Jim Wood for property located at 1509 Pine Tree Lane, with a construction value of $49,803. One other permit has...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Man blacks out in court complex

Michael R. Hobbs II has made a number of appearances in Baxter County Circuit Court recently in an attempt to have property seized by the Mountain Home Police Department in July 2021 returned to him. On a recent visit, the 31-year-old Hobbs passed out on the floor of the court...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Norfork School Board holds monthly meeting Monday evening

The Norfork School Board will hold their regular monthly meeting Monday evening at 5.Items on the agenda include a renovation project update on the baseball field; roofing project progress; discussion of new HVAC project and updates; and academic and testing updates from Principals. The board will also consider transfers into...
NORFORK, AR
KTLO

Fulton Co. man arrested for running over a man in an altercation

A Fulton County man has been arrested for assault after running over a man after an altercation. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence for a report where a man had been run over by a vehicle after an altercation . A second 911 call was reported by another man stating he had been attacked in his drive and left the scene, but believed he had run over someone.
FULTON COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Concerned citizen call leads to theft, assault charges for Boone Co. man

A Boone County man has been charged with theft by receiving and assault when a concerned citizen called in a tip of person pointing a gun at others. According to the probable cause affidavit, a Boone County Sheriff’s Office deputy was flagged down by a concerned citizen. She told the officer she was walking near the tennis courts at the old junior high when she observed several juveniles playing with a handgun. The Harrison Police Department was notified and also dispatched to the scene.
BOONE COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Diamond City man dies in one car accident

A Diamond City man has died in a one vehicle accident occurring in Lead Hill. According to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, 57-year-old Steven Crump of Diamond City was traveling southbound on Arkansas Highway 7 on December 5 when he left the roadway and struck an embankment steel fence and tree before overturning.
DIAMOND CITY, AR
Kait 8

Dec. 20: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. We are looking at temperatures from today until Thursday in the 40s but don’t expect too much sunshine this week. Thursday is the main day that we are watching. At this time, models...
JONESBORO, AR
KTLO

Salem man arrested after breaking into multiple apartments

A Salem man has been arrested on multiple felony charges for breaking into multiple apartments early Sunday morning. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Mountain Home Police Department was dispatched to an apartment complex Sunday morning on a report of a male breaking into an apartment. Multiple victims have alleged 32-year-old Blake Giller entered their residences without permission.
