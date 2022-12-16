ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

popville.com

“the folks that stole and crashed this vehicle assaulted a family in broad daylight in Bloomingdale before they crashed the car”, Incredibly upsetting report from the victim.

Thanks to all who messaged me about this dangerous driving post yesterday – the victim reached out and shares the incredibly upsetting story:. “These criminals attacked me and my family yesterday in Bloomingdale. They beat us up (while I was holding my 2 year old daughter). Busted my lip and choked me and punched my husband in the jaw. My other daughter was in the stroller unharmed. A neighbor heard us screaming and saved us! They went on to hold another woman at gunpoint shortly after, and then crashed the car.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

'No areas are good anymore' | Brother of man killed at gas station talks carjacking epidemic

LARGO, Md. — Prince George’s County police have put up a $25,000 reward as the epidemic of carjackings turned deadly Monday evening. A 54-year-old man, Lee Alexander Thomas, was shot and killed at his neighborhood gas station in Largo, according to his brother. Ernest Thomas said carjackers made off with his brother's white Lexus sedan. Metro confirmed to WUSA9 that Lee Thomas was a Metro bus driver who was off-duty, in his own car at the time of the incident.
LARGO, MD
Bay Net

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Driver Saved From Burning Truck In Anne Arundel

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On December 19, 2022 at approximately at 12:30 p.m., first responders were alerted to a serious motor vehicle accident on Route 50 Eastbound, in the area of I-97. Anne Arundel County Police Department Cpl. Ranck was the first on the scene and noticed one of the vehicles was engulfed in flames and occupied.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

1 night, 3 carjackings; Prince George’s County police investigate possible 4th, deadly one

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating three carjackings that took place in a span of about four hours Monday night. A deadly shooting may have taken place during a fourth carjacking. The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Carjacking Interdiction Unit said the three confirmed incidents happened at these […]
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Boy, man shot in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said officers were on the scene of shooting in Northeast Tuesday afternoon that left a boy and a man hurt. MPD tweeted that the shooting took place in the 6100 block of Clay St. NE between 61st and 62nd streets NE. Because of the shooting and […]
WASHINGTON, DC
Bay Net

Passenger Killed, Driver Arrested After Fatal Crash In Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On December 18, 2022, at approximately 7:15 p.m., officers responded to southbound Solomons Island Road at eastbound Route 665 for a single-vehicle collision. The investigation revealed a 2001 Volvo S80 was traveling southbound on Solomons Island Road approaching eastbound Route 665 when, for unknown reasons, the...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Bay Net

One Flown Out After Serious Crash On Three Notch Road

UPDATE – Northbound traffic is being routed to the shoulder, use caution in the area. MECHANICSVILLE, Md. –  On December 21, 2022 at approximately 7:16 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Three Notch Road in the area of Braxton Way.
MECHANICSVILLE, MD

