Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Regional Home Decoration Chain is Permanently Closing 1 Location in VirginiaBryan DijkhuizenAshburn, VA
Longstanding HomeGoods Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergAshburn, VA
Washington Commanders' Chances to Make the PlayoffsFlurrySportsWashington, DC
The richest person in Potomac is giving away most of his billion dollar fortuneAsh JurbergPotomac, MD
5 Christmas Eve Delicacies In Washington You Should Try With Your FamilyD_FoodVendorWashington State
Related
NBC Washington
Police Search for Suspects Who Stole Car, Crashed into Liquor Store in Northwest DC
Police are searching for two suspects who crashed a stolen car and then ran from the scene in Northwest D.C. on Tuesday. Authorities were called around 5:50 p.m. to a crash at Florida Liquors at the corner of 14th Street and Florida Avenue NW. The victim, a 30-year-old Uber Eats...
WJLA
Carjacking murder: Man shot to death while pumping gas at Largo Exxon station; BMW stolen
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Lee Alexander Thomas was shot to death as he was pumping gas at a Largo Exxon station around the corner from his home, Monday night. Sources tell 7News two men with guns walked up and demanded Thomas hand over his new BMW. When he didn't give it up quickly enough, they shot him.
Attempted armed carjacking leads to police shooting in California, Maryland
We're learning more about what led to a police involved shooting in St. Mary's County Monday night. It all started when someone reported a stolen vehicle at the Wawa on Three Notch Road in California.
Bay Net
Officer Involved Shooting At Wildewood Center, Suspect Flown Out With Gunshot Wound
SMCSO UPDATE -12/20/22- Sheriff’s Office Releases Details On Officer-Involved Shooting In California. SMCSO UPDATE -12/19/22- The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an officer involved shooting in the 23400 block of Three Notch Road in California, in the area of the Wildewood Shopping Center. At approximately...
Police ID Woman Who Jumped Onto Mercedes SUV, Got Run Down During Argument In DC
Police have identified the 25-year-old woman who was run over by the driver of a Mercedes-Benz SUV during an altercation in Northeast Washington, DC. Sheda’sa Thompson got the worst of a verbal altercation that turned tragic over the weekend when she confronted the driver of the SUV in the 3200 blo…
alxnow.com
Man busted buying $500 gift card with stolen credit card in Potomac Yard
A 34-year-old man tried to buy a $500 Apple gift card with a stolen credit card at the Best Buy in Potomac Yard last month, just minutes after another thief used the same stolen card for a $500 card purchase. The man, who has no fixed address, was arrested at...
popville.com
“the folks that stole and crashed this vehicle assaulted a family in broad daylight in Bloomingdale before they crashed the car”, Incredibly upsetting report from the victim.
Thanks to all who messaged me about this dangerous driving post yesterday – the victim reached out and shares the incredibly upsetting story:. “These criminals attacked me and my family yesterday in Bloomingdale. They beat us up (while I was holding my 2 year old daughter). Busted my lip and choked me and punched my husband in the jaw. My other daughter was in the stroller unharmed. A neighbor heard us screaming and saved us! They went on to hold another woman at gunpoint shortly after, and then crashed the car.
'No areas are good anymore' | Brother of man killed at gas station talks carjacking epidemic
LARGO, Md. — Prince George’s County police have put up a $25,000 reward as the epidemic of carjackings turned deadly Monday evening. A 54-year-old man, Lee Alexander Thomas, was shot and killed at his neighborhood gas station in Largo, according to his brother. Ernest Thomas said carjackers made off with his brother's white Lexus sedan. Metro confirmed to WUSA9 that Lee Thomas was a Metro bus driver who was off-duty, in his own car at the time of the incident.
Bay Net
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Driver Saved From Burning Truck In Anne Arundel
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On December 19, 2022 at approximately at 12:30 p.m., first responders were alerted to a serious motor vehicle accident on Route 50 Eastbound, in the area of I-97. Anne Arundel County Police Department Cpl. Ranck was the first on the scene and noticed one of the vehicles was engulfed in flames and occupied.
1 night, 3 carjackings; Prince George’s County police investigate possible 4th, deadly one
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating three carjackings that took place in a span of about four hours Monday night. A deadly shooting may have taken place during a fourth carjacking. The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Carjacking Interdiction Unit said the three confirmed incidents happened at these […]
Boy, man shot in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said officers were on the scene of shooting in Northeast Tuesday afternoon that left a boy and a man hurt. MPD tweeted that the shooting took place in the 6100 block of Clay St. NE between 61st and 62nd streets NE. Because of the shooting and […]
Multiple people shot with "Orbeez gel blaster" at Glen Burnie shopping center
A 17-year-old boy is accused of shooting multiple people at a Glen Burnie shopping center with an "Orbeez Gel Blaster" Monday afternoon.
Accused drunk driver arrested after crash kills passenger in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Officers said a man was under the influence of alcohol when the car he was driving hit a utility pole Sunday. His passenger died as a result of the wreck. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said the crash happened around 7:15 p.m. on Solomons Island Road […]
Driver says woman pulled gun on him, daughter in road rage incident in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A driver told police that a woman in an SUV waved a gun at him and his daughter in a road rage incident that took place Saturday in Hanover. The driver contacted members of the Anne Arundel County Police Department around 4 p.m. He said that he […]
fox5dc.com
VIDEO: Shots fired at elderly couple's home in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Multiple shots were fired at an elderly couple's home in Prince George's County on Monday night, and it was captured on their neighbor's Ring doorbell camera. The daughter of the elderly couple, two 83-year-old residents living in the 800 block of Heron...
Car wanted after 18-year-old from Maryland shot, run down in DC
Police have identified a man who was shot and struck by a vehicle in the 1700 block of Euclid Street, Northwest, Saturday, December, 17.
Bay Net
Passenger Killed, Driver Arrested After Fatal Crash In Annapolis
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On December 18, 2022, at approximately 7:15 p.m., officers responded to southbound Solomons Island Road at eastbound Route 665 for a single-vehicle collision. The investigation revealed a 2001 Volvo S80 was traveling southbound on Solomons Island Road approaching eastbound Route 665 when, for unknown reasons, the...
Bay Net
One Flown Out After Serious Crash On Three Notch Road
UPDATE – Northbound traffic is being routed to the shoulder, use caution in the area. MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – On December 21, 2022 at approximately 7:16 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Three Notch Road in the area of Braxton Way.
Anne Arundel County police: Multi-vehicle crash leaves three seriously injured
Anne Arundel County police are investigating a a multi-vehicle crash on Mount Zion Marlboro Road at Grenock Drive.
Other Shoe Drops In Baltimore: Accused Gunman Charged With Attempted Murder
Police in Baltimore say they've charged a 20-year-old man with attempted murder in an October shooting in which the victim apparently left a shoe behind. Tyqwaun Kells is believed to have shot the 19-year-old victim during a dispute on the 1400 block of Dellwood Avenue in Hampden around 11:15 a.m. on Oct. 19, city police announced.
Comments / 0