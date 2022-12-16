More details of a fatal tractor-trailer accident just north of Batesville earlier this month have been released by the Arkansas State Police. According to the state police’s fatality report, an International Harvester driven by Mark A. Spinks, 56, of Concord, was southbound in the outside lane on U.S. Highway 167 on Dec. 6 when it began traveling in a southeast direction and then “crossed the oncoming lanes of traffic and entered the northbound shoulder” before it struck the “ditch/creek embankment” and came to a rest. Spinks was killed in the accident.

BATESVILLE, AR ・ 23 HOURS AGO