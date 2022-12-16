Read full article on original website
Duck house placed in McCabe Park with partnership of Guy Berry manufacturing class
Tuesday morning, students from Guy Berry College and Career Academy (GBCCA) manufacturing and science classes released a floating duck house along with five ducks in the pond at McCabe Park. This partnership with the city of Mountain Home will allow for the floating duck houses to be placed at each of the city park ponds.
Baxter County Historical Society releases new book “Around the Square
A new book highlighting the history in and around the square of Mountain Home is set to be released this week by the Baxter County Historical and Genealogical Society. “Around the Square from Rapp’s Barren to Mountain Home” is a 100 page pictorial account of people and businesses which have made the Baxter County Courthouse Square the center of the county’s rich and varied history. The book was compiled by Maryanne Edge, the society’s president elect for 2023.
Alice Lou Webb, 86, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Alice L. Webb passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 in Mountain Home, Arkansas. She was 86 years old. Alice was born on March 9, 1936 in Baxter County, AR to Clarence and Drotha Walker Comstock. She married Charles Webb on March 29, 1954 in Viola, AR. Alice was a child of God, and her love for children was apparent to all (she was happiest when holding a baby). She was also known for her green thumb and beautiful gardens, and enjoyed a 30 year career at Baxter Healthcare.
Twin Lakes Community Foundation donates to Reach Center in homeless initiative
Left to right: Kirby Brown with The Reach Center, Committee member Jeff Quick, Committee member Sara Zimmerman, Jennifer Daniel, Mayor Hillrey Adams, Kimberly Jones, Committee member Rev Daniel Thueson, Committee member Deborah Knox and Committee member Sarah Edwards. The Reach Center at Real Life Church in Mountain Home recently received...
Business of the Day – Tuesday, December 20, 2022. Are you 62 and above? High gas and food prices have you worried?. A reverse mortgage might be the right answer for you!. Let 27 years of experience work for you! In Mountain Home, Harrison and West Plains!. Use your...
10 business licenses issued in Nov.; 5 home-based
The City of Mountain Home issued 10 business licenses in November, including five home-based. Kevin Decker for Backroad Treasures, LLC., a resale shop located at 1041 Highland Circle Suite 36;. Richard Robertson for Forever Ink Tattoos, a tattoo and body piercing shop, located at 311 Highway 62 East;. Sherrie Drake...
KTLO/CLASSIC HIT/THE BOOT FEATURED "BUSINESS OF THE DAY". Magnolia Blush is the perfect place to find that special gift for everyone on your list!. Barefoot Dreams robes, blankets, Christian journals, candles, bath bombs, shower steamers, coffee syrups and more!. During this holiday season remember, it's not about the size...
OSHA fines Silver Dollar City over $14,000 after park employee death
BRANSON, Mo.- The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is fining Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri, after a park employee died in the park earlier this year. Silver Dollar City said in a news release that the employee had worked in maintenance and construction for the park since 2017. The penalty is $14,502 for the […]
Villager Journal
Rutledge recognizes Sharp County Officer of the Year
LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today hosted the 20th annual Officer of the Year awards and recognition luncheon at the Benton Event Center, where she honored Highland Police Department Chief Shane Russell as the Sharp County Officer of the Year. “Chief Russell is a tireless servant who works to protect Arkansans,” said Attorney General Rutledge.
Civil and small claims court venue back on Gassville CC agenda
The Gassville City Council will meet Tuesday evening at 6. Unfinished items on the agenda include considering ordinances including the condemnation process for removal of houses, buildings or structures constituting a nuisance; authorizing the mayor to enter into a contract with EF Recovery Services on behalf of the volunteer fire department; designating a wellhead protected area on Houser Avenue for the second city well; and establishing a civil and small claims court sessions venue for the Gassville Department of Baxter County District Court.
Former Branson Police Sergeant Named Forsyth Police Chief
(KTTS News) — A former Branson Police sergeant who resigned after he was suspended has been hired as the police chief in Forsyth. The Board of Aldermen voted three to one to hire Pat Gray. He takes over for former Police Chief David Forrest, who resigned in October. Gray...
Discussion of vacant council position on agenda for Lakeview City Council
The Lakeview City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday evening at 7 at the Lloyd Travis Municipal Center.Items on the agenda include discussion of old business including the use of ARPA fund for roads and Ward 1, Position 1 council vacancy. In new business, a resolution to adopt the 2023 budget and salary/wage schedule will be discussed along with ordinances for civil and small claims cases and abandonment of right of way.
Dec. 20: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. We are looking at temperatures from today until Thursday in the 40s but don’t expect too much sunshine this week. Thursday is the main day that we are watching. At this time, models...
Couple safe after plane crashes at Boone County Airport
A Harrison couple managed to escape without injury after their plane crashed Monday afternoon. According to KY3, the Boone County Airport Manager Judy McCutcheon states the couple was flying from Kansas City to Harrison when the engine of their Beechcraft Bonanza failed. The plane crashed after 3, just 500 feet...
Report on fatal tractor-trailer accident released by state police
More details of a fatal tractor-trailer accident just north of Batesville earlier this month have been released by the Arkansas State Police. According to the state police’s fatality report, an International Harvester driven by Mark A. Spinks, 56, of Concord, was southbound in the outside lane on U.S. Highway 167 on Dec. 6 when it began traveling in a southeast direction and then “crossed the oncoming lanes of traffic and entered the northbound shoulder” before it struck the “ditch/creek embankment” and came to a rest. Spinks was killed in the accident.
Norfork City Council continues discussion on speed limit on Norfork hill Tuesday night
The Norfork City Council will meet Tuesday evening at 6:30 at the Norfork City Hall. Items on the agenda include discussing unfinished business regarding the speed limit on Norfork hill and the 2023 budget resolution. New items on the agenda include discussion on the legislative audit; police chief hours; license...
Man blacks out in court complex
Michael R. Hobbs II has made a number of appearances in Baxter County Circuit Court recently in an attempt to have property seized by the Mountain Home Police Department in July 2021 returned to him. On a recent visit, the 31-year-old Hobbs passed out on the floor of the court...
3 building permits issued in November
A residential addition tops the three building permits issued in November, according to a report from the City of Mountain Home Building Inspection Department. The permit has been issued to Jim Wood for property located at 1509 Pine Tree Lane, with a construction value of $49,803. One other permit has...
Road closure on Route 181 in Ozark County begins Monday
Beginning Monday, a section of roadway on Route 181 in Ozark County will be closed to replace a culvert under the roadway. The closure will take place in the section between Route H and County Road 338 along Route 181. According to the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT), the work...
Fulton Co. man arrested for running over a man in an altercation
A Fulton County man has been arrested for assault after running over a man after an altercation. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence for a report where a man had been run over by a vehicle after an altercation . A second 911 call was reported by another man stating he had been attacked in his drive and left the scene, but believed he had run over someone.
