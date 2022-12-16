Read full article on original website
Baby Names Expected To Be Popular In 2023
For many, a new year means a new member of the family. And if you’re expecting a baby in the new year, chances are, you are constantly thinking about what to name him or her. Luckily, we are making one of the most important decisions of your life, easier.
‘General Hospital’ actress Sonya Eddy dead at 55
Soap opera star Sonya Eddy has died. She was 55. Octavia Spencer announced on her Instagram that the “General Hospital” actress died Monday. She didn’t provide any details regarding the cause of Eddy’s death. “My friend @sonyaeddy passed away last night. The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her 💔🕊️,” Spencer, 52, captioned a professional headshot of Eddy. “My thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones, friends, and fans!” ABC also confirmed the news to Page Six in a statement via email. “‘General Hospital’ is sad to confirm the passing of actress Sonya Eddy, who embodied her character … the tough but...
Is ‘Shrek 5’ Happening? Everything To Know About the DreamWorks Film
DreamWorks Animation's latest film, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, has given fans hope that the long-awaited Shrek 5 could be back on track. Animated classic Shrek was released in 2001 and featured Mike Myers as the titular character, Eddie Murphy as his sidekick Donkey and Cameron Diaz as love interest Princess Fiona.
Final Fantasy XVI Pre-Order Editions: Price, Bonuses, Platforms
Want to pre-order Final Fantasy XVI? Here are all of the editions available to purchase. The next main entry into the Final Fantasy series, Final Fantasy XVI, is set to release on June 22, 2023. The game was first announced during Sony's PlayStation 5 Showcase event back in 2020, and will be produced by Naoki Yoshida perhaps best known for Final Fantasy XIV.
