The Oldest Operating Lighthouse In New Jersey Is One Of The Oldest In The Country
I always knew that New Jersey was home to a bunch of lighthouses, but I didn't know that it's also home to the oldest continually operating lighthouse in the entire country!. This past week I had a day off and decided to do something I haven't done since moving to Ocean County but have been told to do countless times.
Amazing! The Oldest High School in New Jersey is Among Most Historic in America
When it comes to history here in the United States, New Jersey usually has a hand in it. As one of the original colonies, New Jersey is a part of the nation's history and when it comes to education, there's no surprise we have deep history here in the Garden State.
This Cheesecake Is Ranked The Best In New Jersey
Cheesecake is the perfect thing to bring to your holiday gathering. Just ask the Golden girls, there is almost nothing better than a cheesecake to solve your problems or get through the holidays. There are lots of options so let’s cut to the chase and tell you the highest-ranked cheesecake spots in New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. I want to make sure your bases are covered.
Experts Say This New Jersey Restaurant Has The Best Burrito In The State
We're always searching for great food here in New Jersey, and there is plenty to be had. When we hear of great food locations, we can't wait to share them, and today we share a wonderful nugget about Garden State burritos. There is such an amazing variety of food in...
These 7 Restaurants in Ocean County, NJ Made Tops in New Jersey
Our restaurants are the best here in Ocean County. This list is from blog.yelp, the top 100 restaurants in New Jersey. Some are a little pricey, some are not. It all ranges from great food to the atmosphere in one of these fabulous Ocean County restaurants. There's a restaurant on here, that's more of a quick pick-up, but you love it and I do, too. Let's just say, "Taco's."
New Jersey Is More Polite In Our Own Way Than Anyone Thinks
We are known for a lot of things here in the amazing state of New Jersey, but being polite is not one of them. Now, that is not to say that we are not polite here in the Garden State. It just means we are not known for being polite.
NJ faces treacherous Christmas travel – What you need to know
Treacherous travel is a real possibility as we approach the Christmas weekend in New Jersey. If you are traveling out of state, there are weather worries for much of the Nation. "Travel conditions are going to be challenging for much of the United States this week," according to New Jersey...
Survey reveals this as New Jersey’s most popular Christmas cookie
What better way to counter the hustle and bustle of the holiday season than enjoying your favorite Christmas cookie?. Okay, maybe a stiff eggnog, but that can be enjoyed after the cookies are done. Baking cookies with loved ones while listening to Christmas music is a great way to deal...
This Is Where New Jersey Ranks On The National Drunk Driving List
Well, this is some sobering news. Over 11 thousand people die every year from drunk driving accidents. There is nothing more selfish than drinking and getting behind the wheel. Where does New Jersey fall on the list of states for the likelihood to drive drunk?. I was not in New...
The Experts’ Choice For New Jersey’s Favorite Dessert May Surprise You
There is nothing we love more than a beautiful dinner here in New Jersey. Wait, there is one thing. We really love a great dessert after that awesome meal. So, which dessert is our favorite in the Garden State?. This is another area where we are very lucky here in...
Not a great year for women in New Jersey politics, according to report card
It’s been a disappointing year for women in New Jersey politics. According to the annual New Jersey County Report Card from the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University, women’s representation remains stalled in New Jersey counties. Women made incremental gains as county commissioners and in...
New Jerseys Neighbors Just Banned The Sale Of These Pets
This seems pretty upsetting at first, but I think in the long run New York banning the sale of dogs, cats, and rabbits is actually a good thing. Maybe New Jersey will adopt the idea next. I'm sure you've been there before, I know I have. You're in a pet...
NJ weather: Big rain and wind, then coldest Christmas in decades
Mother Nature is about to make this busy holiday week very challenging. A broad, multi-impact storm is about to sweep across the northern half of the country, dumping major snowfall from the Northern Plains to the Midwest to New England. Here in New Jersey, we face troubles of our own....
Great NJ historic sites to check out during winter break
If you’re looking for an interesting and educational way to spend your winter break, why not explore the history of New Jersey by visiting some of its best historic sites?. New Jersey has a rich history, with many sites that tell the story of the state’s past. Here...
New Jersey Has Some Awesome Food But This Has Been Named The Weirdest
There are many things New Jersey is famous for, and there are a few things the Garden State is infamous for. This falls into the latter category. We are talking about the weirdest food in all of New Jersey. There is no question that we are one of the states...
Fantastic New Jersey Restaurant Has Been Named The Coziest In The State
We have the greatest assortment of restaurants in New Jersey, there are different types around every corner. Today we focus on the cozy New Jersey restaurant. If you are looking for some subtle ambiance, and a nice cozy place to have a meal with someone you love, then we have a lot of great choices here in the Garden State.
Yay! More Amazing Small Towns in New Jersey to Explore
Well based on your response, you enjoy reading about beautiful small towns here in New Jersey to visit. Hopefully, you can take some of the posts I have written about "cozy" little Jersey towns and put them on a list of places to explore. If you have a handful of these tiny towns you will have plenty of day trips to do with your friends and family.
The Absolute Coziest Bar In New Jersey Will Make You Feel Right At Home
It's not often I describe a restaurant or bar as cozy, but I went out for a drink last night at the coziest bar and grill I've ever been to. Basically, imagine Cheers but instead of being in Boston, it's right here by the Jersey Shore. Now I'll admit that...
NJ school mask mandates/testing return as COVID cases rise
With state health officials reporting a sharp rise in the number of new COVID cases, school officials are beginning to take action to prevent an outbreak among students and staff. Passaic Public Schools have announced the return of a mask mandate for all K-12 school buildings. In a letter to...
Popular New Jersey Wedding Venue Changes Appearance Before Couples’ Big Day
Wedding planning is stressful. So much time and detail go into your big day, and most of the time, that big day is only a handful of hours. One of the biggest investments in the entire celebration is the venue. For many couples, the venue, whether it is just for the reception, or wedding and reception, is the most memorable part of the entire event. It's where the true party starts.
