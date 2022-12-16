Read full article on original website
Duck house placed in McCabe Park with partnership of Guy Berry manufacturing class
Tuesday morning, students from Guy Berry College and Career Academy (GBCCA) manufacturing and science classes released a floating duck house along with five ducks in the pond at McCabe Park. This partnership with the city of Mountain Home will allow for the floating duck houses to be placed at each of the city park ponds.
Ozark Mountain School Board votes to close high schools at Bruno-Pyatt, St. Joe
A significant change may be coming to an area school district. At its recent meeting, the Ozark Mountain School Board to close the high schools at the Bruno-Pyatt campus in Eros and at the St. Joe campus. According to Ozark Mountain Superintendent Jeff Lewis, the board decided by a vote...
ASUMH softball team prepares for 1st spring season
In a previous story, KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot Sports heard from members of the baseball program at Arkansas State University-Mountain Home, but that’s not the only new program at the local institution. Trailblazer softball is also preparing for its inaugural spring season coming up in 2023. ASU-Mountain...
MH girls lose wrestling dual to Rogers at Berryville
The Mountain Home High School girls’ wrestling team had a rough night Tuesday in Berryville. The Lady Bombers lost a tightly-contested dual to Rogers 39-27. Mountain Home was able to get individual wins from Makenzie Clark, Kylie Alford, Jocelyn Bryant, Olivia McCoy and Amelia Frounfelter. The Lady Bombers will...
Monday basketball schedule includes MHHS at Nettleton
Basketball makes up the local Monday schedule and includes the last outing before the Christmas holiday for the Mountain Home High School teams. The Bombers and Lady Bombers will be in Jonesboro for a matchup with Nettleton. Both Mountain Home teams are 7-5 on the season. The Lady Bombers’ last...
Tuesday basketball results include Norfork sweeping Viola
The Norfork High School basketball teams were able to pick up a sweep over Viola Tuesday at the Bobby D. Hulse Gymnasium. The boys’ game needed overtime. With 10 seconds left in the extra period, Layne Scalf hit a three-pointer in the corner to push the Panthers past the Longhorns 49-47. The girls’ game was a battle between teams ranked in the Class 1A Top Five by the Arkansas Sports Media. Second-ranked Norfork was able to beat Viola, currently tied for fifth, by a final of 53-31. Keely Blanchard led the Lady Panthers with 14 points, and Liza Shaddy and Kasey Moody added 11 each. A.J. McCandlis scored 14 points for the Lady Longhorns.
Norfork School Board holds monthly meeting Monday evening
The Norfork School Board will hold their regular monthly meeting Monday evening at 5.Items on the agenda include a renovation project update on the baseball field; roofing project progress; discussion of new HVAC project and updates; and academic and testing updates from Principals. The board will also consider transfers into...
Twin Lakes Community Foundation donates to Reach Center in homeless initiative
Left to right: Kirby Brown with The Reach Center, Committee member Jeff Quick, Committee member Sara Zimmerman, Jennifer Daniel, Mayor Hillrey Adams, Kimberly Jones, Committee member Rev Daniel Thueson, Committee member Deborah Knox and Committee member Sarah Edwards. The Reach Center at Real Life Church in Mountain Home recently received...
Alice Lou Webb, 86, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Alice L. Webb passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 in Mountain Home, Arkansas. She was 86 years old. Alice was born on March 9, 1936 in Baxter County, AR to Clarence and Drotha Walker Comstock. She married Charles Webb on March 29, 1954 in Viola, AR. Alice was a child of God, and her love for children was apparent to all (she was happiest when holding a baby). She was also known for her green thumb and beautiful gardens, and enjoyed a 30 year career at Baxter Healthcare.
MHHS wrestling teams set for tri-match at Berryville
The Mountain Home High School wrestling teams will be in Berryville on Tuesday. The Bombers and Lady Bombers will take part in a tri-match against the Bobcats and Rogers. Action begins at 5.
MH gets swept by Nettleton in 3 junior high girls’ games
Mountain Home’s three junior high girls’ basketball teams ended up getting swept at home by Nettleton. The Junior Lady Bombers lost the freshman game to the Junior Lady Raiders 54-41. Nettleton also took the eighth grade game 39-10 and the seventh grade game 22-18.
Nixie Coy, 65, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 65-year-old Nixie Coy of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Nixie Coy died Monday at her residence.
Madison County man charged in Jan. 6 breach of U.S. Capitol
A Madison County man arrested Monday in Fayetteville is accused of entering the U.S. Capitol during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021. According to the Arkansas Democrat Gazette, 32-year-old Brennen Cline Machacek of Hindsville has been charged with four misdemeanor crimes in connection with the Capitol breach. His case was unsealed Monday in federal court in the District of Columbia.
Baxter County Historical Society releases new book “Around the Square
A new book highlighting the history in and around the square of Mountain Home is set to be released this week by the Baxter County Historical and Genealogical Society. “Around the Square from Rapp’s Barren to Mountain Home” is a 100 page pictorial account of people and businesses which have made the Baxter County Courthouse Square the center of the county’s rich and varied history. The book was compiled by Maryanne Edge, the society’s president elect for 2023.
10 business licenses issued in Nov.; 5 home-based
The City of Mountain Home issued 10 business licenses in November, including five home-based. Kevin Decker for Backroad Treasures, LLC., a resale shop located at 1041 Highland Circle Suite 36;. Richard Robertson for Forever Ink Tattoos, a tattoo and body piercing shop, located at 311 Highway 62 East;. Sherrie Drake...
Civil and small claims court venue back on Gassville CC agenda
The Gassville City Council will meet Tuesday evening at 6. Unfinished items on the agenda include considering ordinances including the condemnation process for removal of houses, buildings or structures constituting a nuisance; authorizing the mayor to enter into a contract with EF Recovery Services on behalf of the volunteer fire department; designating a wellhead protected area on Houser Avenue for the second city well; and establishing a civil and small claims court sessions venue for the Gassville Department of Baxter County District Court.
OSHA fines Silver Dollar City over $14,000 after park employee death
BRANSON, Mo.- The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is fining Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri, after a park employee died in the park earlier this year. Silver Dollar City said in a news release that the employee had worked in maintenance and construction for the park since 2017. The penalty is $14,502 for the […]
Arkansas couple safe after plane crash just outside the Boone County Regional Airport
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - A couple from Harrison escaped without injury after their plane crashed Monday afternoon. According to Boone County Airport Manager Judy McCutcheon, the couple was flying from Kansas City to Harrison when the engine of their Beechcraft Bonanza failed. The plane crashed after 3 p.m. just 500...
A Man Fell to His Death on a Group Hike in Arkansas. The Tour Guide Was Found Guilty.
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. A Missouri man who led a 31-person hike on Arkansas’ Buffalo National River where one participant died in a fall will face criminal penalties for acting as a guide without a permit, a federal judge ruled last week.
Branson Police HR report leads to possible criminal investigation
The Branson Police Chief and a Sergeant have resigned after a human resources investigation into unethical activity which is now being considered for criminal investigation. Branson Tri-Lakes News has learned that Chief Jeff Matthews, along with Sgt. Pat Gray, resigned their positions with the city of Branson on Monday, Dec. 12, after the completion of an investigation into alleged unethical activity but before the conclusion of the human resources processes of the city.
