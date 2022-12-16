ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tri-City Herald

Syracuse Falls to Pittsburgh in the Dome as Furious Rally Comes up Short

Pittsburgh was hot from the outside, and survived a late Syracuse rally as the Panthers pulled off an 84-82 win inside the JMA Wireless Dome Tuesday night. The loss snaps a five game winning streak for the Orange and drops SU to 8-5 (1-1) on the season. Pitts improves to 9-4 (2-0). Next up for Syracuse is Boston College in the Dome on New Years' Eve.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy