This essay is one of several contributed by filmmakers and actors as part of Variety’s 100 Greatest Movies of All Time package. Why cite “Casablanca” as one of the best 100 films? My reason is very simple. It has so many of the elements I tend to find myself storytelling with: creatures of the underworld, a tragic love at the center and a sacrifice. It manages to be this grand romance, but it’s truly political at the same time. If you look at what’s going on right now in Ukraine, there’s a lot of worlds like Casablanca that people are escaping...

10 MINUTES AGO