Woman 'kicked out of restaurant' because of her 'inappropriate' top
A woman in Finland has claimed she was kicked out of a restaurant because her outfit was deemed 'inappropriate'. Erika Helin - who has competed in numerous national modelling contests, as well as selling content on OnlyFans - said a 'jerk' of a security guard booted her from a restaurant in the capital of Helsinki because of her attire.
kidsactivitiesblog.com
Baby Names Expected To Be Popular In 2023
For many, a new year means a new member of the family. And if you’re expecting a baby in the new year, chances are, you are constantly thinking about what to name him or her. Luckily, we are making one of the most important decisions of your life, easier.
‘General Hospital’ actress Sonya Eddy dead at 55
Soap opera star Sonya Eddy has died. She was 55. Octavia Spencer announced on her Instagram that the “General Hospital” actress died Monday. She didn’t provide any details regarding the cause of Eddy’s death. “My friend @sonyaeddy passed away last night. The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her 💔🕊️,” Spencer, 52, captioned a professional headshot of Eddy. “My thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones, friends, and fans!” ABC also confirmed the news to Page Six in a statement via email. “‘General Hospital’ is sad to confirm the passing of actress Sonya Eddy, who embodied her character … the tough but...
18 Hilariously Random Movie Lines That Aren't Famous, But People Say They Quote Them Every Single Day
"My whole family can’t say 'I don’t know' about something without at least one person tacking on a 'Margo!' at the end."
Yakima Herald Republic
The Capitol Theatre: Celebrating the serenading sounds of Simon & Garfunkel
The holidays serve up an endless array of familiar songs that define the season for all of us. The sounds of the season that conjure our favorite holiday memories are more than sleigh bells and jingle bells. Each decade, a host of holiday songs emerge as new classics, but those classics from the past still hold a very special place in our minds and hearts. For so many of us, music becomes embedded in the memories that linger longest.
Baz Luhrmann Loves ‘Casablanca’ the More He Watches It
This essay is one of several contributed by filmmakers and actors as part of Variety’s 100 Greatest Movies of All Time package. Why cite “Casablanca” as one of the best 100 films? My reason is very simple. It has so many of the elements I tend to find myself storytelling with: creatures of the underworld, a tragic love at the center and a sacrifice. It manages to be this grand romance, but it’s truly political at the same time. If you look at what’s going on right now in Ukraine, there’s a lot of worlds like Casablanca that people are escaping...
Yakima Herald Republic
Hugh Jackman suffered 'anxiety' filming The Son
Hugh Jackman was "a hot mess" while filming 'The Son'. The 54-year-old actor stars alongside Laura Dern, Vanessa Kirby, and Sir Anthony Hopkins in the new drama film, and Hugh has admitted to struggling throughout the shoot. The Hollywood star - who plays a successful lawyer with a teenage son...
