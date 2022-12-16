ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio sees 3-week streak above 15,000 new COVID-19 cases

By Mark Feuerborn
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 5 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 16,719 new COVID-19 cases, maintaining a nearly-doubled case count compared to three weeks ago.

The heightened case rate carrying through the middle of December is still a smaller case rate than the last two years' holiday seasons. ODH 's latest coronavirus report was a bump up from the past two, more consistent weeks. Ohio saw 16,061 new cases in the week prior, compared to the similar 16,091 cases in the week before that.

ODH began reporting COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths, and vaccinations weekly instead of daily in mid-March after new infections slowed to a low level after the omicron wave. Over the past seven days, the state averaged around 2,338 new coronavirus cases per day. Ohio also saw a slight increase in hospitalizations, compared to two weeks prior staying essentially flat. The 636 hospitalizations reported by ODH in the past seven days -- about 91 per day -- was up just 31 from 605 last week and 607 the week prior.

COVID-19 deaths also rose for Ohio, as ODH said 103 died from the virus compared to 86 deaths the week prior and 92 before that.

A total of 4,493 Ohioans started the COVID-19 vaccination process in the last seven days. Another 4,001 finished vaccination by getting their second dose. Around six in 10 Ohioans are partially or fully vaccinated.

