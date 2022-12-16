Read full article on original website
'We're thrilled:' Jones Memorial Library one step closer to renovation into hotel
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Jones Memorial Library on Rivermont Avenue is one step closer to being renovated into something new. The proposed plan is to turn the building into a hotel lobby with restaurants. The main hotel is planned to be built behind the building across Victoria Avenue.
Homestead Creamery recognized for 10th anniversary of development grant
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — It's been a decade since Homestead Creamery received a grant that allowed it to expand to meet demand. Now the creamery is being recognized for those ten years. Homestead Creamery received the first-ever Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development grant award back in 2012. Since...
Lynchburg real estate tax deadline coming up for second installment
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — If you're a real estate property owner, the second installment deadline for your taxes is coming up. January 17 is the due date of the second installment of real estate taxes. If you miss the deadline, a 10% penalty will be assessed. If you never...
Old YWCA building in Danville transforms into the Beauty and Wellness Center
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A well-known building in the River City got an upgrade. Two families, JoAnn Pyles and Michael, and Ramona Woods, transformed the old YWCA building in Downtown Danville into the Beauty and Wellness Center. Inside, there's a beauty shop, a barbershop, and a nail salon occupying...
New 'Hen + Hound' restaurant management company working to revitalize Downtown
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Some exciting changes are coming to downtown Lynchburg, thanks to a new management company. Dave Henderson, the owner of Waterdog, started "Hen + Hound," the new restaurant management company taking over Fratelli's Italian restaurant and No. 7 rooftop. Henderson said his group is focused on...
Lynchburg Police Department requests community response in survey
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) has launched a community survey. The survey is to seek input from residents and visitors on department performance and the perception of safety in the city. The survey will remain active through December 30. It allows individuals to share feedback...
Light Up The Heart of Virginia: The Settje Family inching towards goal of 100,000 lights
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Anthony Settje has been decorating for nearly 20 years. "We've been putting lights up as long as I can remember," said Settje. This is impressive by itself, but considering he's just 32 - that makes it all the wilder!. Speaking of wild, you'll find just...
Learn the Signs of an Opioid Emergency from Sovah Health
DANVILLE, Va (WSET) — The opioid epidemic is ongoing and the effects can range from a change in mental capacity to even overdose. Emily talked to the experts at Sovah Health to learn the signs and how to prevent opioid emergencies from happening.
The Summit Offers Senior Living With Convenience in Good Location to Area Spots
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — The Summit, located in the Wyndhurst community, is offering senior living with ease and convenience for your loved ones. They have a ton of amenities and a great location to area spots. Emily went to check it out and find out everything they have to offer with their assisted living program.
Transition to First Floor Living With Ease With Nadine Blakely
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — If you are looking to downsize, then first floor living may be the way to go. Nadine Blakely, a realtor with Re/Max 1st Olympic, can help. She knows how to guide you on taking those first steps. She showed Emily a perfect example of what's on the market for you today!
Water main break freezes over, closes road in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A water main break froze over on Yellow Mountain Road SE, making unsafe conditions for drivers. The City of Roanoke announced that motorists will need to find alternate routes since the road will be closed. "This road will be closed until it can be treated,"...
Ace of Central Virginia Can Help You Land Job of Your Dreams
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Ace of Central Virginia can help you find a career you love. They offer education to help you round out your skillset so you can advance in your job or start over. Emily sat down to find out how you can get started and the benefits of furthering your education.
Central Virginia Community College awarded grant funding to support student parents
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Foundation for Community College Education (VFCCE) has awarded a grant to Central Virginia Community College (CVCC) to participate in the College Attainment for Parent Students (CAPS) Pilot Project. CVCC is one of five colleges that has been selected to provide support for student...
Chipotle and Jersey Mikes adding third Lynchburg location
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Chipotle opened its third Lynchburg storefront on Monday on Timberlake Road. In the same plaza, Jersey Mikes hopes to do the same, with a trio of shops in the Hill City come January. Chipotle fans are happy to see the new location opening closer to...
Democratic caucus selects candidate to run in 24th district special election
(WSET) — On Tuesday night the democratic caucus in Lexington voted on who will be the nominee to run for the vacant seat in the 24th District. The Caucus announced Jade Harris as a candidate. The SAW ( Staunton, Augusta, and Waynesboro) Joint Democratic Committees hosted the caucus. The...
Retirement Home Offers Crafts, Music to Help Celebrate the Holidays
ROANOKE, Va (WSET) — Our Lady of the Valley in downtown Roanoke is pulling out all the stops to help its residents get in the holiday spirit. They have an activity room and memory care space to help keep residents active. Emily got to go inside and see the beautiful space and find out how it may be a good fit for your loved ones.
Operation Holiday Spirit Helps Support Area Veterans; You Can Donate Now!
ROANOKE, Va (WSET) — Operation Holiday Spirit is giving a gift that veterans are wishing for! At Virginia Veterans Care Center they are looking to give this holiday season and support our veterans and their spouses. In the season of giving, Emily gives us a look at what the center has to offer.
Former Buena Vista police chief arrested for misusing public assets
BUENA VISTA, Va. (WSET) — The former Police Chief of Buena Vista was arrested on Friday and is charged with the felony of Misuse of Public Assets. 60-year-old Richard Keith Hartman was arrested by the Virginia State Police, the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and the Salem Field Office. He...
Help police find this stolen camper in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Have you seen this camper in Bedford County?. The Bedford County Sheriff's Office is asking the community to help find a 2014 Wildwood X-lite ES Camper that is white in color. BCSO said the camper was stolen in the Huddleston area. It was last...
Most Common Signs of Hearing Loss
ROANOKE, Va (WSET) — Doctors at the Roanoke Valley Speech and Hearing Center say untreated hearing loss can cause rapid cognitive decline. There are some common signs you can look out for in your loved ones to know whether they should go see an audiologist. Emily went to center to find out why it's so important to not ignore any warning signs.
