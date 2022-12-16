ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

WSET

Lynchburg Police Department requests community response in survey

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) has launched a community survey. The survey is to seek input from residents and visitors on department performance and the perception of safety in the city. The survey will remain active through December 30. It allows individuals to share feedback...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Learn the Signs of an Opioid Emergency from Sovah Health

DANVILLE, Va (WSET) — The opioid epidemic is ongoing and the effects can range from a change in mental capacity to even overdose. Emily talked to the experts at Sovah Health to learn the signs and how to prevent opioid emergencies from happening.
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Transition to First Floor Living With Ease With Nadine Blakely

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — If you are looking to downsize, then first floor living may be the way to go. Nadine Blakely, a realtor with Re/Max 1st Olympic, can help. She knows how to guide you on taking those first steps. She showed Emily a perfect example of what's on the market for you today!
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Water main break freezes over, closes road in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A water main break froze over on Yellow Mountain Road SE, making unsafe conditions for drivers. The City of Roanoke announced that motorists will need to find alternate routes since the road will be closed. "This road will be closed until it can be treated,"...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Ace of Central Virginia Can Help You Land Job of Your Dreams

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Ace of Central Virginia can help you find a career you love. They offer education to help you round out your skillset so you can advance in your job or start over. Emily sat down to find out how you can get started and the benefits of furthering your education.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Chipotle and Jersey Mikes adding third Lynchburg location

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Chipotle opened its third Lynchburg storefront on Monday on Timberlake Road. In the same plaza, Jersey Mikes hopes to do the same, with a trio of shops in the Hill City come January. Chipotle fans are happy to see the new location opening closer to...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Retirement Home Offers Crafts, Music to Help Celebrate the Holidays

ROANOKE, Va (WSET) — Our Lady of the Valley in downtown Roanoke is pulling out all the stops to help its residents get in the holiday spirit. They have an activity room and memory care space to help keep residents active. Emily got to go inside and see the beautiful space and find out how it may be a good fit for your loved ones.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Former Buena Vista police chief arrested for misusing public assets

BUENA VISTA, Va. (WSET) — The former Police Chief of Buena Vista was arrested on Friday and is charged with the felony of Misuse of Public Assets. 60-year-old Richard Keith Hartman was arrested by the Virginia State Police, the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and the Salem Field Office. He...
BUENA VISTA, VA
WSET

Help police find this stolen camper in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Have you seen this camper in Bedford County?. The Bedford County Sheriff's Office is asking the community to help find a 2014 Wildwood X-lite ES Camper that is white in color. BCSO said the camper was stolen in the Huddleston area. It was last...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WSET

Most Common Signs of Hearing Loss

ROANOKE, Va (WSET) — Doctors at the Roanoke Valley Speech and Hearing Center say untreated hearing loss can cause rapid cognitive decline. There are some common signs you can look out for in your loved ones to know whether they should go see an audiologist. Emily went to center to find out why it's so important to not ignore any warning signs.
ROANOKE, VA

