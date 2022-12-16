ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 accused of fleeing police in stolen vehicle in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are accused of resisting law enforcement in a stolen vehicle over the weekend in Elkhart County. On Sunday around 5 a.m., police say they spotted a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Warsaw. They tried to pull the vehicle over at County Road 3 and County Road 118, but the vehicle took off and pulled into a dead-end subdivision.
Police Keeping Lips Sealed on Homicide

(Michigan City, IN) - No arrests have been reported yet since a fatal shooting more than two weeks ago in Michigan City. According to police, officers just before 1 a.m. on December 3 responded to a report of shots fired in the 700 block of E. 10th Street. A person...
Police identify women found dead of suspected overdose

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Police have identified the women who were found dead in a running vehicle near Oak and Stanton roads in St. Joseph County on Monday morning. Jennifer Ann Kelley, 30, and Tracy May Burns, 26, both of Walkerton, were pronounced dead at the scene by medics.
Jury finds man charged in August 2020 homicide not guilty

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka man accused of killing another man in August 2020 has been found not guilty. On Thursday, Dec. 15., a jury found Brandon Stahl, who was 26 at the time, not guilty of killing Ryan Serafino, 28. Stahl chose not to testify at the trial; instead, his defense team presented evidence before the jury. After deliberation, the jury returned with its verdict.
South Bend Man Arrested after Accident

A South Bend man was arrested Thursday, December 15 after the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department investigated an accident on U.S. 31 near 5A Road. Police say the vehicle driven by Kenneth Rose-Rustman of South Bend had gone off the road at about 10:40 p.m. ET. As a deputy talked with the driver, the officer believed he was under the influence of alcohol, according to the report. Field sobriety tests were reportedly conducted which resulted in a determination that the driver was under the influence.
South Bend man pleads guilty to robbery, brandishing a firearm

A South Bend man has been sentenced in United States District Court on his after pleading guilty to Hobbs Act robbery and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. Sander Ray, 25, was sentenced to 140 months in prison followed by 2 years of supervised release. According to court...
Rochester Man Arrested Following Accident in Marshall County

A Rochester man was arrested Sunday, December 18 following an accident investigation by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department. Police say a two-vehicle accident occurred on Michigan Road near the intersection of 18th Road just before 1:30 a.m. ET. An investigation found that a white 2014 Chevrolet Cruze, driven by 36-year-old David L. Lowe of Akron, was traveling northbound on Michigan Road while a 2015 Ford Edge, driven by 41-year-old Daniel L. Perdieu of Rochester, was traveling southbound on Michigan Road when the pair collided.
Identities of two women found dead of suspected overdoses have been released

The two people found dead due to suspected drug overdoses have been identified. St. Joseph County Police were called, during the overnight hours of Monday morning, Dec. 19, to the area of Oak & Stanton Roads where they found Jennifer Ann Kelley, 30, of Walkerton and Tracy May Burns, 26, of Walkerton dead inside a vehicle.
South Bend man sentenced to over 11 years in prison for armed robbery of liquor store, cell phone store

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man has been sentenced to over 11 years in prison for his role in a couple of armed robberies that took place a year and a half ago. Sander Ray, 25, previously pled guilty to Hobbs Act robbery and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. Ray was sentenced to 140 months in prison, followed by two years of supervised release.
Columbia City man arrested after high speed chase

A Columbia City man has been arrested after being involved in a high speed chase through Goshen and into a cornfield. The chase, Monday night, Dec. 19, started in the area of Lincolnway East and Plymouth when Goshen officers tried to stop the vehicle for a traffic infraction. Instead, the...
11 Michigan men charged after FBI investigates sale of devices that turn pistols into machine guns

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. – Documents detail drug trafficking and firearm crime allegations from a Benton Harbor, Michigan investigation that led to charges against 11 men. Five of the men were arrested Thursday (Dec. 15) morning, another five were in custody on prior charges and one is still missing, according to police. The men range in age from 19 to 32.
11-year-old girl charged after shooting threat to Gary school

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Lake County Sheriff's Department investigators have charged an 11-year-old girl and may have thwarted a possible school threat in Gary, Indiana, officials say. According to the department, a social media post threatened an active shooter scenario at 9 a.m. Monday at Lake Ridge New Tech Middle School. The post included a photo of several assault rifles and named a teacher as a potential victim. The Lake Superior Court-Juvenile Division confirmed an 11-year-old is facing two felony counts of intimidation and a misdemeanor count of harassment. The 11-year-old was in custody at the Lake County Juvenile Detention Center Sunday evening, according...
Benton Township police investigating woman’s shooting death

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Benton township police are investigating a shooting that killed a woman Saturday. Police called to the 1900 block of Union Street in Briarwood Apartments. There they found a 30-year-old woman who had been shot multiple times and was dead at the scene. The investigation found...
Woman shot to death in Benton Harbor

Darren Corbett, 32. was being held in the Fulton County Jail without bond Sunday. New Buffalo man arrested in connection with bank robbery in Michigan City. Michigan City Police officers were dispatched on Thursday afternoon to a bank alarm at the 1st Source Bank in the 3900 block of Franklin Street.
Armed Violent Criminal Is Shot & Killed In Calumet City

On December 15, 2022 at approximately 10:00 PM, Calumet City Police responded to the 100 block of Memorial Drive for a ShotSpotter alert, according to Calumet City Police. While officers were in route, the Calumet City 911 Center received a call reporting a person shot at this location. Calumet City Police and EMS personnel arrived on scene and located a male with a gunshot wound. Calumet City EMS personnel immediately began performing lifesaving measures. The male was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. The identification of the male has not been released.
