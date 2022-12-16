Read full article on original website
Mitch McConnell says the 'entire nation knows' who is responsible for the Capitol riot after the January 6 panel asked the DOJ to prosecute Donald Trump
McConnell's statement on Monday is the senator's latest salvo in a long-standing and deeply acrimonious feud between him and Trump.
Donald Trump Demands Reinstatement, Suggests Overthrowing Government
One day after the January 6 committee referred him for criminal prosecution over the riots, Trump insists that Biden was elected by "cheating and fraud."
Warnock wins Georgia Senate runoff in final midterm rebuke of Trump’s influence
(CNN) — Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock will win Georgia’s Senate runoff, CNN projects, handing Democrats a key win that will give them greater leverage in the Senate next year. With his defeat of Republican challenger Herschel Walker, Democrats will control 51 seats to the GOP’s 49. The...
Senate passes bill to protect same-sex and interracial marriage in landmark vote
(CNN) — The Senate on Tuesday passed legislation to protect same-sex and interracial marriage, called the Respect for Marriage Act, in a landmark bipartisan vote. The final vote was 61-36. The bill was supported by all members of the Democratic caucus and 12 Republicans, the same dozen GOP members who backed the bill for a procedural vote earlier this month.
A record number of women will serve in the next Congress
(CNN) — A record number of women will be elected to Congress this year, CNN projects — but barely. The 149 women who will serve in the US House and Senate in the 118th Congress will expand the ranks of female representation by just two members above the record set by this Congress.
Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump seems to have ordered White House photographers to stop taking pictures of him once the Capitol riot began
Trump apparently "instructed" a photographer to not take any pictures for several hours as the Capitol riots unfolded, lawmakers said in a report.
Donald Trump had to be told a pool of reporters would no longer follow him around because he wasn't president anymore: report
Trump asked staff members if they could call on his press pool for a private event at his Palm Beach home, former aides told the Washington Post.
Mandatory military instruction affects Black and Latino high school students most frequently, report says
(CNN) — When high school student Trevor Reed was automatically enrolled in a Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) class in 2020, both he and his mother objected. “We don’t have to look far outside of our family to see the effect that the military has, especially when...
Purdue University Northwest faculty demand chancellor resign after racist remarks
(CNN) — The Faculty Senate Executive Committee at Purdue University Northwest (PNW) released a letter demanding Chancellor Thomas L. Keon resign after making an offensive statement during a commencement ceremony earlier this month, the committee tells CNN. A video posted to PNW’s official YouTube page shows Keon taking the...
Alito’s mentions of Ashley Madison and children wearing KKK costumes cap an awkward Supreme Court day
(CNN) — As the Supreme Court gathered for more than two hours on Monday to discuss whether a graphic designer can refuse to do business with same-sex couples, the justices somehow strayed into dueling hypotheticals concerning Black and White Santas and dating websites. Hypotheticals are nothing new at the...
Brown University bans caste discrimination throughout campus in a first for the Ivy League
(CNN) — Brown University now explicitly prohibits discrimination on the basis of caste, joining a number of US colleges and universities in shoring up protections against an ill-understood, insidious form of oppression. The university’s governing body voted this fall to add caste as a protected characteristic to its nondiscrimination...
Why this predominantly White county in Southern California is declaring racism a public health crisis
(CNN) — Andrew Do was afraid to play sports his last two years of high school. “I didn’t want to walk home alone after practices and be harassed, and beat up, and strangled,” he said in an interview with CNN. After law school, while out running for...
Atlanta school under federal investigation after allegations principal assigned Black students to classes based on race
(CNN) — The Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights has launched an investigation into an Atlanta public elementary school after allegations the principal was assigning Black students to certain classes. In the letter provided to CNN, the Office for Civil Rights said it will investigate allegations of...
