ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Boy, 12, robbed at gunpoint in the Bronx: NYPD

HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 12-year-old boy was robbed at gunpoint in the Bronx last week, police said. The boy was outside of a deli on West 167th Street, near University Avenue in Highbridge, around 8:20 p.m. on Dec. 13 when three suspects surrounded him, according to the NYPD. One of the suspects pulled […]
BRONX, NY
News 12

Police: Driver wanted after hitting pedestrian in the Bronx

Police are searching for the hit-and-run driver who struck a pedestrian in Mount Eden on Tuesday. Police say the victim was crossing the street mid-block on East 168th Street when he was hit by a white sedan around 6 p.m. The car drove off after hitting him. Witnesses say the driver was speeding.
BRONX, NY
pix11.com

Thief stole $4,000 worth of wigs from Bronx store: NYPD

THE BRONX (PIX11) – A thief stole a large box containing $4,000 worth of products from a Bronx beauty supply store earlier this month, police said on Tuesday. The thief walked into a Feel Beauty store on Fordham Road and stole a box with about $4,000 worth of wigs and hair products that was left unattended near the front door around 10 a.m. on Dec. 5, police said.
BRONX, NY
New York Post

Two killed by NYC train in possible suicide prevention attempt, cops say

A man and woman were fatally struck by a Manhattan train Tuesday morning — after one may have tried to stop the other from committing suicide, authorities and police sources said.  The 44-year-old man and 63-year-old woman were riding between cars on a moving northbound L train at West 14th Street and Sixth Avenue just before 10:30 a.m., according to cops and the sources.  Witnesses told investigators it appeared one of the victims may have slipped onto the tracks in a suicide attempt — and the other fell while trying to grab them, police sources said. Both were pronounced dead at the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Yonkers man shot in head on Mount Vernon street

A Yonkers man who was shot in the head in Mount Vernon is recovering. Police say they found 48-year-old Garfield Morgan with a gunshot wound to the head on South Ninth Avenue Monday afternoon. He was taken to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx and is expected to OK. Anyone...
YONKERS, NY
PIX11

Boy, 16, stabbed twice in Manhattan near school: NYPD

HELLS’ KITCHEN (PIX11) — A teenager was stabbed twice in Hell’s Kitchen on Monday afternoon, police said. The 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the leg and shoulder near Ninth Avenue and West 50th Street around 3:40 p.m., an NYPD spokesman said. He was taken to the hospital for treatment in what police described as stable […]
MANHATTAN, NY
pix11.com

Man attacked and stabbed inside Manhattan homeless shelter: NYPD

MANHATTAN (PIX11) – A man was attacked by two people and stabbed in the chest inside a Manhattan homeless shelter early Tuesday morning, police said. The 34-year-old victim knew the two suspects who attacked him inside the shelter near West 25th Street around 3:30 a.m., according to authorities. The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said.
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Bronx man shot to death after fight with neighbor, police say

PELHAM GARDENS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was shot to death after a fight with a neighbor in the Bronx Saturday, police said. Authorities found the 39-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his chest at 2931 Morgan Ave. in Pelham Gardens at 7:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. The victim was rushed to […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man robbed woman at gunpoint in the Bronx, police say

MELROSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man robbed a 58-year-old woman at gunpoint in the Bronx last week, police said. The victim was walking near Wales Avenue and East 149th Street in Melrose at around 7 p.m. Monday when the suspect came up from behind her and threatened her with a gun, officials said. He […]
BRONX, NY
New York Post

Man shot and killed in hail of bullets at NYC deli

A 26-year-old man was killed in a hail of bullets inside a Bronx deli Sunday morning, cops said. The gunfire flew inside Briggs Gourmet Deli at 2650 Briggs Ave. in Fordham Manor around 11:15 a.m., leaving the victim with several gunshot wounds to his body, police said. The man, identified by cops as Angel Cuasant of Decatur Avenue in the Bronx, was taken to St. Barnabus Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Nine .9mm shell casings were found at the scene, a police source said. There was a dispute before the gunfire broke out, but it was unclear if the man knew his killer, cops said. The victim has a “long arrest record,” a police source said. At least some of those crimes were domestic in nature, the source said. The gunman was wearing a dark mask, police sources said.
BRONX, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy