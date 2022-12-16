Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Suspects wanted in robbery of 12-year-old boy in the Bronx
Police are searching for three men who are connected to robbing a 12-year-old boy in the Bronx on Dec. 13.
Boy, 12, robbed at gunpoint in the Bronx: NYPD
HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 12-year-old boy was robbed at gunpoint in the Bronx last week, police said. The boy was outside of a deli on West 167th Street, near University Avenue in Highbridge, around 8:20 p.m. on Dec. 13 when three suspects surrounded him, according to the NYPD. One of the suspects pulled […]
Exclusive: Police recover stolen ATM after car crash in Brooklyn; suspects still on the loose
Police say ATM robbers led them on a chase that ended in a crash Tuesday at East 96th Street and Church Avenue in Brownsville.
News 12
Police: Driver wanted after hitting pedestrian in the Bronx
Police are searching for the hit-and-run driver who struck a pedestrian in Mount Eden on Tuesday. Police say the victim was crossing the street mid-block on East 168th Street when he was hit by a white sedan around 6 p.m. The car drove off after hitting him. Witnesses say the driver was speeding.
pix11.com
Thief stole $4,000 worth of wigs from Bronx store: NYPD
THE BRONX (PIX11) – A thief stole a large box containing $4,000 worth of products from a Bronx beauty supply store earlier this month, police said on Tuesday. The thief walked into a Feel Beauty store on Fordham Road and stole a box with about $4,000 worth of wigs and hair products that was left unattended near the front door around 10 a.m. on Dec. 5, police said.
Man stabbed at NYC homeless shelter; 1 arrested, another still at large
Officials are investigating a stabbing attack on a homeless man by two people inside a Manhattan homeless shelter early Tuesday morning, authorities said.
NBC New York
2 Killed by Subway in Manhattan After Woman Followed Man Down Onto Tracks: Police
A woman and a man were struck and killed by a subway in Manhattan Tuesday, according to sources with knowledge of the investigation, though few details were available regarding the circumstances. Emergency crews responding to a call at the West 14th Street and Sixth Avenue station shortly before 10:30 a.m....
Man sentenced to 32 years for killing 12-year-old Bridgeport boy in 2018
Tajay Chambers was sentenced to 32 years for the death of 12-year-old Clinton Howell. The maximum time that he could have received was 35 years.
Two killed by NYC train in possible suicide prevention attempt, cops say
A man and woman were fatally struck by a Manhattan train Tuesday morning — after one may have tried to stop the other from committing suicide, authorities and police sources said. The 44-year-old man and 63-year-old woman were riding between cars on a moving northbound L train at West 14th Street and Sixth Avenue just before 10:30 a.m., according to cops and the sources. Witnesses told investigators it appeared one of the victims may have slipped onto the tracks in a suicide attempt — and the other fell while trying to grab them, police sources said. Both were pronounced dead at the...
News 12
Yonkers man shot in head on Mount Vernon street
A Yonkers man who was shot in the head in Mount Vernon is recovering. Police say they found 48-year-old Garfield Morgan with a gunshot wound to the head on South Ninth Avenue Monday afternoon. He was taken to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx and is expected to OK. Anyone...
Boy, 16, stabbed twice in Manhattan near school: NYPD
HELLS’ KITCHEN (PIX11) — A teenager was stabbed twice in Hell’s Kitchen on Monday afternoon, police said. The 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the leg and shoulder near Ninth Avenue and West 50th Street around 3:40 p.m., an NYPD spokesman said. He was taken to the hospital for treatment in what police described as stable […]
pix11.com
Man attacked and stabbed inside Manhattan homeless shelter: NYPD
MANHATTAN (PIX11) – A man was attacked by two people and stabbed in the chest inside a Manhattan homeless shelter early Tuesday morning, police said. The 34-year-old victim knew the two suspects who attacked him inside the shelter near West 25th Street around 3:30 a.m., according to authorities. The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said.
NYPD detectives remembered 8 years after ambush killing in Brooklyn
Detectives Rafael Ramos and Wenjian Liu were sitting in their patrol car in Brooklyn on Dec. 20, 2014.
High speed police chase ends with arrest of 2 men
State Troopers say they saw a Toyota Camry going 90 mph in the Town of Bedford on I-684 and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver did not comply.
Teens Kick NJ Transit Driver On Ground Before He Pulls Gun, Shoots In Jersey City (VIDEO)
Newly-surfaced video footage shows the moment a 48-year-old NJ Transit driver shot a group of teens after an alleged assault (scroll for video).Footage posted by HudPost shows the group kicking Staten Island's Charles Fieros — identified by authorities – on the ground outside the bus at Monticello …
News 12
Headlines: Yonkers stabbing, truck driver in critical condition, shooting at rental house
Here are some stories that are making headlines across the Hudson Valley. One person is recovering with injuries that are not life-threatening after a stabbing in Yonkers. Police are still looking for whoever stabbed the victim in the arm on Highland Avenue at South Broadway early Monday morning. The driver...
Bronx man shot to death after fight with neighbor, police say
PELHAM GARDENS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was shot to death after a fight with a neighbor in the Bronx Saturday, police said. Authorities found the 39-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his chest at 2931 Morgan Ave. in Pelham Gardens at 7:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. The victim was rushed to […]
Man robbed woman at gunpoint in the Bronx, police say
MELROSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man robbed a 58-year-old woman at gunpoint in the Bronx last week, police said. The victim was walking near Wales Avenue and East 149th Street in Melrose at around 7 p.m. Monday when the suspect came up from behind her and threatened her with a gun, officials said. He […]
Man shot and killed in hail of bullets at NYC deli
A 26-year-old man was killed in a hail of bullets inside a Bronx deli Sunday morning, cops said. The gunfire flew inside Briggs Gourmet Deli at 2650 Briggs Ave. in Fordham Manor around 11:15 a.m., leaving the victim with several gunshot wounds to his body, police said. The man, identified by cops as Angel Cuasant of Decatur Avenue in the Bronx, was taken to St. Barnabus Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Nine .9mm shell casings were found at the scene, a police source said. There was a dispute before the gunfire broke out, but it was unclear if the man knew his killer, cops said. The victim has a “long arrest record,” a police source said. At least some of those crimes were domestic in nature, the source said. The gunman was wearing a dark mask, police sources said.
Police: 16-year-old killed in New Haven shooting
Police responded to Valley Street between Mountain Road and Harper Avenue just before 4:30 p.m.
