She Flew To Detroit To Visit A Friend. She Never Returned.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Detroit Lions Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
The Unsolved Murder of Chelsea Small: Caught on Camera Killed in Broad DaylightNikTaylor, MI
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoise, ID
Meijer Will Open a New Kind of Meijer Store at Two Locations in January 2023Tracy StengelMacomb Township, MI
Woman wanted after shooting at Detroit police station parking lot
(CBS DETROIT) - Police are searching for a woman who is accused of shooting a man in a precinct parking lot on Detroit's east side. The incident happened on Monday, Dec. 19, in the parking lot of the Detroit Police Department's 9th precinct located in the 11100 block of Gratiot Avenue. According to police, the suspect fled the parking lot in a 2014 Ford Fusion with license plate EFA7326.Anyone with information is asked to call 313-596-5940 or 1-800-Speak-Up.
fox2detroit.com
Fender bender leads to shootout on Detroit's west side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A fender bender on Detroit's west side Tuesday afternoon led to a shootout between drivers. Police were called to Schaefer and the Lodge Service Drive around 3 p.m. "The information that we had initially was that it was an accident but somewhere along the lines that...
fox2detroit.com
Drivers shoot at each other after Detroit fender bender
After a man was rear-ended on Detroit's west side, he got out of his car armed with a gun, police said. This prompted the other driver to shoot at him before he retreated to his car and started shooting.
Man charged in fatal shooting of 18-year-old in Inkster
INKSTER, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police say a 19-year-old man is charged in connection with the shooting death of an 18-year-old in Inkster.According to Michigan State Police, Edward Steger is charged with second-degree murder, four counts of assault with intent to murder and five counts of felony firearm.He was arraigned on Monday, and bond was set at $5 million.At about 4:50 p.m. on June 17, Inkster police were called to the 29000 block of Rosewood Street for reports of shots fired.The victim, identified as an 18-year-old man, died from his injuries.
fox2detroit.com
'Don't go to sleep': Woman rushes to help 14-year-old after shooting on Detroit's west side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A woman rushed to try to save a teen boy after he was shot Monday on Detroit's west side. The woman, who does not want to be identified, hear gunshots near her home in the area of 7 Mile and Southfield around 6 p.m. and went outside, where she saw the 14-year-old running toward her.
fox2detroit.com
Teen shot to death on Detroit's west side Monday night
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a teenage boy on the city's west side. Around 5:45 Monday evening, police were called to the shooting near 7 Mile and Southfield Roads after 911 calls and Shotpotter reports multiple gunshots on Ferguson. Police said...
fox2detroit.com
Man shot to death on I-94, police question if shooting happened in neighborhood
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Michigan State Police are investigating the murder of a man who died on I-94 late Sunday night and are questioning if the shooting happened in a neighborhood nearby. According to Michigan State Police, the victim was driving on I-94 between Moross and Cadieux roads when...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police: Father fatally shot, crashes car while driving son on Detroit’s east side
DETROIT – A father from St. Clair Shores was fatally shot and crashed his vehicle when driving with his son on Detroit’s east side. Detroit police responded to the shooting that occurred in the westbound lanes of I-94 between Cadieux Road and Merlin Street on Dec. 18 around 10:30 p.m.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit mother and sons try to save teen boy after shooting
When a Detroit woman heard gunshots, she ran outside to find a 14-year-old boy collapsed with a gunshot wound. She worked with her sons to try to save the boy, but he did not make it.
fox2detroit.com
Federal agents bust gang members during early morning Detroit raids
Several dangerous gang members are off the streets after federal agents served five raids in Detroit. FOX 2 was there when they set off the flashbang and broke down a door to arrest a suspect.
Detroit News
Detroit man sentenced in high-speed crash that killed 2
Pontiac – A Detroit man who pleaded guilty in a high-speed car crash that killed two of his teenage passengers and seriously injured a third has been sentenced to a minimum 43 months in prison. An Oakland County Circuit judge sentenced Ramone Cortez Hampton, 19, on Monday to 43...
fox2detroit.com
Hit-and-run driver wanted after pedestrian seriously hurt while crossing Westland road
WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are looking for a driver who fled after hitting a pedestrian Dec. 8 in Westland. The victim was crossing Merriman at Palmer just after 7 p.m. when a vehicle headed south hit them. The victim was seriously hurt. The suspect vehicle may have minor...
WBBJ
Suspect in north Jackson Walmart shooting arrested in Detroit
JACKSON, Tenn. — A suspect in a shooting at a local store has been taken into custody in another state. The Jackson Police Department confirms 18-year-old Alex Campbell was arrested by the U.S. Marshals after being located in Detroit, Michigan. Campbell was wanted by the Jackson Police Department for...
Porch pirates strike twice at same Detroit home, police asking for help identifying suspects
Porch pirates are out and about during the holiday season, and one Detroit home has fallen victim for a second time. Detroit police officials are asking for help identifying two suspects.
fox2detroit.com
Grosse Pointe North High School student charged after reporting false shooting threat
GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A student at Grosse Pointe North High School is facing charges after authorities say she falsely reported a shooting. The 14-year-old girl was charged Tuesday with false report or threat of terrorism. According to the school district, the school went into lockdown after...
fox2detroit.com
Man fatally shot after pointing gun at Dearborn officer inside station lobby, police say
DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting at the Dearborn police station. The shooting happened Sunday afternoon inside the station's lobby. Officials say a 33-year-old man entered the front entrance of the Dearborn police station. Shortly after entering the lobby, the individual removed a concealed handgun and pointed the gun at a uniformed police officer behind the front desk.
Driver shot and killed on I-94; MSP working to identify gunman
Michigan State Police are investigating after unknown suspects opened fire on westbound I-94 near Cadieux Sunday night and killed a driver. A passenger survived the shooting and spoke with officers.
fox2detroit.com
Gun jams as man points it at Dearborn officers, killed at police department
The man who pointed a gun at an officer inside the Dearborn Police Department tried to shoot at least one round but the gun jammed in some way before he was shot and killed Sunday, authorities said. Ali Naji, 33, has been identified as the man who entered the lobby...
MSP investigating after officer-involved shooting inside Dearborn police station leaves suspect dead
An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting inside Dearborn police headquarters on Sunday. A 33-year-old Dearborn man was killed.
fox2detroit.com
Investigation underway after officer-involved shooting in Dearborn police station lobby
DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - An investigation is underway after a shooting at the Dearborn Police Station. The shooting happened Sunday afternoon inside the station's lobby. According to police, a 33-year-old man was fatally shot by officers. No officers were injured. Police are excepted to release further details this evening.
