INKSTER, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police say a 19-year-old man is charged in connection with the shooting death of an 18-year-old in Inkster.According to Michigan State Police, Edward Steger is charged with second-degree murder, four counts of assault with intent to murder and five counts of felony firearm.He was arraigned on Monday, and bond was set at $5 million.At about 4:50 p.m. on June 17, Inkster police were called to the 29000 block of Rosewood Street for reports of shots fired.The victim, identified as an 18-year-old man, died from his injuries.

INKSTER, MI ・ 21 HOURS AGO