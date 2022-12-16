ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

Woman wanted after shooting at Detroit police station parking lot

(CBS DETROIT) - Police are searching for a woman who is accused of shooting a man in a precinct parking lot on Detroit's east side. The incident happened on Monday, Dec. 19, in the parking lot of the Detroit Police Department's 9th precinct located in the 11100 block of Gratiot Avenue. According to police, the suspect fled the parking lot in a 2014 Ford Fusion with license plate EFA7326.Anyone with information is asked to call 313-596-5940 or 1-800-Speak-Up.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Fender bender leads to shootout on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A fender bender on Detroit's west side Tuesday afternoon led to a shootout between drivers. Police were called to Schaefer and the Lodge Service Drive around 3 p.m. "The information that we had initially was that it was an accident but somewhere along the lines that...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Man charged in fatal shooting of 18-year-old in Inkster

INKSTER, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police say a 19-year-old man is charged in connection with the shooting death of an 18-year-old in Inkster.According to Michigan State Police, Edward Steger is charged with second-degree murder, four counts of assault with intent to murder and five counts of felony firearm.He was arraigned on Monday, and bond was set at $5 million.At about 4:50 p.m. on June 17, Inkster police were called to the 29000 block of Rosewood Street for reports of shots fired.The victim, identified as an 18-year-old man, died from his injuries.
INKSTER, MI
fox2detroit.com

Teen shot to death on Detroit's west side Monday night

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a teenage boy on the city's west side. Around 5:45 Monday evening, police were called to the shooting near 7 Mile and Southfield Roads after 911 calls and Shotpotter reports multiple gunshots on Ferguson. Police said...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit man sentenced in high-speed crash that killed 2

Pontiac – A Detroit man who pleaded guilty in a high-speed car crash that killed two of his teenage passengers and seriously injured a third has been sentenced to a minimum 43 months in prison. An Oakland County Circuit judge sentenced Ramone Cortez Hampton, 19, on Monday to 43...
DETROIT, MI
WBBJ

Suspect in north Jackson Walmart shooting arrested in Detroit

JACKSON, Tenn. — A suspect in a shooting at a local store has been taken into custody in another state. The Jackson Police Department confirms 18-year-old Alex Campbell was arrested by the U.S. Marshals after being located in Detroit, Michigan. Campbell was wanted by the Jackson Police Department for...
JACKSON, TN
fox2detroit.com

Man fatally shot after pointing gun at Dearborn officer inside station lobby, police say

DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting at the Dearborn police station. The shooting happened Sunday afternoon inside the station's lobby. Officials say a 33-year-old man entered the front entrance of the Dearborn police station. Shortly after entering the lobby, the individual removed a concealed handgun and pointed the gun at a uniformed police officer behind the front desk.
DEARBORN, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy