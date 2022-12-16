1 dead after being hit by vehicle on Montopolis Drive

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person died after a car hit them on Montopolis Drive near the highway.

Police said a woman was walking on the road when a vehicle hit her around 2:30 a.m. Friday. The driver did not stay on the scene.

It happened just south of U.S. Highway 183 on Montopolis Drive, between the highway and Del Monte Road.

Parts of the road were closed in the area.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.