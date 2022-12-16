1 hit, injured after walking on I-35 upper deck
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle on the upper deck of Interstate 35 southbound Friday morning.
Austin Police said the crash took place on the part of the highway near Airport Boulevard.
Around 4 a.m., APD said there were calls reporting someone walking on the upper deck.
After the man was hit, he was taken to the hospital and now has life-threatening injuries, according to APD.
The vehicle involved in the crash stayed at the scene, police said.
I-35 in that area is back open after being closed to clear the crash, APD said.
