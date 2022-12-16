Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL MVP Frontrunner Suffers Major InjuryOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
BurgerFi Enters South Jersey Burger Scene in Cherry HillMarilyn JohnsonCherry Hill, NJ
Joe and Jill Biden held a private memorial service for Biden's first wife and baby 50 years after their deathsMargaret MinnicksGreenville, DE
Eagles could spoil Christmas for the Cowboys, clinch No.1 seed with a road win in DallasJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Jalen Hurts becomes the first quarterback in NFL history to score double-digit rushing touchdowns in consecutive seasonsJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
billypenn.com
Where to get free COVID tests; Mummers Parade switches channels; How to shop your values | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Where to find COVID tests in Philly ahead of holiday gatherings. The 2022 winter holiday season is well underway, and quite unfortunately, COVID has...
Eater
Where to Eat, Drink, and Snack in Northeast Philly: A Local’s Guide
Northeast Philly makes up a huge swath of the city: Between 300,000 and 400,000 people live in that pocket, an area that runs from just north of Kensington to the bottom border of Bensalem. But because of its distance from Center City, Northeast is often overlooked, even though it’s home to some of the city’s most delicious and interesting dining options. Georgian restaurants, Korean spots, regional Vietnamese restaurants serving delicious soups and stews — they’re all here. To get a head start on dining, you’ll need a little expert advice, so we tapped three Philadelphians with deep knowledge of the area.
glensidelocal.com
Plans for “Stage Left Bar,” former Dino’s, in the works
If you’ve been to a Keswick show or peered through the windows of the former Dino’s Backstage within the last few months, you may have noticed a few changes to the space. Since Dino’s closure in 2019, 287 N Keswick Avenue has been leased by The Bowery Presents, an east coast concert promoter with venues in New York City, Boston, Atlanta and Maine. Bowery owns the Keswick and Franklin Music Hall in Philadelphia.
phl17.com
Take a trip to Morris Arboretum’s Garden Railway for their Nighttime Express
Want to take a break from all of the holiday shopping on Germantown Avenue during Holidays on the Hill? Check out the Garden Railway’s The Nighttime Express at Morris Arboretum. The Garden Railway is decked out in Christmas lights and holiday decorations. “We have about a quarter-mile of track here at the Garden Railway,” Vincent Marracco, Director of Horticulture at Morris Arboretum, explains, “We have eleven loop tracks here and five trolley lines.”
‘An unjust system’: Philly advocates hold 24-hour bailout ahead of the holidays
A group that advocates for the end of cash bail in Philadelphia is helping people get out of detention over the holidays. The Philadelphia Bail Fund seeks to bail out a dozen people in a 24-hour period that began at 8 a.m. Tuesday. The goal is to prevent them from having to spend the holidays in detention.
Philly Legends: Lady B & DJ Touchtone Rocks The City With Holiday Party!
After a two-year hiatus, Lady B’s basement party was back and in full effect at Rivers Casino! Hundreds of listeners crowded the lobby hours before the event started! The people showed up and showed out for a packed house event! Music and dance moves was all Lady B’s basement party was about, along with our […]
fox29.com
City leaders believe new police initiatives are weakening trend of deadly violence in Philadelphia
City leaders credit new police initiatives for helping reduce deadly crime in Philadelphia. Despite the grim milestone of 500 homicides, murders in Philadelphia are currently trending downward by 7% following a historically bloody 2021 in which 562 people were murdered in the city. City officials believe new police initiatives are helping them combat the scourge of gun violence, which Mayor Kenney says accounts for nearly 90% of all murders.
billypenn.com
New developments rising; Candidates swarm for mayor and Council; New school board president | Sunday roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Two huge new developments at opposite sides of Center City were officially announced this week. Rivermark Northern Liberties is the name for the new mixed-use complex on the Delaware riverfront, bringing residences, retail, and public space to the former Festival Pier. Across town at 20th and Arch, officials confirmed plans for a new office tower for insurance giant Chubb, which will rise 20 stories and create over 1,000 new jobs. [Billy Penn/PhillyVoice]
Yeadon Industrial Center on Baltimore Ave. Sold for $41.75M
The Yeadon Industrial Center at 6250 Baltimore Ave. has been sold for $41.75 million to Velocity Venture Partners, writes Paul Schwedelson for Philadelphia Business Journal. The fast-growing Bala Cynwyd company plans to spend another $8 million on capital improvements, including a new roof, parking lot and exterior façade, painting, and upgraded building utilities.
Joint Venture Transforms Pair of Former Catholic Churches in Coatesville into Multifunctional Event Spaces
The former St. Cecilia's Church in Coatesville has been transformed into a modern event space. A joint venture is transforming what was once a pair of historic Catholic churches in Coatesville into modern spaces for the community to use for a variety of functions, such as weddings, meetings, and other special events.
Chubb planning new office building in Philadelphia
On Thursday, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney announced property and casualty insurance company Chubb was planning to build a new office building in Philadelphia. The state-of-the-art building will be constructed at 2000 Arch Street. Currently, the company has offices in two locations across from Independence Hall, where its predecessor company was […] The post Chubb planning new office building in Philadelphia appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
Philadelphia transit workers endorse Democrat Jeff Brown for mayor
(The Center Square) – Philadelphia's transit union has pledged support for Democrat Jeff Brown in the 2023 mayoral race. The Transport Workers Union Local 234 represents 5,300 workers in the city’s SEPTA transit system. Brown, an entrepreneur owning a number of grocery stores in the city, already has TV commercials ahead of the May 16 primary.
fox29.com
'I'm really happy': Philadelphia girl's dream obstacle course is now a reality thanks to Make-A-Wish
PHILADELPHIA - There’s a very strong young girl in Philadelphia who is now one step closer to realizing her dream of being a ninja. Her name is Catcher, and she didn’t want a trip to Disney or to meet a celebrity from the Make-A-Wish Foundation. From her hospital...
phl17.com
DA Krasner announces major Gang Bust in Southwest Philly
District Attorney Larry Krasner and an the Gun Violence Task Force have announced arrests in a major gang bust in Southwest Philadelphia. The arrests included five members of violent groups involved in the March 2021 killing of a 15-year-old boy and a July 2021 Mass shooting at a community barbecue in the Cobbs Creek area of the city.
kensingtonvoice.com
SEPTA buses: 6 things to know about the proposed route changes
SEPTA’s bus routes are getting a complete overhaul throughout the city, including Kensington, and the transit agency is asking for feedback from riders in the neighborhood. SEPTA Forward’s Bus Revolution project is aiming to make the network of bus routes more reliable and easier to navigate. In October 2022, SEPTA shared its proposed changes to the system after almost two years of analysis and community outreach.
The Infuriating New Policy At a Philadelphia Target Store Caught Me By Surprise
A new procedure at a popular Target in South Philly caught me by surprise this past week, and I am. Not. A. Fan. My tale of woe took place at the Target store located at the corner of Washington and Broad in South Philly on Thursday when I went to buy body wash and other hygiene products (as I often do at that Target store).
From a Sound Stage to a Sportsplex, Grants Fund Delco Projects
A rendering of the new WSFS Bank Sportsplex in ChesterPhoto byPhiladelphia Union. Sun Center Studios in Aston, Delaware County’s film and production center, is getting a new sound stage and offices with the hope of attracting more film and television projects to the area, writes Ryan Mulligan for Philadelphia Business Journal.
3rd annual Andy Chan Holiday Block Party helps raise money for good cause
This year, the block party, hosted by the Families Behind the Badge Children's Foundation, added on two additional families who've lost their law enforcement loved ones.
Upper Darby Gets 2nd Homeless Shelter as Need Rises
A new homeless shelter in Upper Darby is a “dream come true” for Stephanie Sena, a Villanova professor at the Villanova University Charles Widger School of Law, writes Alfred Lubrano for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Sena created the Breaking Bread Community shelter at a former daycare center in Upper...
delawarepublic.org
West End Neighborhood House receives federal grant to train for environmental jobs
The West End Neighborhood House is getting a federal grant to boost environmental workforce training in Delaware. The $500,000 grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is funded by the bipartisan infrastructure law. The West End Neighborhood House will train 128 students and place at least 100 of them in...
