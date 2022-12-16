ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northeast Philly makes up a huge swath of the city: Between 300,000 and 400,000 people live in that pocket, an area that runs from just north of Kensington to the bottom border of Bensalem. But because of its distance from Center City, Northeast is often overlooked, even though it’s home to some of the city’s most delicious and interesting dining options. Georgian restaurants, Korean spots, regional Vietnamese restaurants serving delicious soups and stews — they’re all here. To get a head start on dining, you’ll need a little expert advice, so we tapped three Philadelphians with deep knowledge of the area.
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
glensidelocal.com

Plans for “Stage Left Bar,” former Dino’s, in the works

If you’ve been to a Keswick show or peered through the windows of the former Dino’s Backstage within the last few months, you may have noticed a few changes to the space. Since Dino’s closure in 2019, 287 N Keswick Avenue has been leased by The Bowery Presents, an east coast concert promoter with venues in New York City, Boston, Atlanta and Maine. Bowery owns the Keswick and Franklin Music Hall in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Take a trip to Morris Arboretum’s Garden Railway for their Nighttime Express

Want to take a break from all of the holiday shopping on Germantown Avenue during Holidays on the Hill? Check out the Garden Railway’s The Nighttime Express at Morris Arboretum. The Garden Railway is decked out in Christmas lights and holiday decorations. “We have about a quarter-mile of track here at the Garden Railway,” Vincent Marracco, Director of Horticulture at Morris Arboretum, explains, “We have eleven loop tracks here and five trolley lines.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

City leaders believe new police initiatives are weakening trend of deadly violence in Philadelphia

City leaders credit new police initiatives for helping reduce deadly crime in Philadelphia. Despite the grim milestone of 500 homicides, murders in Philadelphia are currently trending downward by 7% following a historically bloody 2021 in which 562 people were murdered in the city. City officials believe new police initiatives are helping them combat the scourge of gun violence, which Mayor Kenney says accounts for nearly 90% of all murders.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

New developments rising; Candidates swarm for mayor and Council; New school board president | Sunday roundup

💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Two huge new developments at opposite sides of Center City were officially announced this week. Rivermark Northern Liberties is the name for the new mixed-use complex on the Delaware riverfront, bringing residences, retail, and public space to the former Festival Pier. Across town at 20th and Arch, officials confirmed plans for a new office tower for insurance giant Chubb, which will rise 20 stories and create over 1,000 new jobs. [Billy Penn/PhillyVoice]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Yeadon Industrial Center on Baltimore Ave. Sold for $41.75M

The Yeadon Industrial Center at 6250 Baltimore Ave. has been sold for $41.75 million to Velocity Venture Partners, writes Paul Schwedelson for Philadelphia Business Journal. The fast-growing Bala Cynwyd company plans to spend another $8 million on capital improvements, including a new roof, parking lot and exterior façade, painting, and upgraded building utilities.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pennsylvania Business Report

Chubb planning new office building in Philadelphia

On Thursday, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney announced property and casualty insurance company Chubb was planning to build a new office building in Philadelphia. The state-of-the-art building will be constructed at 2000 Arch Street. Currently, the company has offices in two locations across from Independence Hall, where its predecessor company was […] The post Chubb planning new office building in Philadelphia appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

DA Krasner announces major Gang Bust in Southwest Philly

District Attorney Larry Krasner and an the Gun Violence Task Force have announced arrests in a major gang bust in Southwest Philadelphia. The arrests included five members of violent groups involved in the March 2021 killing of a 15-year-old boy and a July 2021 Mass shooting at a community barbecue in the Cobbs Creek area of the city.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
kensingtonvoice.com

SEPTA buses: 6 things to know about the proposed route changes

SEPTA’s bus routes are getting a complete overhaul throughout the city, including Kensington, and the transit agency is asking for feedback from riders in the neighborhood. SEPTA Forward’s Bus Revolution project is aiming to make the network of bus routes more reliable and easier to navigate. In October 2022, SEPTA shared its proposed changes to the system after almost two years of analysis and community outreach.
GIRARD, PA
DELCO.Today

Upper Darby Gets 2nd Homeless Shelter as Need Rises

A new homeless shelter in Upper Darby is a “dream come true” for Stephanie Sena, a Villanova professor at the Villanova University Charles Widger School of Law, writes Alfred Lubrano for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Sena created the Breaking Bread Community shelter at a former daycare center in Upper...
UPPER DARBY, PA

