Kid Cudi Teases New Music Collaboration With Young Thug
Kid Cudi recently took to Twitter to announce he has an upcoming music project collaboration with Young Thug. Cudi and Thug appear to be hitting the studio after a spree of Cudi’s tweets last week revealed that the duo have recorded two songs together last year. In one of the Tweets, Cudi said that Thug will appear on his upcoming ninth album, which is likely to be his latest final full-length effort. The other song will be released at Thug’s discretion, but Cudi promises fans in a Tweet that both songs are “f**kin INSANE” and that fans “have no idea,” signaling that listeners will be in for a treat.
Tyler, the Creator Unveils His Favorite Songs of 2022
Tyler, the Creator took to Twitter to share the list of his favorite songs of 2022. Unlike most selections, the artist named cuts that were released in both 2022 and the years prior. Tyler listed The Sweet Enough’s “In Mind,” Charles Stepney’s “Around The House,” Pusha T, JAY-Z and Pharrell’s “Neck & Wrist,” Sol Set’s “Pour Le Moment,” Dina Ögon’s “Tombola 94,” Steve Lacy’s “Buttons,” Kendrick Lamar’s “Worldwide Steppers” and his Baby Keem and Sam Dew-assisted “Savior,” La’Verne Washington’s “I Found What I’ve Been Searching For,” Pearl & The Oyster’s “Candy” and, last but not least, Tyler’s “Cash In Cash Out” with Pharrell and 21 Savage. A fan also suggested Omar Apollo’s “Tamagotchi” — a track Tyler himself has publicly praised — prompting the artist to add the song in a followup tweet.
Drake Responds to “Rich Flex” Memes: 'I’m Almost a Character in Peoples' Movies'
Drake has responded to the viral meme trend centering his 21 Savage collaboration, “Rich Flex.” Following its release, the Her Loss cut was used in TikToks to poke fun at the rapper for the line, “21, can you do something for me?”. The rapper hosted a Q&A...
Woman 'kicked out of restaurant' because of her 'inappropriate' top
A woman in Finland has claimed she was kicked out of a restaurant because her outfit was deemed 'inappropriate'. Erika Helin - who has competed in numerous national modelling contests, as well as selling content on OnlyFans - said a 'jerk' of a security guard booted her from a restaurant in the capital of Helsinki because of her attire.
Sharon Osbourne Breaks Silence on Hospitalization
Sharon Osbourne is speaking out following her recent hospitalization. On Instagram, Osbourne shared a brief but positive update on how she's been doing. The update comes days after she suffered a medical emergency on Friday night. Osbourne posted a photo of her dog posing in front of her Christmas tree,...
Baby Names Expected To Be Popular In 2023
For many, a new year means a new member of the family. And if you’re expecting a baby in the new year, chances are, you are constantly thinking about what to name him or her. Luckily, we are making one of the most important decisions of your life, easier.
RM of BTS Wants To Be More Like a Wildflower
On December 2, 2022, Kim Namjun, the 28-year-old leader of the South Korean boy band BTS, who goes by the moniker “RM,” released his debut solo album Indigo. For RM, who started putting out his music on online hip-hop communities under the pseudonym of Runch Randa in 2007, this album has taken 15 years to materialize. In that time, he changed his name twice (from Runch Randa to Rap Monster before settling with RM), made his debut with BTS as the leader of the boy band, achieved worldwide superstardom, and rewrote K-pop history. He is now back as a solo artist with an album that commemorates the end of his twenties (In Korea, newborns are considered 1 year old at birth and turn a year older on January 1 rather than on their birthday. RM would be turning 30 in Korean age on January 1, 2023 at the time of this interview, which has been edited to use his Korean age throughout for clarity).
Chief Keef Celebrates 10 Years of 'Finally Rich' With Seven Previously Unreleased Tracks
Chief Keef is commemorating the 10th anniversary of his influential debut album Finally Rich with a Complete Edition. Clocking in at an hour and 20 minutes, the new version features all 12 original tracks, the three bonus tracks and seven previously unreleased tracks, including the Wiz Khalifa-assisted “Rider.” In addition to the Complete Edition, Keef performed the album in full for the first time ever in a secret Brooklyn show with his top fans.
PUMA and Nickelodeon Come Together for a "Slime" Edition of the MB.02
LaMelo Ball and have joined forces with Nickelodeon to bring a “SLIME”-themed basketball shoe to the courts. In celebration of one of the most nostalgic award shows of everyone’s youth, Ball is paying homage to the green goo with the new iteration of his signature shoe. PUMA...
Metro Boomin Talks His and Young Thug’s Process for Testing New Tracks
Metro Boomin didn’t become one of hip hop’s leading hitmakers overnight but rather through a long process of trial and error. Earlier this month, the producer put out his sophomore album Heroes & Villains, which featured collaborations with Travis Scott, Future, A$AP Rocky, The Weeknd, Young Thug and more. While promoting the LP, Metro appeared on the Full Send Podcast, where he dished on his procedure for making platinum-certified tracks.
Always Do What You Should Do Enlist Loyle Carner for Collaborative 'Hugo' Collection
Following the release of his third studio album, hugo, London-based rapper Loyle Carner has connected with his friends at British streetwear label, Always Do What You Should Do for a new garment collection that focuses bright graphics across a selection of T-shirts, tracksuits, and even a miniature chess board. Traditionally,...
OJAS and the Clarity of Sound
The atmosphere inside HiFi Listening Room Dream No.1 at Lisson Gallery in New York City is more like a tea ceremony or a guided meditation than what most would associate with a music listening session. Visitors’ shoes are scattered on the ground outside the door, removed out of respect. There is a sense of anticipation as Devon Turnbull, the master of ceremonies for this spiritual gathering, aptly un-sleeves a record from Brian Eno’s Music For Installations and places it on the neon turntable.
SZA Earns Her First No. 1 With 'SOS'
SZA opens this week Billboard 200 at No. 1 with SOS — her first chart-topper. According to reports, the TDE star’s first album in over five years earned approximately 315,160 equivalent album units in its first week, including 7,640 in album sales, 1,060 in track equivalent album units and 306,455 in streaming equivalent album units, garnering almost 400 million streams and becoming the most in one week for any R&B album. In addition to being SZA’s first No. 1, SOS also sets the record for the fifth-biggest debut of 2022.
Nickelodeon and PUMA Reconnect for a New Playful "Slime" Collection
Following up on their recent collaboration on the PUMA MB.02 in “Slime,”. Nickelodeon and PUMA have reconnected to present their latest collection — and this time, it’s a new PUMA Suede and PUMA Roma duo. Since its debut on You Can’t Do That on Television in 1982,...
Pusha T Steps Down as President of Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music
Seven years after assuming the position, Pusha T has resigned from his role as president of Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music label. The It’s Almost Dry rapper revealed the news in an interview with XXL on Monday. When asked directly if he’s still the president of G.O.O.D. Music, Pusha simply replied, “No. No, I’m not.”
Marvel Unveils First Look at 'Loki' Season 2 in Latest Disney+ Trailer
In a newly released teaser trailer from Disney+, Marvel has given a new first look at the upcoming season two of Loki. The titular character, Tom Hiddleston, aka the God of Mischief, narrates a new featurette for Disney+’s upcoming releases. In a 30-second video shared on Disney+’s Twitter account, the clip teased fans on what they can expect to arrive on the streamer in 2023. After showing short snippets of what they can anticipate from series including Ahsoka, Secret Invasion and The Mandalorian Season 3, Hiddleston reminds audiences that there is more to look forward to from Loki in the second season.
Instagram Launches 2022 Recap Reels Templates
Instagram is celebrating the end of 2022 with an interactive way for users to highlight their favorite moments of the year. The app has debuted a series of Reels templates narrated by some of users’ favorite celebrities. Teaming up with Bad Bunny, DJ Khaled, rapper Badshah and Priah Ferguson...
Denim Tears’ Latest Collection Celebrates "Ming the Tiger of Harlem"
Denim Tears has just presented its “Ming the Tiger of Harlem” collection. For this, the brand explore a range of militarian prints alongside basketball inspiration, all of which are inspired by oversized, post-Y2K styles that are seen on the streets of Harlem, New York. Usually, the Atlanta-born imprint...
‘SPY x FAMILY’ Season 2 and Anime Film Confirmed for 2023
Announced at Jump Festa’ 23 over the weekend, SPY x FAMILY will be back for another season in 2023, along with confirmed news of an upcoming anime feature release. Given the wide-range appeal of Tatsuya Endo’s source material, the SPY x FAMILY anime became an instant hit ever since its premiere. The 23-episode anime was split into two parts, with the first cour being aired from April to June. Meanwhile, the latter half started premiering in October, and the last episode is due to air on December 24. Luckily, fans of SPY x FAMILY won’t have to wait long to see the endearing Forger family again.
Ferragamo's Pre-Fall 2023 Collection Is an Ode to La-La Land
Following his debut at the label’s helm in Milan in September, creative director Maximilian Davis has presented his first pre-fall collection for Ferragamo in the brand’s headquarters. The line reflects Salvatore Ferragamo’s influence in Los Angeles, where the namesake founder opened a store in the spring of 1923,...
