ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets Insider

Elon Musk has sold nearly $40 billion of Tesla stock in under 14 months. That figure dwarfs the automaker's profits and rivals its underlying value.

By Theron Mohamed
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2grUbf_0jkkKW5g00
Elon Musk. Reuters
  • Elon Musk has disposed of almost $40 billion of Tesla stock in under 14 months.
  • That figure vastly exceeds Tesla's $9 billion of net income in the nine months to September.
  • Musk appears to have sold Tesla shares to cover tax bills, buy Twitter, and service debts.

Following his sales this week, Elon Musk has now cashed in nearly $40 billion of Tesla stock since November 2021. That figure dwarfs his electric-vehicle company's profits and is pretty close to the underlying value of the business.

Musk disposed of about $16 billion of Tesla stock in the final two months of 2021, dumped another $15 billion worth between April and August this year, and has offloaded a further $8 billion of shares in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, Tesla earned less than $9 billion of net income in the nine months to September 30.

"In the beginning, Tesla was a dream," Chris Bloomstran, a veteran investor and Twitter skeptic, tweeted on Thursday. "From that point to today, the company raised $32 billion in equity capital and earned a cumulative profit of $9 billion."

Bloomstran was referring to the "additional paid-in capital" and "retained earnings" figures on Tesla's third-quarter balance sheet. Those represent the total amount the company has raised by issuing stock, and the profits it has hung onto since it was founded.

"Book value, firm equity, sums to $41 billion," the Semper Augustus Investments chief continued. "The CEO has sold $40 billion of shares (all given as options), and counting."

Bloomstran's remark underscores the massive scale of Musk's stock sales, relative to the size of Tesla's business.

The value of those sales partly reflects the surge in Tesla shares during the pandemic: The electric-vehicle company's stock price went from a split-adjusted $30 at the start of 2020, to over $400 last November. That lifted its market capitalization from around $100 billion to a peak of $1.2 trillion.

Since then, Tesla shares have more than halved in value. That reflects an investor exodus from growth stocks in the face of historic inflation, soaring interest rates, and a looming recession.

Musk has also warned the downturn in China's property market and Europe's energy crisis threaten to weigh on demand for Tesla's vehicles.

At the same time, Tesla's shareholders have grown increasingly concerned that Musk's $44 billion takeover of Twitter has become a costly distraction. The tech billionaire sold a bunch of Tesla shares to finance the purchase, and may have disposed of more shares this week to service the social-media company's debts.

While Musk appears to have cashed in shares for clear reasons — covering tax bills, buying Twitter, and paying off debts — his disposals are undeniably large, relative to Tesla's fundamentals.

Comments / 136

The Random Testing Spot
4d ago

Lols so basically he bought twitter an people are pissed an trying to ruin him for bringing free speech back to the app 😂 they will do anything say anything to destroy this man it’s crazy they even tried to look at his citizenship to revoke it man wild world we live in

Reply(22)
27
James Edward Borum.
4d ago

he's not bring free speech back he's only allowing what he thinks . watch and wait . he a rich egomaniac that buys doesn't create anything . SpaceX ???? at best . he is an investor , but he isn't no warren buffet !

Reply(21)
19
Don Day
4d ago

well and trump says he will ban certain speech also. and these are the people you trust to "make America great again " I trust them to create a dictatorship. the top 2% to 5% think there can just do what ever they want. and who endures the repercussions for there thought of the day? we do . they want to have a opinion in every aspect of your life.

Reply(1)
9
Related
The Independent

Elon Musk, who predicted the Covid pandemic would end in April 2020, suggests Fauci should be prosecuted

In another series of Twitter posts appealing to a right-wing audience, Elon Musk has suggested calling for the prosecution of Dr Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading immunologist and White House adviser for the Covid-19 pandemic.Musk’s latest post – “My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci” – follows a streak of messages from the world’s wealthiest person on his newly acquired platform that increasingly has amplified far-right and conspiratorial content.The early morning post – hinting at support for Covid-19 conspiracy theories while offending transgender and nonbinary people – was met approvingly by far-right members of Congress, including Marjorie Taylor Greene and Andy Biggs,...
Daily Mail

Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash

Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
TheStreet

FTX, Crypto Collapse Costs Taylor Swift a Huge Payday

When cryptocurrency exchange FTX raised $400 million from investors such as Softbank, Temasek, Tiger Global, and others in January, its net worth took off. The funding lifted its value to $32 billion. By November, it was bankrupt. While FTX pumped up its reputation with big-name investors, it was also allying...
dailyhodl.com

Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode

Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
msn.com

7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023

While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
Markets Insider

Billionaire real estate investor Sam Zell says don't take too much comfort in declining mortgage costs, and the Fed will keep hiking rates close to 6%

The Fed will need to rate interest rates closer to 6% to meaningfully ease inflationary pressures, said legendary property investor Sam Zell. A "shocking event" was mortgage rates more than doubling this year, the billionaire told Fox Business. Zell also sees the US economy falling into a recession. There's little...
Phone Arena

The Dutch are tired of helping the U.S. block China from buying advanced chipmaking gear

While China wants to be self-sufficient when it comes to the production of chips, the U.S. has come up with ways to prevent this from taking place. One way that the U.S. has accomplished this is by pressuring the Netherlands to prevent Dutch firm ASML from shipping its most advanced lithography machines to China. These large and expensive machines are necessary when it comes to the production of cutting-edge chips.
New York Post

‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary says $15M payout from FTX was wiped out in crypto firm’s collapse

“Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary said that FTX paid him $15 million to be the company’s spokesman but he lost nearly all of it when the crypto exchange went bust. In an interview with CNBC on Thursday, O’Leary said he put about $9.7 million of his spokesman check into crypto tokens with his FTX account, which has dropped to zero after the exchange collapsed last month.  He had $1 million tied up in FTX equity, which also is now worthless. O’Leary said the remaining $4 million from the deal went to taxation and agent fees.  “The total deal was just under $15...
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

95K+
Followers
15K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy