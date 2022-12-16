Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
3 Residential REITs to Consider Despite Industry Challenges
EQR - Free Report) , Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (. SUI - Free Report) are poised to benefit as mortgage rates are high, and with the high cost of homeownership, the transition from renter to homeowner is difficult, making renting of apartment units a viable option. Also, residential REITs are banking on technology and organizational capabilities to drive innovation, rent growth and improve the efficiency of their operating platform.
Zacks.com
3 Medical Instruments Stocks on Recovery Path After Dismal 2022
The medical instrument industry has been witnessing a significant transformation in the nature of business, with robotic and remote medical services in the limelight. However, the industry has suffered, having faced several challenges like rising raw material and labor cost as well as freight charges. These factors coupled with uncertainties related to the emergence of new COVID strains in some parts of the world are making it difficult to gauge the magnitude of economic revival.
Zacks.com
3 Medical Stocks Creating Wealth Despite Macro Challenges
CAH - Free Report) , Lantheus (. TMDX - Free Report) — have managed to rise more than 50% year to date. Below is a chart illustrating the year-to-date performance of all three stocks, with the S&P 500 blended in as a benchmark. All these three stocks had a...
Zacks.com
3 Stocks Worth a Look From the Promising Airline Industry
LUV - Free Report) , Delta Air Lines (. UAL - Free Report) are likely to benefit from robust demand for air travel. However, high fuel costs are limiting bottom-line growth. Moreover, the labor crunch that is currently being faced by the airline industry is another woe. About the IndustryAbout...
Zacks.com
Rithm Capital (RITM) Announces Q4 Dividends, Share Buybacks
RITM - Free Report) announced that its board authorized fourth-quarter 2022 common and preferred stock dividends. The company also renewed its stock buyback program in a shareholders’ value-boosting move. The fourth-quarter dividend of 25 cents has been unchanged sequentially. The amount will be paid out on Jan 27, 2023,...
Zacks.com
4 Food Stocks With Over 25% Gains This Year Still Have Room to Run
Year 2022 has not been completely rosy for companies in the food space, thanks to the rising cost of inflation and supply-chain disruptions that got exacerbated by the Ukraine war. Despite these factors, there are players in the food universe that have depicted a splendid run on the bourses, driven by their robust pricing endeavors to combat cost inflation.
Zacks.com
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 21st
CAT - Free Report) : This manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days. Caterpillar Inc. Price and Consensus. Caterpillar...
Zacks.com
Reliance Steel (RS) Up 23% YTD: What's Driving the Stock?
RS - Free Report) shares have gained 23.4% year to date. The company has also outperformed its industry’s decline of 13.5% over the same time frame. Moreover, it has topped the S&P 500’s 19.9% decline over the same period. Let’s dive into the factors behind this Zacks Rank...
Zacks.com
Combat Market Volatility With These 4 Low-Beta Stocks
The U.S. stock market closed a little higher on Tuesday after four sessions of declines as fears of the impact of Federal Reserve's aggressively raising interest rate policy continue to put pressure on equities. While the Dow Jones Industrial Average inched up 0.28%, the S&P 500 rose 0.10% and the tech-laden Nasdaq Composite closed at 0.01% yesterday.
Zacks.com
Top 5 U.S. Corporate Giants at Attractive Valuation for 2023
Wall Street is heading toward completing a terrible 2022. U.S. stock markets have seen a broad-based decline this year. Among the 11 broad sectors on the market’s benchmark — the S&P 500 Index — all except energy are in the red year to date. Even the massive...
Zacks.com
3 Best Breakout Stocks to Invest In Ahead of 2023
KRMD - Free Report) , Asure Software (. YPF - Free Report) have been selected as the breakout stocks for today. In order to select the right breakout stock, one has to first calculate its support and resistance level. A support level is the lower bound for stock movements, while a resistance level refers to the maximum price it trades within a considerable period.
Zacks.com
4 Gas Distribution Stocks to Watch in a Challenging Industry
The production of natural gas in the United States is likely to increase year over year in 2023 per the latest report by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (“EIA”) and continue driving stocks in the Zacks Utility Gas Distribution industry. The distribution companies offer services to transport natural gas from the region of production to millions of consumers across the United States.
Zacks.com
ServisFirst (SFBS) Stock Rises on 21.7% Dividend Increase
SFBS - Free Report) gained 2.4% in after-hours trading following the announcement of a dividend hike. The company’s board of directors has approved an increase in its quarterly dividend to 28 cents per share, marking a 21.7% hike from the prior payout. The increased amount will be paid out on Jan 6, 2023, to shareholders on record as of Jan 3.
Zacks.com
Buy These 3 Metaverse Stocks Before They Explode
The metaverse is a shared virtual 3D world or worlds, which are interactive and collaborative. It encompasses a range of technologies in the field of collaborative spatial computing. The technologies include interactive 3D graphics, augmented reality (“AR”), virtual reality (“VR”), online economies, multi-user gaming and more.
Zacks.com
4 Market-Beating Top Sector ETFs of Q4 to Buy Now
Wall Street has been downbeat in the fourth quarter with Santa Claus Rally not seen this year. Investors have been extremely worried about recession fears now, probably due to the relentless market forecasts. Inflation fear seems not to be that acute now as the price index has started showing a downtrend.
Zacks.com
3 Industrial Manufacturing Stocks to Overcome Demand Softness
The Zacks Manufacturing – General Industrial industry is poised to benefit from the gradual easing of supply chain disruptions. Strategic acquisitions and investments in product development and innovation are expected to foster growth of the industry participants. However, amid successive interest rate hikes, the slowdown in manufacturing activities and a decline in industrial demand make the industry’s near-term prospects appear dull.
Zacks.com
Pre-Markets Up Wednesday, Plenty of Econ Data Ahead
NKE - Free Report) strong fiscal Q3 earnings yesterday, +330 points at this hour. The S&P 500 is up +30 points at this hour, and the Nasdaq is +65. Market indices are still down for the month of December, however, especially after the downward shift following the latest Fed policy meeting. But for Q4 as a whole, the Dow is +14.4%, the S&P +6.6% and the Nasdaq is the laggard for the quarter, -0.3%.
Zacks.com
4 GARP Stocks to Scoop Up for Maximum Returns
Growth at a reasonable price or GARP is an excellent strategy to earn quick profits from investments. The GARP approach helps identify stocks that are priced below the market or any reasonable target determined by fundamental analysis. The strategy helps investors gain exposure to stocks with impressive prospects and trading...
Zacks.com
Beat the Market Like Zacks: Vivint, Caterpillar, Oracle in Focus
The three most widely followed indexes closed the second straight losing week last Friday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 2.7% for the week, while the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 2.1% and 1.7%, respectively. Stocks have finally started to price in bad news, and are not...
Zacks.com
Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) is a Solid Choice
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk...
Comments / 0