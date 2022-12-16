Read full article on original website
Related
walls102.com
Energy Transition Community Grant Program makes funding is available for communities who have been impacted by energy plant closures
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity launched the Energy Transition Community Grant Program – an initiative under the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act that provides funding to communities undergoing a significant energy transition. Based on criteria, 22 areas in the state have been identified as eligible to apply for the funding through the program, including Hennepin. The program funds are designed to meet the needs of individual localities to address the economic and social impacts of plant closures and can be used on a variety of initiatives and investments, including workforce investments, housing support, business attraction efforts, and much more.
walls102.com
Blizzard with possible life-threatening conditions en route to North Central Illinois
CHICAGO – If you’re planning on making holiday travels this weekend, weather experts are advising travelers to leave ahead of the winter blizzard that’s headed for North Central Illinois and beyond. Thursday night starts the winter storm watch that’s expected to bring complete white-out conditions with 55 mph wind gusts and freezing temperatures until Saturday. National Weather Service Meteorologist Gino Izzi says the blizzard can become a life-threatening situation with the possibility of power outages and stranded travelers.
walls102.com
Winter Storm Warnings Issued Ahead of Arctic Blast
CHICAGO – A winter storm with potentially life-threatening winds and reduced visibility is set to march across the state Thursday, and experts are cautioning that Friday may be best spent at home. Snow and wind gusts exceeding 50 mph are predicted to begin tomorrow, driving the wind chills down into the -30’s at times.
Comments / 0