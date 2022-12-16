ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Washington, WI

How the power of your dollar makes the difference for small Wisconsin businesses

By Andrea Albers
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 5 days ago
Andrea Albers is anchoring from Port Washington Friday morning. Watch live between 4:30-7a.m.

There are over 140 businesses in the heart of downtown Port Washington; the majority of them are small, family-owned shops. As of Friday, there are just eight shopping days left until Christmas, so we came to a place that embodies "Main Street USA" to understand what happens when you choose to "Shop Small". And it may be more important than ever as we emerge from two years of a pandemic.

This Valentine's Day, Yummy Bones will be celebrating 9 years in business. Like any good love story, it has a twist: The owner Robert Meredith battled floods and a small fire to open up his current restaurant.

And the past few years, a global pandemic and a tightening economy have not been an easy environment to operate in either. He says every dollar you spend shopping or eating at a small business, truly makes a difference.

Yummy Bones' Brisket & Chicken Slider Basket

"It definitely helps us out downtown. You got the bigger box stores that can you know, they can absorb some of the trying times that we've had, but to support us local people down here is really heartfelt," said Meredith.

He says to be standing where he is now is truly a blessing. And let me tell you, doing what they do here - cranking out some amazing BBQ - it's not as easy as it looks! They had me throw on some gloves and join the prep line.

