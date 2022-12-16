Harry and Meghan & His Dark Materials | Binge or Bin
This week on Binge or Bin, we dive into royal Netflix docuseries Harry and Meghan , season three of fantasy series His Dark Materials , plus two hidden TV gems. Join Independent TV’s Jacob Stolworthy and Ellie Harrison for Binge or Bin - your essential guide to what’s BINGE-worthy and what’s BIN-worthy on Netflix, Apple TV+, BBC iPlayer , and more. Does Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 's documentary live up to its no-holds-barred expectations? Can Philip Pullman's fantasy novels translate into a thrilling, immersive experience on the small screen? Find out in this week’s Binge or Bin .
Comments / 0