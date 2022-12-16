ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tacoma Daily Index

Controversies in and around Tacoma

In the greater Tacoma area, three large controversies emerged where we least expected them; Parkland, South Tacoma and out-lying areas of Pierce County. The Parkland School (on Pacific Avenue and about South 121st) was slated for demolition to make way for student housing. Owned by PLU, the historic building is...
TACOMA, WA
Tacoma Daily Index

40 cats in a Tacoma triplex

How many cats can you fit into a triplex in Tacoma? It’s either the set up for a “dad” joke or just a typical news story in Tacoma in 2022. For better or worse, it’s a real story – and yet another example of what we in Tacoma do best – blur reality and the absurd, if not pathetic into a single event.
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Honking car horn illegal in Washington despite rising road rage trends

By law, it is illegal to use your horn in Washington state outside of emergency use — and local residents are blaming transplants for the increased aggression on the roads. “Drivers of ‘old Seattle’ tend to be law-abiding and polite, but also slow and passive-aggressive,” Mark Hallenbeck, director of the Washington State Transportation Center, told Axios. “They do not appreciate flippant horn use. Newcomers to Seattle, by contrast, often drive faster and use their horns more frequently.”
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Downtown Seattle art business targeted by criminals for sixth time in 17 months

An art business in Downtown Seattle was recently targeted by criminals for the sixth time in the past year and a half. This time, the owner of Fossil and Stone said someone drove a car into their front door to try and get inside. Kathy Lee tells KIRO 7 she’s beyond frustrated, and is worried about her business surviving with all this new damage happening the weekend before Christmas.
SEATTLE, WA
Axios

Why honking your horn is illegal in Washington

Have you noticed some people around here seem super insulted when you tap the horn to let them know the light has turned green? They could be among the passive-aggressive but law-abiding drivers of yesterday's Seattle. Why it matters: Conflict around the proper use of horns is one visible, or...
SEATTLE, WA
KIMA TV

More than 230 flights delayed or canceled at Sea-Tac airport Tuesday

SEATAC, Wash. — A blast of arctic air that brought lowland snow and freezing temperatures to western Washington is causing flights to be delayed or canceled at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA). Around 480 domestic flights in and out of SEA were delayed Monday, with 33 cancelations, according to FlightAware,...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man injured in drive-by shooting in Tacoma

Tacoma police are investigating after a man was injured in a drive-by shooting Monday evening. According to police, just after 6:30 p.m., officers were called to a drive-by shooting in the 4700 block of South Oakes Street. The 30-year-old victim went to the hospital with a gunshot wound in serious...
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest

Tacoma city leaders will make over $300k annually come 2023

Tacoma City Manager Elizabeth Pauli will make more than $309,000 in 2023, according to a report by the Tacoma News Tribune. This will be Pauli’s second raise in less than a year at an increase of 7.5%. Pauli is the first woman to serve as city manager in Tacoma. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average raise in America is 5.1%.
TACOMA, WA
nwnewsradio.com

Pronouncing or spelling Seattle’s newly renamed street could be tricky

The wide boulevard that stretches along Seattle’s waterfront is getting an honorary new Coast Salish name. In the Lushootseed tongue, Dzidzilalich means “little crossing over place.” Members of the Suquamish and Muckleshoot Tribal Councils provided guidance in selecting the new name. Click play to hear Corwin Haeck’s report. (PHOTO: Waterfront Seattle)
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

Slog AM: More Snow Is Inbound, 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Northern California, Washingtonians Aren't Buying as Much Weed

All you people ever want to talk about is the weather: And, honestly, same. Seattle didn't get any snow overnight, but—oh boy!—is it on its way. In a couple of hours winds will bring in cold air to the Seattle area, also bringing in the possibility of "an inch or two of snow" at most, reports the Seattle Times. And in Everett, over 1,000 customers lost power after a winter storm blasted the area last night. If you're flying somewhere, make sure your flight hasn't been delayed or canceled. Commute safe, everyone. The Times has a live blog on the weather situation if you're into that kind of thing.
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

New passenger trains coming to the I-5 corridor

A new fleet of Northwest-themed Amtrak Cascades trains will transport passengers in style between Seattle, Vancouver, BC, Portland and other stations along the I-5 corridor when eight new trainsets and two new locomotives arrive in the Pacific Northwest in 2026. Newly released renderings of the new trainsets show the traditional...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy