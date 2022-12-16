Read full article on original website
IGNITE Broward Arts Event Returns to South Florida on January 25-29, 2023Judith MastersBroward County, FL
Brightline launches service for new Boca Raton and Aventura stations todayBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
BBX Capital partnered with Neighbors 4 Neighbors to “Adopt” 56 FamiliesJudith MastersFort Lauderdale, FL
5 Best Vegans and Vegetarians Places In MiamiD_FoodVendorMiami, FL
5 Best Pizza Places In MiamiD_FoodVendorMiami, FL
Roach excrement, rodent droppings & old noodles: 3 hotel bars among the South Florida restaurants ordered shut
A trio of hotel bars — two in Fort Lauderdale, one on a Delray Beach rooftop — were among the six South Florida restaurants forced to temporarily shut last week by state inspectors. Meanwhile, a Delray Beach bagel staple was ordered shut for the eighth time in 13 months for a familiar problem: rodent droppings. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections ...
NBC Miami
South Florida Stars Making College Choices During Early Signing Day Wednesday
High schools across Miami-Dade and Broward will be buzzing Wednesday as some of the top football talent in the area announce their college choices. In its sixth year, the early signing day period runs through Friday and allows athletes a chance to sign their letter of intent and enroll in the selected college for the spring semester.
NBC Miami
ICYMI: Sister of Man Punched by Miami Firefighter in Video Demands Justice, 2 New Brightline Stations Set to Open Next Week
Here are some of the top stories from the past week from NBC 6 News:. ‘I Was Appalled': Sister of Man Punched by Miami Firefighter in Video Demands Justice. The sister of a man who was seen on video being repeatedly punched by a City of Miami Fire Rescue lieutenant while handcuffed to a stretcher is speaking out to denounce the firefighter's actions.
disneyfoodblog.com
UPDATE on Brightline Train Service in Florida
The expansion of high-speed rail in Florida is continuing!. Sure, we’re still disappointed that the train won’t connect Orlando International Airport to Disney Springs, as originally planned, but high-speed trains will soon be able to take you to other parts of Florida, including to and from the Orlando International Airport, quickly and efficiently. Now we’ve got the latest update on some stations the Brightline trains will service!
NBC Miami
‘Boat Blight' Concerns Emerge After Massive Fire Near Hollywood Marina
Hollywood residents are pleading for stepped-up enforcement on the water after a massive fire near a marina brought up concerns of "boat blight" in the area. At least two people were hospitalized after they swam to shore to escape the fire early Monday in North Lake. Residents said the boats involved in the fire had been tied together for months.
WSVN-TV
Security video connects arrested man to multiple crimes along South Beach
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A surveillance camera captured a beating on South Beach, which helped police connect the suspect to another crime. On Tuesday, security footage obtained exclusively by 7News shows a rough beat down on July 16 in South Beach. The video shows what police call an aggravated...
NBC Miami
Large Fire and Partial Roof Collapse at Business in Lauderdale Lakes
Crews responded to a large fire and partial roof collapse at a business in Lauderdale Lakes Monday morning. The fire broke out at a building in the 3800 block of Northwest 19th Street. It appeared to be a furniture business. Footage showed multiple fire rescue crews at the scene and...
Who are the three women currently sitting on Florida's death row?
In Florida, stipulations for applying the death penalty in criminal cases include those crimes considered particularly cruel, horrific, premeditated and/or unsympathetically carried out.
High Speed Testing On Treasure Coast & Brightline Reveals New Station Info
A test train running at speeds of up to 79 mph continue running from Fort Pierce to Vero Beach through Saturday. Meanwhile, we now know when the Boca Raton and Aventura train stations are opening.
NWS confirms tornado touched down in St. Pete
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — An EF1 tornado touched down in southern Pinellas County Thursday amid a round of severe storms that pummeled much of the Tampa Bay area, the NWS confirmed in a preliminary report to News Channel 8. The weather service said the EF1 Tornado reached wind speeds of approximately 100 mph and […]
WSVN-TV
14-year-old boy accused of bringing gun to William J. Bryan Elementary faces several charges
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida teenager who is accused of packing heat is now in serious trouble. Fourteen-year-old Eduardo Prado faces a number of charges, including felony possession of a firearm on school property. He was arrested Wednesday at William J. Bryan Elementary in North Miami...
wflx.com
Fire erupts at Boca Raton condominium building
A fire erupted inside a four-story condominium building Sunday in Boca Raton. The fire started on the second floor of the Boca View Condominium on Spanish River Road, according to Boca Raton Fire Rescue. Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and extinguished the flames. A firefighter suffered a minor injury...
luxury-houses.net
A Stunning Venetian Island waterfront home in Miami Beach, Featuring French Oak and Marble Floors, Carrara Marble Accent Walls, Asking For $38 Million
420 W Rivo Alto Drive Home in Miami Beach, Florida for Sale. 420 W Rivo Alto Drive, Miami Beach, Florida, is a tropical modern residence with seamless indoor-outdoor living and luxurious finishes on Venetian Island. When entering the house, there is a direct flow through a covered deck and panoramic water views. This Home in Miami Beach offers 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 7,2 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 420 W Rivo Alto Drive, please contact Julian Johnston (Phone: 305-333-5267) at The Corcoran Group for full support and perfect service.
Florida man bitten in arm by alligator while washing hands in a pond
SUN CITY HILTON HEAD, Fla. — A Florida man was bitten in the arm by an alligator Thursday while washing his hands in a pond, according to the City of Sanibel. Fortunately, the man was able to break free from the alligator and call 911. People on the scene of the attack applied a tourniquet until EMS workers arrived, officials said in a statement.
Click10.com
Miami shooting leaves 2 women injured, police say
MIAMI – Police are investigating a double shooting that happened Saturday morning in Miami. Officers were called to the area of Northwest 1st Avenue and Northwest 45th street around 4:30 a.m. for a reported ShotSpotter alert. When officers arrived, they discovered two females had been shot. Miami Fire Rescue...
PBSO makes 2 arrests in complex real estate crime spree
Two people are facing felony charges after stealing brand-new appliances from real estate properties all over the county and then trying to sell them for a profit, deputies said.
SpaceX set for back-to-back rocket launches Friday from Florida’s Space Coast
Video: SpaceX set for back-to-back rocket launches Friday from Florida’s Space Coast SpaceX has scheduled two back-to-back rocket launches from Florida’s Space Coast on Friday. (James Tutten, WFTV.com/WFTV) KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — SpaceX has scheduled two back-to-back rocket launches from Florida’s Space Coast on Friday.
Best ongoing Christmas events in Palm Beach County
With the holiday season now well underway, it's time to spread the joy and the thanks, and practice being extra good (so Santa forgets those trip-ups over the past 11 months). Here's a list of ongoing merrymaking opportunities that will keep you in the holiday spirit: ...
wild941.com
Florida Realtor Finds Couple Getting It On In Pool Of For Sale House
A realtor in Polk County walked into interesting situation while preparing to show a house that was for sale. The agent found a couple having sex in the pool! The Polk County Sheriff’s Office reported the agent pulled up to the empty home and saw a mysterious car in the driveway around 9:45 a.m. Knowing that no one was authorized to be on the property, the confused agent called 911.
WSVN-TV
FedEx driver pronounced dead in Coral Gables neighborhood after truck hits tree
CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A FedEx driver has died while on the job following a crash in a Coral Gables neighborhood. Coral Gables Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along the 6500 block of Riviera Drive, just before 5 p.m., Friday. 7Skyforce hovered above scene as...
