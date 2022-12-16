ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Roach excrement, rodent droppings & old noodles: 3 hotel bars among the South Florida restaurants ordered shut

A trio of hotel bars — two in Fort Lauderdale, one on a Delray Beach rooftop — were among the six South Florida restaurants forced to temporarily shut last week by state inspectors. Meanwhile, a Delray Beach bagel staple was ordered shut for the eighth time in 13 months for a familiar problem: rodent droppings. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

ICYMI: Sister of Man Punched by Miami Firefighter in Video Demands Justice, 2 New Brightline Stations Set to Open Next Week

Here are some of the top stories from the past week from NBC 6 News:. ‘I Was Appalled': Sister of Man Punched by Miami Firefighter in Video Demands Justice. The sister of a man who was seen on video being repeatedly punched by a City of Miami Fire Rescue lieutenant while handcuffed to a stretcher is speaking out to denounce the firefighter's actions.
MIAMI, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

UPDATE on Brightline Train Service in Florida

The expansion of high-speed rail in Florida is continuing!. Sure, we’re still disappointed that the train won’t connect Orlando International Airport to Disney Springs, as originally planned, but high-speed trains will soon be able to take you to other parts of Florida, including to and from the Orlando International Airport, quickly and efficiently. Now we’ve got the latest update on some stations the Brightline trains will service!
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Miami

‘Boat Blight' Concerns Emerge After Massive Fire Near Hollywood Marina

Hollywood residents are pleading for stepped-up enforcement on the water after a massive fire near a marina brought up concerns of "boat blight" in the area. At least two people were hospitalized after they swam to shore to escape the fire early Monday in North Lake. Residents said the boats involved in the fire had been tied together for months.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
WSVN-TV

Security video connects arrested man to multiple crimes along South Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A surveillance camera captured a beating on South Beach, which helped police connect the suspect to another crime. On Tuesday, security footage obtained exclusively by 7News shows a rough beat down on July 16 in South Beach. The video shows what police call an aggravated...
MIAMI, FL
WFLA

NWS confirms tornado touched down in St. Pete

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — An EF1 tornado touched down in southern Pinellas County Thursday amid a round of severe storms that pummeled much of the Tampa Bay area, the NWS confirmed in a preliminary report to News Channel 8. The weather service said the EF1 Tornado reached wind speeds of approximately 100 mph and […]
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Fire erupts at Boca Raton condominium building

A fire erupted inside a four-story condominium building Sunday in Boca Raton. The fire started on the second floor of the Boca View Condominium on Spanish River Road, according to Boca Raton Fire Rescue. Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and extinguished the flames. A firefighter suffered a minor injury...
BOCA RATON, FL
luxury-houses.net

A Stunning Venetian Island waterfront home in Miami Beach, Featuring French Oak and Marble Floors, Carrara Marble Accent Walls, Asking For $38 Million

420 W Rivo Alto Drive Home in Miami Beach, Florida for Sale. 420 W Rivo Alto Drive, Miami Beach, Florida, is a tropical modern residence with seamless indoor-outdoor living and luxurious finishes on Venetian Island. When entering the house, there is a direct flow through a covered deck and panoramic water views. This Home in Miami Beach offers 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 7,2 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 420 W Rivo Alto Drive, please contact Julian Johnston (Phone: 305-333-5267) at The Corcoran Group for full support and perfect service.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
WGAU

Florida man bitten in arm by alligator while washing hands in a pond

SUN CITY HILTON HEAD, Fla. — A Florida man was bitten in the arm by an alligator Thursday while washing his hands in a pond, according to the City of Sanibel. Fortunately, the man was able to break free from the alligator and call 911. People on the scene of the attack applied a tourniquet until EMS workers arrived, officials said in a statement.
SANIBEL, FL
Click10.com

Miami shooting leaves 2 women injured, police say

MIAMI – Police are investigating a double shooting that happened Saturday morning in Miami. Officers were called to the area of Northwest 1st Avenue and Northwest 45th street around 4:30 a.m. for a reported ShotSpotter alert. When officers arrived, they discovered two females had been shot. Miami Fire Rescue...
MIAMI, FL
wild941.com

Florida Realtor Finds Couple Getting It On In Pool Of For Sale House

A realtor in Polk County walked into interesting situation while preparing to show a house that was for sale. The agent found a couple having sex in the pool! The Polk County Sheriff’s Office reported the agent pulled up to the empty home and saw a mysterious car in the driveway around 9:45 a.m. Knowing that no one was authorized to be on the property, the confused agent called 911.
FLORIDA STATE

