KCJJ
Iowa City man arrested after repeated threats against woman
An Iowa City man wanted on warrants for allegedly continually harassing a woman has been taken into custody. According to arrest reports, 43-year-old Ajais Wheeldon was issued a harassment warning against the victim on September 9th. Since that time, he reportedly has been continually sending unwanted, alarming, and intimidating messages to the victim. He has also called the woman.
KCJJ
Des Moines woman accused of hitting boyfriend in the mouth while he was driving
A Des Moines woman who was traveling with her boyfriend to pick up his daughter in Coralville was arrested after an argument between the two turned physical. Officers were dispatched to the area of 930 Boston Way for a public assist. A woman on site asked officers if they were there for the disturbance happening in the parking lot. Authorities observed 24-year-old Sedalia Wilson sitting in the front passenger seat of a vehicle, yelling at two subjects outside.
KCJJ
Two Iowa City individuals arrested for alleged Best Buy thefts
Two Iowa City individuals have been taken into custody after allegedly stealing thousands in merchandise from a Coral Ridge Mall store. According to the criminal complaint, 27-year-old Xavier Miller and 21-year-old Tiandra Ball, both of Westgate Street, were involved in the thefts. Police say that the two were seen on three separate days earlier this month, selecting and concealing merchandise at Best Buy. The two were allegedly observed leaving the store beyond all points of sale without any attempt to purchase their selections.
cbs2iowa.com
Suspect in custody in for armed robbery in Iowa City
Following an investigation from Monday December 12, Iowa City Police have identified Dewayne Corely-Jones, 20, as a suspect in an armed robbery near West Benton Street and Oaknoll Court. Corely-Jones was caught last week in Illinois and is currently in custody at the Peoria County, Illinois Sheriff's Office. Once Corely-Jones...
KCJJ
Iowa man found nearly three times above legal limit to drive when arrested for OWI
A Van Horne Iowa man was arrested on drunken driving charges after reportedly being seen driving recklessly on Sunday. Several witnesses contacted 911 before noon and reported a motorist driving erratically while traveling southbound on I380. The driver, identified as 57-year-old Dean Wiebel, allegedly struck the median and continued driving all over the roadway, unable to maintain his lane.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Woman wanted by Davenport police in custody
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A woman wanted by Davenport police is in custody, according to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities. Brianna Moss, 30, was wanted by Davenport police for possession of a controlled substance, conspiracy and criminal mischief.
KCJJ
Downtown IC shoplifter reportedly urinated himself after being caught
A downtown Iowa City shoplifter gave the term “wet bandit” a whole new meaning this holiday season after the intoxicated subject reportedly urinated himself after he was caught by loss prevention. That’s according to a call made to Iowa City Police by an employee of the downtown Target....
Long Time Cedar Rapids Police Officer David Zahn Has Died
Long-time Cedar Rapids police officer and former Cedar Rapids Public Safety Commissioner David Zahn has passed away. Zahn served with the Cedar Rapids Police Department for 32 years and served as the Cedar Rapids Public Safety Commissioner for six years before returning to the department to serve in a variety of roles. The 59-year-old died at his home due to complications from a recent surgery, according to his obituary.
KCJJ
Businessman who swindled UIHC sentenced to federal prison
A suburban Chicago businessman who swindled the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics during the early days of the pandemic has been sentenced to federal prison. Dennis Haggerty Jr. of Burr Ridge pleaded guilty earlier this year to wire fraud and money laundering charges for taking more than 2 ½ million dollars from the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics and Northwestern Memorial Healthcare in Chicago.
KCJJ
IC man accused of assaulting multiple police officers after disrupting EMTs
An Iowa City man faces charges that he assaulted multiple police officers after interfering with emergency medical technicians. That’s according to Iowa City Police, who were initially called to Pancheros on South Clinton Street just before 1:30am Sunday for an assault. As EMTs were treating the victim, 28-year-old Shaan Desai of Ava Circle allegedly kept pushing up against them and refusing to give them space to work. Officers noticed Desai showing signs of intoxication, and he reportedly refused orders to leave the area…even after being encouraged by a friend.
KCRG.com
House fire injures and displaces resident in SE Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday evening, at approximately 5:33 pm, emergency crews responded to the 500 block of East Post Rd. SE for a report of a residential fire. Upon arrival, crews found smoke and flames coming from the basement window of a residence. Firefighters made entry through the front door of the home and proceeded to the basement where they extinguished the fire.
KCJJ
Iowa City man arrested after repeated kicking of defenseless man
An Iowa City man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after an alleged assault on another man. Police say 18-year-old Kaden Leech is captured on surveillance video walking up to the victim. When the victim sat down, Leech reportedly kicked the man over and over. The video goes on to show the victim lying defenseless on the ground, but Leech kept up the assault.
KCJJ
12-year-old charged with hate crime after reported IC Rec Center assault
A 12-year-old has been charged with a hate crime in connection with a reported assault at the Robert A. Lee Community Rec Center. Iowa City Police were called to a fight involving three people in the Rec Center basement just after 11:15am on Thursday, December 1st. Juvenile court records show a 12-year-old Southeast Junior High student was charged with Assault Causing Bodily Injury in Violation of Individual Rights.
ourquadcities.com
Driver sped at 80 mph with no lights in chase, police allege
A 21-year-old Silvis man faces multiple charges in Scott County after police allege he drove 80 mph without the car’s lights on during a police chase. Rory Bruno Jr. faces a felony charge of eluding, and serious misdemeanor charges of operating while under the influence – first offense, and possession of controlled substance – first offense, according to court records.
KCRG.com
One taken to hospital after house fire in Cedar County
Des Moines Police arrest 2nd person for drag race that killed 4-year-old Des Moines police arrested a second person in connection to a drag racing crash that killed a four year old boy last Tuesday. Updated: 6 hours ago. Twitter users say Elon Musk should step down as the head...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids police officer dies from surgery complications
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A longtime officer with the Cedar Rapids Police Department died this week following a surgery. David Zahn, 59, died on Thursday, December 15, at his home due to surgery complications, according to an obituary posted on the website for Cedar Memorial. He served on the Cedar Rapids Police Department for decades, along with a six-year run as the city’s Public Safety Commissioner.
KCJJ
Iowa City man accused of trashing apartment during domestic assault
Iowa City Police say a North Dodge Street resident caused extensive damage to his apartment during a domestic assault. The incident reportedly happened Wednesday morning at the couple’s residence, and involved 24-year-old Salomen Allen’s lack of communication with the woman he lives with. According to the victim, she removed one of his ear buds to get his attention, and Allen responded by slamming her against the kitchen wall and holding her by the throat. Then as he searched the apartment for his phone, he pushed the woman’s cat. She responded by pushing him, and Allen then allegedly threw her to the floor.
KCJJ
Coralville Police trying to determine identity of shoplifter arrested with drugs
Coralville Police are trying to determine the identity of a shoplifter who they say was in possession of multiple drugs upon his arrest. The man, listed in arrest records as “John Doe”, reportedly entered Scheels at the Coral Ridge Mall just after 2:30 Friday afternoon, selected merchandise, then tried leaving through an employees-only door. Store staff stopped the man in the parking lot. The total value of the stolen merchandise was about $55.
KCJJ
Hope House escapee sought
The Iowa Department of Corrections is looking for a Hope House escapee. In a release from the DOC, 26-year-old Cordarro Dashawn Pearson failed to report back to the Coralville facility on Sunday as required. Pearson is described as a black male, 5’11” tall and weighing 218 pounds. He was admitted...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for stealing 2 phones at Bettendorf Verizon store
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Bettendorf police ask for help identifying a man they say stole two phones from a Verizon store. According to Bettendorf police, a man went into a Verizon store in Bettendorf on Nov 12 and stole two cell phones. Police are asking for assistance to identify the...
