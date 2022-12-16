The first three weeks of December have been bland, at least for Bitcoin and Ethereum holders, but sour to altcoin speculative traders. The new crypto-week has set off on a recognizable quiet note after a weekend headlined by an aggressive sell-off of alts featured heavily in the portfolio of corporate venture capital firm Digital Currency Group. For macro headlines, the major one thus far this week is the latest surprise yield policy change by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) which announced a raise of its cap on benchmark 10-year yields by nearly double, widening the yield range from 25 bps to 50 bps. The unexpected shift saw the Japanese Yen climb up while prices of some assets got rattled before regaining foot.

