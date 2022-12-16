Read full article on original website
Two separate accidents shutdown roads in Baltimore County
The Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company were operating on two separate car crashes in Baltimore County. Engine 291 operated on an accident on Cromwell Bridge Road at Satyr Hill Road.
Man Killed By Car In VA After Intentionally Jumping Into Traffic, Police Say (DEVELOPING)
One person was killed in an apparent suicide after intentionally throwing himself in front of a moving vehicle in Virginia, police say.Officers from the Fairfax County Police Department responded to a stretch of Fairfax County Parkway near the intersection of Old Keene Mill Road, where there was a …
fox5dc.com
Rescue caught on video when ambulance crew, police officer come across fiery crash in Annapolis
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - A dramatic rescue was caught on camera Monday when an ambulance crew and a police officer came across a fiery crash on an Annapolis highway. The crash happened around 12:40 p.m. along eastbound Route 50 near Interstate 97. The ambulance crew was transporting a patient when they drove onto the scene of the fiery multi-vehicle collision.
fox5dc.com
Man dead after possible carjacking at Largo gas station: police
WASHINGTON - A Maryland man is dead after a reported fatal carjacking at a Largo gas station Monday night. Police say they responded to a call reporting a shooting at an Exxon gas station on Campus Way South. When police arrived around 11 p.m. Monday night, they say 54-year-old Lee Alexander Thomas was suffering from a gunshot wound.
NBC Washington
Police Search for Suspects Who Stole Car, Crashed into Liquor Store in Northwest DC
Police are searching for two suspects who crashed a stolen car and then ran from the scene in Northwest D.C. on Tuesday. Authorities were called around 5:50 p.m. to a crash at Florida Liquors at the corner of 14th Street and Florida Avenue NW. The victim, a 30-year-old Uber Eats...
Small Dog Knocks Over Smoldering Sage, Sparks Montgomery County Apartment Fire: Officials
Authorities say that a small dog may have been the culprit that led to a partial evacuation of an apartment complex in Montgomery County. First responders from the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services were called to the scene of a fire at the Waterford Towers apartment complex in the 14000 block of Castle Boulevard in Burtonsville on Monday, Dec. 19, according to a department spokesperson.
Woman killed after jumping on SUV that drove away during altercation, DC police say
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a woman was hit and killed by an SUV in Northeast D.C. on Saturday night. The incident happened in the 3200 block of 8th Street, Northeast. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, at 8:11 p.m., a woman approached the driver of a Mercedes-Benz...
WTOP
1 dead, 7 injured after van crashes into tree in Columbia
One person died and seven others were injured after a van crashed into a tree in Columbia, Maryland, on Saturday night. In a news release, Howard County police said that around 10 p.m. Saturday, a 2003 Honda Odyssey traveling south on the Snowden River Parkway moved off the roadway as it approached the intersection with Carved Stone, striking a tree.
Police ID Woman Who Jumped Onto Mercedes SUV, Got Run Down During Argument In DC
Police have identified the 25-year-old woman who was run over by the driver of a Mercedes-Benz SUV during an altercation in Northeast Washington, DC. Sheda’sa Thompson got the worst of a verbal altercation that turned tragic over the weekend when she confronted the driver of the SUV in the 3200 blo…
fox5dc.com
Dupont Circle building evacuated after elevated levels of carbon monoxide detected
WASHINGTON - A building in D.C.'s Dupont Circle neighborhood was evacuated after elevated levels of carbon monoxide were detected. The incident was reported around 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of 17th Street in the northwest. Investigators say a CO alarm activated after the elevated levels were encountered. No...
Annapolis Passenger Killed In Drunk Driving Crash Into Utility Pole
An Annapolis man is dead after a horrific single-vehicle drunk driving collision over the weekend, authorities say. Russell Henry Dandridge, 58, was killed after Lamar Rondell Williams, 53, crashed the vehicle they were traveling in while under the influence of alcohol, around 7:15 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 18, according to Anne Arundel County police.
NBC Washington
Man Fatally Shot During Apparent Carjacking at Gas Station in Largo
A man was fatally shot during an apparent carjacking at a gas station in Largo, Maryland, on Monday, authorities say. The victim was 54-year-old Lee Alexander Thomas. Officers responded to a shooting at a gas station in the 10000 block of Campus Way South at about 11 p.m. and found Thomas suffering from gunshot wounds, Prince George’s County police said in a release.
Accused drunk driver arrested after crash kills passenger in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Officers said a man was under the influence of alcohol when the car he was driving hit a utility pole Sunday. His passenger died as a result of the wreck. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said the crash happened around 7:15 p.m. on Solomons Island Road […]
Dump Truck Rollover Causes Massive Traffic Delay On I-495 In Montgomery County
Traffic is backed up after a dump truck rollover on I-495, according to MDOT. A dump truck rollover spilled debris over the roadway causing traffic delays after the crash shut down traffic in both directions shortly before noon, Friday, Dec. 16, according to multiple reports. Traffic is delayed in the...
Car wanted after 18-year-old from Maryland shot, run down in DC
Police have identified a man who was shot and struck by a vehicle in the 1700 block of Euclid Street, Northwest, Saturday, December, 17.
Industrial accident leads to man's death in NW DC
WASHINGTON — A man has lost his life following an "industrial accident" on Tuesday. Police said he was washing windows on a building when he fell to his death. The accident happened sometime before 10 a.m. when DC police were called to the scene at the1400 block of Newton Street, Northwest. The man, who has been pronounced dead, appeared to have suffered injuries from a fall and was initially found unconscious, not breathing. It is unclear at this point whether he was pronounced dead at the scene or at the hospital.
1 night, 3 carjackings; Prince George’s County police investigate possible 4th, deadly one
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating three carjackings that took place in a span of about four hours Monday night. A deadly shooting may have taken place during a fourth carjacking. The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Carjacking Interdiction Unit said the three confirmed incidents happened at these […]
D.C. Police Looking For Suspect’s Vehicle In Shooting Death of Teen
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a vehicle that may have been involved in the murder of 18-year-old Derron McQueen, of Maryland. Shortly after 10 pm on Saturday night, police arrived at the 1700 Block of Euclid Street in Northwest D.C. for a call of a person hit by a vehicle. When they arrived they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. McQueen was pronounced dead at the scene. According to police, the vehicle is described as a “white Chevrolet Volt, with silver rims. The vehicle may potentially be missing The post D.C. Police Looking For Suspect’s Vehicle In Shooting Death of Teen appeared first on Shore News Network.
HCPD: Three-vehicle crash leaves one person dead
According to Howard County police, Route 32 was closed for approximately four hours after the crash.
Boy, man shot in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said officers were on the scene of shooting in Northeast Tuesday afternoon that left a boy and a man hurt. MPD tweeted that the shooting took place in the 6100 block of Clay St. NE between 61st and 62nd streets NE. Because of the shooting and […]
