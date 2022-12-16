WASHINGTON — A man has lost his life following an "industrial accident" on Tuesday. Police said he was washing windows on a building when he fell to his death. The accident happened sometime before 10 a.m. when DC police were called to the scene at the1400 block of Newton Street, Northwest. The man, who has been pronounced dead, appeared to have suffered injuries from a fall and was initially found unconscious, not breathing. It is unclear at this point whether he was pronounced dead at the scene or at the hospital.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 20 HOURS AGO