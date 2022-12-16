ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheverly, MD

fox5dc.com

Man dead after possible carjacking at Largo gas station: police

WASHINGTON - A Maryland man is dead after a reported fatal carjacking at a Largo gas station Monday night. Police say they responded to a call reporting a shooting at an Exxon gas station on Campus Way South. When police arrived around 11 p.m. Monday night, they say 54-year-old Lee Alexander Thomas was suffering from a gunshot wound.
LARGO, MD
Daily Voice

Small Dog Knocks Over Smoldering Sage, Sparks Montgomery County Apartment Fire: Officials

Authorities say that a small dog may have been the culprit that led to a partial evacuation of an apartment complex in Montgomery County. First responders from the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services were called to the scene of a fire at the Waterford Towers apartment complex in the 14000 block of Castle Boulevard in Burtonsville on Monday, Dec. 19, according to a department spokesperson.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

1 dead, 7 injured after van crashes into tree in Columbia

One person died and seven others were injured after a van crashed into a tree in Columbia, Maryland, on Saturday night. In a news release, Howard County police said that around 10 p.m. Saturday, a 2003 Honda Odyssey traveling south on the Snowden River Parkway moved off the roadway as it approached the intersection with Carved Stone, striking a tree.
COLUMBIA, MD
Daily Voice

Annapolis Passenger Killed In Drunk Driving Crash Into Utility Pole

An Annapolis man is dead after a horrific single-vehicle drunk driving collision over the weekend, authorities say. Russell Henry Dandridge, 58, was killed after Lamar Rondell Williams, 53, crashed the vehicle they were traveling in while under the influence of alcohol, around 7:15 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 18, according to Anne Arundel County police.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
NBC Washington

WUSA9

Industrial accident leads to man's death in NW DC

WASHINGTON — A man has lost his life following an "industrial accident" on Tuesday. Police said he was washing windows on a building when he fell to his death. The accident happened sometime before 10 a.m. when DC police were called to the scene at the1400 block of Newton Street, Northwest. The man, who has been pronounced dead, appeared to have suffered injuries from a fall and was initially found unconscious, not breathing. It is unclear at this point whether he was pronounced dead at the scene or at the hospital.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

1 night, 3 carjackings; Prince George’s County police investigate possible 4th, deadly one

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating three carjackings that took place in a span of about four hours Monday night. A deadly shooting may have taken place during a fourth carjacking. The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Carjacking Interdiction Unit said the three confirmed incidents happened at these […]
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Shore News Network

D.C. Police Looking For Suspect’s Vehicle In Shooting Death of Teen

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a vehicle that may have been involved in the murder of 18-year-old Derron McQueen, of Maryland. Shortly after 10 pm on Saturday night, police arrived at the 1700 Block of Euclid Street in Northwest D.C. for a call of a person hit by a vehicle. When they arrived they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. McQueen was pronounced dead at the scene. According to police, the vehicle is described as a “white Chevrolet Volt, with silver rims. The vehicle may potentially be missing The post D.C. Police Looking For Suspect’s Vehicle In Shooting Death of Teen appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Boy, man shot in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said officers were on the scene of shooting in Northeast Tuesday afternoon that left a boy and a man hurt. MPD tweeted that the shooting took place in the 6100 block of Clay St. NE between 61st and 62nd streets NE. Because of the shooting and […]
WASHINGTON, DC

