ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 6

SEPR
5d ago

Food independence is crucial to our survival. We need much more locally grown food. IL has the land & soil resources for that to happen here.

Reply(2)
2
Related
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg City Council has 10 candidates for 4 open seats in 2023 election. Here are the latest to file

Ten candidates will vie for four seats on the Galesburg City Council in the April 2023 consolidated election. Two more candidates filed petitions to run for City Council on Monday. Citizens had until 5 p.m. Monday to file. Seats in the city’s odd wards — 1, 3, 5, 7 — are up for election in the spring. Seats in Wards 2, 4 and 6 will be on the ballot in 2025.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Council to consider sales tax increase to fund Churchill as community center. Here’s the plan

After months of discussion, the Galesburg City Council on Monday will consider moving forward with the former Churchill Junior High as the location of a proposed community center. And during the same meeting, aldermen will discuss implementing a quarter cent sales tax increase to support the community center and infrastructure improvements throughout the city.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg, IL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
896K+
Views
ABOUT

Radio designed for the People of Galesburg. Local news, weather and sports for Galesburg, Illinois and surrounding area. Including all of Knox County as well as Warren County in West Central Illinois.

 http://www.wgil.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy