FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
montanarightnow.com
Several incidents reported on roadways throughout Montana
BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting several incidents on roadways throughout Montana Wednesday as severe winter weather continues. On I-94 westbound near Miles City, the passing lane is partially blocked due to a commercial vehicle crash on the shoulder at mile-marker 140. On I-90 westbound, a...
montanarightnow.com
Billings superintendent closely monitoring weather; school in session on Wednesday, December 21
BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings Public Schools Superintendent Greg Upham said he is talking with the National Weather Service multiple times a day. School is in session on Wednesday, December 21. With colder temperatures expected on Thursday, he said they will continue to monitor the weather. NonStop Local asked Superintendent Upham...
