MSNBC

Tribe: We’ll see ‘a series of indictments’ against Trump by spring

Professor Laurence Tribe joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss his reaction to the criminal referrals the January 6 Committee recommended the Justice Department pursue against Trump and how he thinks the Justice Department and Special Counsel will proceed to hold Trump accountable “without which the republic will be in grave danger.”Dec. 20, 2022.
The Independent

Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached

Donald Trump has suggested that he should not be prosecuted by the Department of Justice over his role in the January 6 insurrection as he has already been impeached for it.The one-term president took to his Truth Social platform after the House January 6 committee officially voted to refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution.The committee decided that charges should be brought from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code.Mr Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, even though the two-thirds mark needed to convict him...
MSNBC

Ronna McDaniel may have helped bury Trump with Jan. 6 testimony

Ronna McDaniel is in the catbird seat to retain her job as Republican Party chair. The Republican National Committee chairwoman is far from what you would consider a “Never Trumper.” In fact, she has shown more fealty to the former president than just about anyone you can imagine.
MSNBC

Trump paid zero dollars in federal income taxes in 2020

The House Ways and Means Committee voted Tuesday to make six years of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns public. The New York Times' Charlie Savage discusses what's contained in the records.Dec. 21, 2022.
MSNBC

Jan. 6 committee highlights possible Team Trump witness tampering

By most measures, the biggest headline from the Jan. 6 committee yesterday was the decision to make criminal referrals to the Justice Department. The bipartisan select panel formally urged federal prosecutors to pursue charges against Donald Trump for obstructing an official proceeding, conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiring to make false statements, and inciting an insurrection.
MSNBC

Informant warned FBI before Jan. 6 that far-right saw Trump tweet as 'call to arms'

MSNBC

The Jan. 6 committee’s focus on Trump lets the GOP off too easily

The House Jan. 6 committee held its final public meeting on Monday, capping off months of investigative work and public presentations on the makings of the 2021 insurrection. Reflecting back on the past year and a half, the committee did one thing superbly well: It was successful in its comprehensive demonstration of former President Donald Trump’s intentions and culpability for the insurrection.
MSNBC

Former White House ethics lawyer faces provocative allegations

Among the most striking moments from this week’s Jan. 6 committee meeting had little to do with the attack on the Capitol itself. Instead, Democratic Rep. Zoe Lofgren alerted the public to an alleged effort to influence the testimony of key witnesses. “[O]ne lawyer told a witness, the witness...
MSNBC

Why this entrepreneur is carrying 1,000 lanterns to Ukraine

Alice Min Soo Chun has been busy packing 1,000 collapsible lanterns into three giant suitcases. Shortly after Christmas, she’ll cart them by herself to war-ravaged Ukraine. Her goal is to distribute as many of the portable solar lights she created to as many children in hospitals as she can.
MSNBC

The problem(s) with Trump’s pushback against the Jan. 6 committee

After the Jan. 6 committee referred Donald Trump to the Justice Department for possible criminal prosecution, many congressional Republicans just didn’t have much to say. Maybe it’s the time of year; maybe it’s the mountain of evidence; maybe the GOP prefers to ignore the House select panel; maybe there’s a sense of overwhelming fatigue surrounding the former president.
