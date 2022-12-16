Read full article on original website
Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump seems to have ordered White House photographers to stop taking pictures of him once the Capitol riot began
Trump apparently "instructed" a photographer to not take any pictures for several hours as the Capitol riots unfolded, lawmakers said in a report.
Donald Trump had to be told a pool of reporters would no longer follow him around because he wasn't president anymore: report
Trump asked staff members if they could call on his press pool for a private event at his Palm Beach home, former aides told the Washington Post.
MSNBC
'I can say very clearly President Trump is a liar': House member on tax returns
The House Ways and Means Committee voted Tuesday to make six years of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns public. House Ways and Means member, Rep. Tom Suozzi, D-NY, joins Morning Joe to discuss the vote.Dec. 21, 2022.
MSNBC
Remnick: Trump is a shriveled, diminished figure on the political scene
On Monday, the House Jan. 6 committee wrapped its years-long investigation with criminal referrals against former President Donald Trump and his alleged enablers. The Morning Joe panel discusses the referrals and Trump's future.Dec. 20, 2022.
MSNBC
Tribe: We’ll see ‘a series of indictments’ against Trump by spring
Professor Laurence Tribe joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss his reaction to the criminal referrals the January 6 Committee recommended the Justice Department pursue against Trump and how he thinks the Justice Department and Special Counsel will proceed to hold Trump accountable “without which the republic will be in grave danger.”Dec. 20, 2022.
While advising Trump on judges, Conway sold her business to a firm with ties to judicial activist Leonard Leo
The move adds to a growing picture of how groups associated with Leo helped advance the conservative legal agenda.
Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached
Donald Trump has suggested that he should not be prosecuted by the Department of Justice over his role in the January 6 insurrection as he has already been impeached for it.The one-term president took to his Truth Social platform after the House January 6 committee officially voted to refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution.The committee decided that charges should be brought from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code.Mr Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, even though the two-thirds mark needed to convict him...
MSNBC
Ronna McDaniel may have helped bury Trump with Jan. 6 testimony
Ronna McDaniel is in the catbird seat to retain her job as Republican Party chair. The Republican National Committee chairwoman is far from what you would consider a “Never Trumper.” In fact, she has shown more fealty to the former president than just about anyone you can imagine.
Drew Griffin dead: Don Lemon breaks down in tears announcing death of CNN colleague
CNN Senior Investigative Correspondent Drew Griffin died at the age of 60 after a battle with cancer, according to the network.
MSNBC
Trump paid zero dollars in federal income taxes in 2020
The House Ways and Means Committee voted Tuesday to make six years of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns public. The New York Times' Charlie Savage discusses what's contained in the records.Dec. 21, 2022.
MSNBC
Jan. 6 committee highlights possible Team Trump witness tampering
By most measures, the biggest headline from the Jan. 6 committee yesterday was the decision to make criminal referrals to the Justice Department. The bipartisan select panel formally urged federal prosecutors to pursue charges against Donald Trump for obstructing an official proceeding, conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiring to make false statements, and inciting an insurrection.
MSNBC
Rep. Lloyd Doggett: Trump had big credits and losses 'but seldom a big tax bill'
Democratic Rep. Lloyd Doggett, a member of the House Ways & Means Committee, joins MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell to discuss the Committee's decision to release former President Donald Trump's tax returns and flaws within the Internal Revenue Service.Dec. 21, 2022.
Ukrainian Body Cam Shows Them Releasing a Terrified Russian Soldier Trapped In A Building, Saying, 'We're Not Like You!'
Recently, the life of a Russian soldier was spared after he became trapped beneath the rubble of a building following an ambush by Ukrainian forces. Ukrainian forces worked together to free the Russian soldier, who claimed only to be a doctor, not a killer. [i]
MSNBC
Trump’s tax returns may embarrass former president if lack of wealth is exposed expert says
The House Ways and Means Committee has voted to release Donald Trump’s tax returns. Joy Reid and her panel discuss some of the possible reactions Donald Trump may have, and what the chances are that this could lead to any indictments.Dec. 21, 2022.
MSNBC
Informant warned FBI before Jan. 6 that far-right saw Trump tweet as 'call to arms'
MSNBC
The Jan. 6 committee’s focus on Trump lets the GOP off too easily
The House Jan. 6 committee held its final public meeting on Monday, capping off months of investigative work and public presentations on the makings of the 2021 insurrection. Reflecting back on the past year and a half, the committee did one thing superbly well: It was successful in its comprehensive demonstration of former President Donald Trump’s intentions and culpability for the insurrection.
MSNBC
'A defiant gesture towards Russia': Zelenskyy visits Washington on Wednesday
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with President Joe Biden and deliver an address to members of Congress during a visit to Washington on Wednesday, his first known trip outside the country since Russia invaded 10 months ago.Dec. 21, 2022.
MSNBC
Former White House ethics lawyer faces provocative allegations
Among the most striking moments from this week’s Jan. 6 committee meeting had little to do with the attack on the Capitol itself. Instead, Democratic Rep. Zoe Lofgren alerted the public to an alleged effort to influence the testimony of key witnesses. “[O]ne lawyer told a witness, the witness...
MSNBC
Why this entrepreneur is carrying 1,000 lanterns to Ukraine
Alice Min Soo Chun has been busy packing 1,000 collapsible lanterns into three giant suitcases. Shortly after Christmas, she’ll cart them by herself to war-ravaged Ukraine. Her goal is to distribute as many of the portable solar lights she created to as many children in hospitals as she can.
MSNBC
The problem(s) with Trump’s pushback against the Jan. 6 committee
After the Jan. 6 committee referred Donald Trump to the Justice Department for possible criminal prosecution, many congressional Republicans just didn’t have much to say. Maybe it’s the time of year; maybe it’s the mountain of evidence; maybe the GOP prefers to ignore the House select panel; maybe there’s a sense of overwhelming fatigue surrounding the former president.
