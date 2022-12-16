Read full article on original website
USD/EUR Went Down By Over 3% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 3.41% for the last 21 sessions. At 14:07 EST on Tuesday, 20 December, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.94. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 8.356% up from its 52-week low and 10.065% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
Coffee Futures Rises By 5% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Coffee (KC) has been up by 5.56% for the last 10 sessions. At 05:06 EST on Wednesday, 21 December, Coffee (KC) is $168.95. Today’s last reported volume for Coffee is 269, 98.53% below its average volume of 18300.68. Volatility. Coffee’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Liberty Broadband Stock Over 21% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ: LBRDA) slid by a staggering 21.8% in 10 sessions from $88.66 at 2022-12-05, to $69.33 at 16:28 EST on Monday, after three successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 1.49% to $10,546.03, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses.
IBOVESPA Jumps By 3% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 3.44% for the last 5 sessions. At 10:12 EST on Tuesday, 20 December, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $107,101.81. Regarding IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 12.42% up from its 52-week low and 11.94% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...
HANG SENG INDEX Over 6% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 6.35% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Monday, 19 December, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $19,135.54. The Hang Seng Index (HSI) is a market capitalization-weighted stock-market index based in Hong Kong. It is one of the most widely quoted indices in the world. It is used as a benchmark for a number of investment instruments including exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
NYSE Composite Falls By 4% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 4% for the last 5 sessions. At 10:15 EST on Tuesday, 20 December, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $14,939.38. Concerning NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 26.27% up from its 52-week low and 10.69% down from its 52-week high.
DraftKings Stock Is 15% Down In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) dropped by a staggering 15.54% in 5 sessions from $13.76 at -15.54, to $11.62 at 14:43 EST on Monday, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 1.53% to $10,541.41, after three consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
Groupon Stock Slides By 21% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) fell by a staggering 21.15% in 10 sessions from $7.99 at 2022-12-05, to $6.30 at 16:27 EST on Monday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is dropping 1.49% to $10,546.03, after three consecutive sessions in a row of losses. Groupon’s...
Virgin Galactic Stock Down Momentum With A 20% Slide In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) dropped by a staggering 20.38% in 10 sessions from $4.72 to $3.76 at 13:08 EST on Tuesday, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is jumping 0.32% to $14,986.24, after four sequential sessions in a row of losses.
CBOE Went Down By Over 6% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 6.16% for the last session’s close. At 04:10 EST on Wednesday, 21 December, CBOE (VIX) is $21.04. About CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.45% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $21.35 and 10.05% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $23.39.
SNDL Inc. Stock Slides 9% As Session Comes To An End On Monday, Underperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – Shares of SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) slid 9.47% to $2.06 at 15:43 EST on Monday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 1.86% to $10,506.20, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses. This seems, up to now, an all-around down trend trading session today.
Allegheny Technologies Incorporated And 5 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI), Installed Building Products (IBP), WESCO (WCC) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
AAON And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – MV Oil Trust Units of Beneficial Interests (MVO), Babson Capital Participation Investors (MPV), Emerson Electric Company (EMR) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio up to now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t...
Less Than Five Hours Before The Market Open, Redfin Is Down By 4%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than five hours and Redfin‘s pre-market value is already 4.59% down. Redfin’s last close was $4.79, 88.44% under its 52-week high of $41.43. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Redfin (RDFN) falling 3.23% to $4.79. NASDAQ rose 0.01% to $10,547.11,...
Sumitomo Mitsui Already 5% Up, Almost Six Hours Before The NYSE Open
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than six hours and Sumitomo Mitsui‘s pre-market value is already 5.4% up. Sumitomo Mitsui’s last close was $7.59, 1.94% below its 52-week high of $7.74. The last session, NYSE finished with Sumitomo Mitsui (SMFG) jumping 10.48% to $7.59. NYSE rose...
Ecopetrol S.A. Already 4% Up, Almost Two Hours Before The Market Open
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than two hours and Ecopetrol S.A.‘s pre-market value is already 4.8% up. Ecopetrol S.A.’s last close was $8.94, 54.87% under its 52-week high of $19.81. The last session, NYSE finished with Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) sliding 1.22% to $8.94. NYSE fell...
Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Up Momentum With A 9% Jump So Far On Tuesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ARCT) rose 9.9% to $18.42 at 13:45 EST on Tuesday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 0.12% to $10,558.72, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses. This seems, so far, a somewhat positive trend trading session today.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Blackrock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust, Another 5 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT), Blackrock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ), Nuveen California Select Tax (NXC) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT) 6.21 0.65% 14.14% 2022-12-10 05:15:07. 2...
Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund, StoneCastle Financial Corp, Another 4 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP), StoneCastle Financial Corp (BANX), Invesco Municipal Trust (VKQ) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund Alpine Global Premier...
