Elon Musk poll shows 57.5% want him to step down as Twitter chief
(Reuters) - A poll by Elon Musk on whether he should quit as Twitter CEO showed the majority of users of the social media platform who took part voted in favor of the move, after the poll ended on Monday. About 57.5% votes were for "Yes", while 42.5% were against...
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
‘Annoyed’ Biden called Kamala Harris a ‘work in progress’ amid complaints by her husband, book claims
President Joe Biden called vice president Kamala Harris “a work in progress” during his first few months at the White House, a new book has revealed.The upcoming book, titled The Fight of His Life and authored by Chris Whipple, focuses on Mr Biden’s presidency and reveals new details about the administration’s working.Mr Biden was “annoyed” the vice president’s husband Douglas Emhoff had been complaining about Ms Harris’ policy portfolio, which her allies felt was hurting her politically, according to the book obtained by Politico. “He hadn’t asked Harris to do anything he hadn’t done as vice president – and...
Biopics Are Becoming Defamation Minefields. How Truthful Do They Really Need to Be?
When I Wanna Dance With Somebody—the new film based on the life of late legendary superstar Whitney Houston—hits screens this weekend, it’ll cap off yet another big year for biopics. From Weird: The Al Yankovic Story to Elvis to the Marilyn Monroe tale Blonde—not to mention TV series like Inventing Anna, Pam & Tommy, and Season 5 of The Crown—we’ve seen a slew of cultural icons’ stories come to life in 2022.After the monumental success of Bohemian Rhapsody, the 2018 biopic about the band Queen that grossed $910.8 million and won four Academy Awards, studios were keen to bring the...
Justin Bieber the latest major act to sell music rights in reported $200 million deal
Justin Bieber is reportedly close to finalizing a $200 million deal to sell his music rights. According to The Wall Street Journal, Bieber is in negotiations with Hipgnosis Songs Capital, a Blackstone-backed investment and song management company, in a deal that would value his rights at "around" $200 million. The...
Amber Heard settles defamation case with Johnny Depp: 'This is not an act of concession'
Amber Heard announced she settled her defamation case against Johnny Depp. The surprise move comes weeks after lawyers for the actress officially appealed the June verdict, in which a Virginia jury awarded the Pirates of the Caribbean star more than $10 million. She will pay him $1 million, which he will donate to charity.
Buccal fat removal surgery videos have gone viral on TikTok but with pushback
For the past two weeks, many “For You” pages on TikTok have been inundated with images of celebrities with hollowed cheeks, sky-high cheekbones and snatched jawlines. The videos have all suggested the same thing: Those in the photos have had buccal fat removal, a type of cosmetic procedure that removes the fat padding in the midsection of a person’s face. The videos also often imply that getting the surgery has made the people look better because removing buccal fat (pronounced “buckle”) can give a person’s face a more defined and chiseled appearance.
