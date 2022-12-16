ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randall Wilmoth
5d ago

This is such " BS ". I don't care about spending a little extra for the safety of our country, but I have never been told to upgrade my license on my last two renewals. who and why has Oklahoma been allowed to keep getting extensions for the past eighteen years on this matter. Homeland security has received over a Trillion dollars to improve the safety of our nation, but Oklahoma sits back on the old back burner collecting money and no improvements haven't been made. so where has the money gone that's been allocated.

Related
okcfox.com

Survey projects Oklahoma to have highest natural gas bills in US this winter

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Winter could be extra-expensive for Oklahomans using natural gas this year, according to a new study. MoneyGeek projects the Sooner State will see the highest natural gas bills in the United States this winter. According to its survey, the site projects it'll cost Oklahomans $301 a month to heat their homes with the fuel, a rise of $56 from last winter.
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Oklahoma

Surprisingly, Oklahoma is considered a southern state (despite residents who argue it’s a midwestern one). Despite its location on a map, this state can get much colder than expected. Today, we are going to take a look at Oklahoma and see just how cold the weather can get. Let’s discover the coldest place in Oklahoma, plus a few other interesting facts about this chilly state!
KTUL

US Deptartment of Agriculture invests $378k for underserved rural Oklahomans

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing more than $378,000 to expand access to housing, equip schools with necessary transportation, and fund city infrastructure, USDA Rural Development Oklahoma State Director Kenneth Corn announced. In total, USDA is investing more than $102 million across 263 projects...
KTEN.com

Investigations continue into illegal Oklahoma marijuana farms

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — Over the past two-and-a-half years, agents from the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics have shut down around 200 illegal marijuana grow farms with ties to worldwide criminal organizations, many of which were raided this year. "These are criminal organizations that have been around for decades moving...
cspdailynews.com

Monfort Cos. Division Acquires 19 C-Stores

DENVER — 7E CO Holdings LLC, a division of Monfort Cos., has acquired 19 gas and convenience-store locations across southwestern Oklahoma from Brent Bostick, president of Bostick and Associates, East Greenwich, Rhode Island. All locations will be operated by 7E CO Holdings under the Chisholm Corner brand name. The...
blackchronicle.com

USDA awards $500,000 to rural Oklahoma businesses for renewable energy projects

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced it will award more than $500,000 to Oklahoma businesses to expand access to clean energy across rural communities in an effort to combat climate change. Half a dozen small rural businesses and agricultural producers will receive federal money through the USDA’s Rural Energy...
