André 3000 Stars In New A24 Film, ‘Showing Up’
At this point, refer to André 3000 as André Benjamin since he is fully submerged in his acting bag. The “Prototype” rapper is set to star in Kelly Reichardt’s new comedy, Showing Up, for A24 alongside Michelle Williams, Hong Chau, John Magaro, and Judd Hirsch. Benjamin first partnered with A24 for the Everything Everywhere All At Once soundtrack.More from VIBE.comSonya Eddy, Beloved Actress, Dead At 55Donald Glover To Star In 'Spider-Man' Spin-OffHere's Your First Look At 'Harlem' Season 2 Deadline describes the new film as “a vibrant and sharply funny portrait of an artist on the verge of a career-changing exhibition. As [Reichardt]...
Woman 'kicked out of restaurant' because of her 'inappropriate' top
A woman in Finland has claimed she was kicked out of a restaurant because her outfit was deemed 'inappropriate'. Erika Helin - who has competed in numerous national modelling contests, as well as selling content on OnlyFans - said a 'jerk' of a security guard booted her from a restaurant in the capital of Helsinki because of her attire.
Aubrey Plaza asks Drew Barrymore to ‘be my mommy’ in bizarre interview
Drew Barrymore is Aubrey Plaza’s “dream mom.” The “White Lotus” actress, 38, sat down with the talk show host, 47, on her “Drew’s News” podcast on Monday, where she bizarrely begged Barrymore to be her “mommy.” “You’re my dream mom. I wish you were my mom,” Plaza began, as she put on a baby voice. “Feed me, put me to bed,” she added. The “Charlie’s Angels” actress quipped in response, “What I wouldn’t do to put you to bed.” “I’m good at it too,” the “Never Been Kissed” actress added, referencing her daughters Olive, 10, and Frankie, 8. “I always hold...
The "Emily In Paris" Cast Played Who's Who And Revealed So Many Fun BTS Tidbits
"That's not fair because she has kept so many secrets of theirs!"
Lottie Moss's nepo baby take is the new Molly Mae '24 hours in a day'
A recent New York Magazine feature about nepotism babies in Hollywood has struck a chord with some of Hollywood’s elite, including Lottie Moss. The magazine has run several stories all centered around the abundance of nepotism babies, dubbed “nepo babies”, in Hollywood. Several people have begun calling out the family members of extremely successful actors, musicians, producers, directors, models, and more for refusing to admit their privilege of having well-connected family members. But Moss, 24, wants people to stop blaming nepotism for not being rich and famous. “I’m so sick of people blaming nepotism for why they aren’t rich and...
BBC
Terry Hall was diagnosed with cancer before his death, his bandmate reveals
The Specials' frontman Terry Hall had been diagnosed with cancer shortly before his death this week at the age of 63, his bandmate has confirmed. Bassist Horace Panter gave a moving account of his friend's final days revealing they had planned to record a new album in November before Hall was taken ill with a suspected stomach bug.
BBC
Festive cruise cancelled with 1,400 on board at Tilbury
About 1,400 people have had a Christmas market cruise cancelled after they boarded when issues were found with the lifeboat station onboard. Guests were due to set sail on the ship Ambience on Sunday from Tilbury in Essex to Zeebrugge in Belgium. Ambassador Cruise Lines, which operates the vessel, said...
BBC
Piers Morgan: No action to be taken over Instagram death threats
No further action will be taken against a man who was arrested over death threats which were sent to Piers Morgan via Instagram, police have confirmed. The TV host said he received threats on the social media site in February 2021 and had reported them to police. A 43-year-old man...
BBC
Man to spend 'tough' third Christmas shielding
A man who will spend his third Christmas shielding said it "can be tough" for him. Karl Knights from Leiston, Suffolk, has cerebral palsy and is immuno-supressed. The 26-year-old is continuing to stay at home due to his increased risk of complications from a potential Covid-19 infection. "Outside of the...
