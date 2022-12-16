At this point, refer to André 3000 as André Benjamin since he is fully submerged in his acting bag. The “Prototype” rapper is set to star in Kelly Reichardt’s new comedy, Showing Up, for A24 alongside Michelle Williams, Hong Chau, John Magaro, and Judd Hirsch. Benjamin first partnered with A24 for the Everything Everywhere All At Once soundtrack.More from VIBE.comSonya Eddy, Beloved Actress, Dead At 55Donald Glover To Star In 'Spider-Man' Spin-OffHere's Your First Look At 'Harlem' Season 2 Deadline describes the new film as “a vibrant and sharply funny portrait of an artist on the verge of a career-changing exhibition. As [Reichardt]...

15 MINUTES AGO